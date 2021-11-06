I Am Batman #3 Preview: Someone's Got Daddy Issues

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. No one has more Daddy Issues than the original Batman, Bruce Wayne, whose daddy was murdered in front of him as a boy, causing him to feel the psychological compulsion to dress up like a bat and beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals. And then, to make matters worse, his daddy later came back and tried to take over his role as Batman. Yeah. So it's great to see that Jace Fox is following in his predecessor's footsteps in this preview of I Am Batman #3. Check it out below.

I AM BATMAN #3

DC Comics

Jace attempts to stem the tide of misinformation from the Seer as this mysterious adversary sends a heavily armed mob to a juvenile detention facility to break out a member of their militia. When Jace realizes his mother, Tanya, is at the facility, he'll stop at nothing to save her! But will he be too late?

