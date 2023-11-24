Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: ian churchill, Malta, Malta Comic Con, Marine Man

Ian Churchill's Marine Man Gets A Stamp Of Approval From Malta

MaltaPost, the official post office of the island of Malta, issued a new set of contemporary stamps related to comics including Marine Man

MaltaPost, the official post office of the island of Malta, has issued a new set of contemporary stamps related to comic art. And were released alongside the recent Malta Comic Con pop culture event at Ta' Qali, organised by Malta comic book store Wicked Comics. This new set features a selection of three artworks taken from Impressions Of An Island, the Malta Comic Con artbook which depicts comic book adaptations of typical Maltese locations and includes the first from British artist Ian Churchill with his character published by Image Comics, Marine Man, splashing out of the Grand Harbour waters, against the backdrop of Valletta's skyline.

Another by Japanese artist INKO, now also living in England where she studied at Central Saint Martin's College of Art and Design, which features a lady dressed in the traditional Faldetta, a form of hooded cloak unique to the Mediterranean islands of Malta and Gozo. She stands in narrow alley in the Silent City of Mdina, the old mediaeval capital of Malta.

The third stamp is by Martin Griffiths, another Brit, who has worked across the industry for forty years and whose stamp depicts his own superhero character dressed in red, holding the flag of Malta at night with the Valletta skyline as background. All three stamps bear the Malta Comic Con logo designed by Malta artist Joseph Bugeja.

Orders for these stamps may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost p.l.c., 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001; by telephone 2596 1740, or via e-mail: info@maltaphilately.com

This is a follow-up to the set of three stamps issued last year entitled Comic Art in Malta, designed by guests at the last Malta Comic Con show, Fabio Agius, Lee Townsend and Mario Torrisi. It's a really fun way to promote the show, the art form, the creators as well as give members of the public something easy to get signed and collect.

