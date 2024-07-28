Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, IDW, san diego comic con | Tagged: paramount, star trek

IDW And Paramount Sign New Star Trek Comics Contract

IDW and Paramount Sign a New Star Trek Comics Contract For 2025... which will probably live long and prosper, or something.

Article Summary IDW and Paramount extend their Star Trek comics partnership, set to explore the franchise's universe through 2025.

Star Trek #500 launches September 4, 2024, featuring multiple short stories and preludes to upcoming crossovers.

Notable writers like Patton Oswalt and Chris Cantwell contribute to Star Trek #500's diverse and engaging narratives.

Upcoming releases include interactive graphic novel STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS – WARP YOUR OWN WAY and more.

It was only a couple of months ago, I think, that I was called out for not running the news that comic book publisher IDW had lost the Star Trek comic book license from Paramount for, I don't know, being too woke or something. The usual. I did look into it at the time and discovered that a) it was bollocks and b) it was still bollocks. Also IDW were also starting to post their 2025 Star Trek event comic book plans. Now Paramount has sent out a press release confirming that the IDW partnership will live long and prosper.

"The STAR TREK line of comic books has received universal praise, earning prestigious Eisner Award nominations in both 2023 and 2024, as well ComicBook.com stating "it's hard to imagine what more any fan could want from a STAR TREK comic." Now, IDW Publishing and Paramount Global are immensely proud to announce an extension of the partnership between the two companies to continue their mission of exploring the vast and imaginative STAR TREK universe in the comic book medium. "STAR TREK is not just an iconic franchise, but a universe that celebrates diversity and creativity," remarked Davidi Jonas, CEO of IDW Media Holdings. "The STAR TREK community is one that we're proud to serve and be part of. The team at Paramount share our love of storytelling, universe expansion, and delighting fans. We are humbled and excited to renew our commitment, and plan on years of going boldly forward with our partners and fans." "IDW Publisher Mark Doyle is honored to have the legacy of STAR TREK continue to expand under IDW. "I have always loved STAR TREK for its positive vision of the future. It's been such a joy to watch and support the editorial and creative teams as they tell bold new stories in this universe that have really resonated with audiences old and new." The Publisher continued, "From Eisner nominations to glowing fan praise, the STAR TREK community has really embraced the stories we're telling and I cannot wait for them to see where we go next!" "STAR TREK #500, the massive milestone issue which includes a prelude for the next big event, as well as a short story co-written by Patton Oswalt and featuring much more, goes on sale September 4, 2024. The innovative and interactive original graphic novel STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS – WARP YOUR OWN WAY beams into shops on October 22, 2024. Meanwhile, the acclaimed titles STAR TREK, STAR TREK: DEFIANT, and SONS OF STAR TREK are currently available in comic book shops. For updates on everything regarding STAR TREK comics, be sure to follow IDW and the official STAR TREK accounts on social media."

Star Trek #500 will be out next week on September the 4th (be with you). With writers Patton Oswalt, Chris Cantwell, Magdalene Visaggio, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jody Houser, Jordan Blum and Morgan Hampton. And more.

Star Trek #500 will contain seven stories from seven different Star Treks, including Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, looking at the psychology and physiology of Tribbles. It will also include the prelude to the 2025 Star Trek/Star Trek: Defiant crossover by Jackson Lanzing, Chris Cantwell, and Collin Kelly.

Celebrate IDW's 500th issue of Star Trek comics (and an early Star Trek Day!) with this landmark oversized anthology issue! This collection of seven short stories spans through fan-favorite eras of the beloved franchise from Lower Decks to Strange New Worlds, legacy characters from The Next Generation and the original series, written and illustrated by Star Trek comics veterans and new voices alike. Plus, don't miss out on the prelude to 2025's big Star Trek and Defiant comic crossover event written by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Christopher Cantwell!

Star Trek #500 has four different variant covers. They showcase the crews from 58 years of Trek, since the days of Kirk, to Strange New Worlds. Cover A is by Joëlle Jones, with Cover B by Jake Bartok. JK Woodward provides Cover C, with a Cover Variant by Chris Fenoglio. You can preview them all down below, along with quotes from the various Star Trek #500 creators.

It's not the first time IDW has done this sort of thing, they did Star Trek #400 as well a few years ago, which set up years worth of storytelling. Expect Star Trek #500 to do something similar. A crossover is coming that will not only tie in to the IDW Star Trek and STtar Trek: Defiant series but also the likes of the Star Trek: Nemesis movie and TV series Star Trek: Picard.

And here's the most recent October 2024 Star Trek solicitations from IDW…



STAR TREK: DEFIANT #20

(COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA)

The Romulans are descending on Antara, and Worf must lead his militia to victory against the warship Ran'Kara. When the battle turns against the Antarans, Worf is forced into a duel with one of the best Romulan fighters ever seen: Maiek. Has the battle already been lost, or will Maiek finally meet the edge of Worf's bat'leth?

Additional Covers Offered:

B (To), 1:10 (Shalvey)

Story Christopher Cantwell

Art Ángel Unzueta

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403137902011



STAR TREK #25

(COVER A: RAMON ROSANAS)

NEW ARC STARTS HERE! The android Lore has done the unthinkable: He has detonated the Orb of Destruction, unmaking the universe. After an extra-galactic tumble on the ensuing shockwave, the Theseus sinks into fluidic space. There, the crew melds in and out of a manifold of realities. Benjamin Sisko is against a godkiller once again, but this time it's up to him alone to save reality itself! Additional Covers Offered: B (Kangas), 1:10 (Bartok*) *1:10 is a connecting variant cover on Star Trek #25-30.

Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art Liana Kangas

32 Pages • $4.99 • OCT 2024

UPC 82771403084602511

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS— WARP YOUR OWN WAY

Warp into the action with Star Trek's first-ever interactive original graphic novel! Mariner just wants to have a normal day, but no matter what side of the bed she wakes up on, the world is ending. Literally. If she has coffee, Borg attack! If she has raktajino, cue the Romulan boarding party! And in each scenario, Mariner and her friends end up dead, sometimes the ship is destroyed—and the day starts all over again. But by exploring the different paths, you, the reader, can discover things that Mariner can't. There are inconsistencies that don't make sense—putting aside the fact that Mariner's choice of drink each morning shouldn't affect which alien races attack the ship, other facts of her world seem to change too. Something is definitely off. It's up to you to discover!

Story Ryan North

Art Chris Fenoglio

208 Pages • $24.99 • OCT 2024

TPB • ISBN 9798887241548



STAR TREK, VOL. 3: GLASS AND BONE

The third arc of the critically acclaimed Star Trek flagship comic series continues in paperback collection! Benjamin Sisko is called out of retirement to defeat the Tzenkethi Coalition! Captain Benjamin Sisko's quest to defeat the killer of gods is at an end, and the Prophets beckon him home to the Celestial Temple. He's earned his rest, but he no longer wants to retire into godhood. So when Starfleet requests his help to stop a familiar foe, the Tzenkethi Coalition, from launching their fleet across the Alpha Quadrant, Sisko and the Theseus' crew set out to once again save the galaxy. They team up with Operative Kingsnake (a.k.a. HARRY KIM), but the Tzenkethi leader has surprising allies of his own: the Romulans! There's a reason this species of spiritually rich, lizard birds has twice defeated Starfleet in battle. They're xenophobic, ruthless, and innovative…and confronting them on their home turf, a planet thought to be an organism itself, is a death sentence. In this paperback follow up to Star Trek, Vol. 1: Godshock and Vol. 2: The Red Path, Volume 3 collects Star Trek issues #13–18 by writers Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing with artist Marcus To.

Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art Marcus To

168 Pages • $19.99 • OCT 2024

TPB • ISBN 9798887241203



STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE DELUXE EDITION—BOOK TWO

Join the crew from the original series in these epic adventures near the end of their five-year mission! Embark on the critically acclaimed final chapter of the U.S.S. Enterprise's fiveyear voyage. The crew left Earth four years ago. Since then, they've traveled to strange new worlds, defeated impossible foes, and made universechanging decisions. But now, with the end in sight, they'll have to face their biggest challenge yet. Step aboard the Enterprise with Kirk, Spock, Bones, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov as they begin the end of their original five-year mission and boldly go into an uncertain future. This deluxe hardcover edition collects issues #15–25 and the Star Trek: Year Five Valentine's Day Special.

Story Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Brandon Easton, and more

Art Stephen Thompson, Ángel Hernandez, and more

272 Pages • $39.99 • OCT 2024

HC • ISBN 9798887241241

