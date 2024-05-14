Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: august 2024, star trek, Star Trek #500

IDW Publishes Star Trek #500 in August

IDW Publishing is publishing Star Trek #500 with Patton Oswalt, Chris Cantwell, Magdalene Visaggio and more.

Article Summary IDW celebrates Star Trek with 500th issue featuring seven stories from different Star Treks.

Patton Oswalt and more explore Tribble psychology and physiology in Star Trek #500.

Star Trek #500 includes a prelude to the 2025 Star Trek/Star Trek: Defiant crossover.

Four variant covers showcase 58 years of Trek, from Kirk to Strange New Worlds.

Comic book licenses come and go, but IDW Publishing has had Star Trek from Paramount longer than anyone, and now publishing their 500th Star Trek comic in August as Star Trek #500. With writers Patton Oswalt, Chris Cantwell, Magdalene Visaggio, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Jody Houser, Jordan Blum and Morgan Hampton. And more.

Star Trek #500 will contain seven stories from seven different Star Treks, including Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, looking at the psychology and physiology of Tribbles. It will also include the prelude to the 2025 Star Trek/Star Trek: Defiant crossover by Jackson Lanzing, Chris Cantwell, and Collin Kelly.

Celebrate IDW's 500th issue of Star Trek comics (and an early Star Trek Day!) with this landmark oversized anthology issue! This collection of seven short stories spans through fan-favorite eras of the beloved franchise from Lower Decks to Strange New Worlds, legacy characters from The Next Generation and the original series, written and illustrated by Star Trek comics veterans and new voices alike. Plus, don't miss out on the prelude to 2025's big Star Trek and Defiant comic crossover event written by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Christopher Cantwell!

Star Trek #500 has four different variant covers. They showcase the crews from 58 years of Trek, since the days of Kirk, to Strange New Worlds. Cover A is by Joëlle Jones, with Cover B by Jake Bartok. JK Woodward provides Cover C, with a Cover Variant by Chris Fenoglio. You can preview them all down below, along with quotes from the various Star Trek #500 creators.

It's not the first time IDW has done this sort of thing, they did Star Trek #400 as well a few years ago, which set up years worth of storytelling. Expect Star Trek #500 to do something similar. A crossover is coming that will not only tie in to the IDW Star Trek and STtar Trek: Defiant series but also the likes of the Star Trek: Nemesis movie and TV series Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek #500 will be published on the 4th of September. September the fourth be with you!

