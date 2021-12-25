IDW To Publish The Fever In Urbicande Obscure Cities Graphic Novel

IDW is to publish The Fever In Urbicande, the second of the Obscure Cities graphic novels by Benoit Peeters and Francois Schuiten in September 2022.

Visit a land full of mystery, ancient alchemy, and modern technologies in this award winning graphic novel series, now in a new edition with all-new colors and an updated translation! The second book in the original The Obscure Cities series, The Fever in Urbicande was first published in English by NBM in 1990 in black and white. This updated edition features an all-new translation and beautiful new coloring supervised by Schuiten and Peeters. Eugen Robick, Urbatect of Urbicande has been working on restructuring the city for the Commission of High Instances. With the South side completed, he wants to move on to the Northern part, in order to make the city symmetrical again. But the Rapporter General is not listening. While thinking about how to convince the Commission of High Instances to continue construction, Robick receives a cube found during ground work for the Von Hardenberg company. The cube starts to grow and turns into a network. Soon the network is too big for his house and begins to disrupt the entire structure of Urbicande. When Robick's friend Thomas becomes the new Rapporter General, he asks for his help, but Robick has his own ideas about what to do and refuses.

The Theory Of A Grain Of Sand from 2016,

Gholam Mortiza Khan comes to Brüsel to sell some jewelry, but before the sale can be closed, Khan dies in an accident. Thus begins events sparking an investigation by Mary von Rathen: accumulation of sand in the apartment of Kristin Antipova; accumulation of stones in the house of Constant Abeels and Maurice who is loosing weight by the day. The events have a catastrophic effect on Brüsel and time is of the essence. Newly translated into English by Ivanka Hahnenberger and Steve Smith, and edited by Steve Smith (translator of The Leaning Girl and The Beauty) and Karen Copeland at Alaxis Press for publication by IDW.

Samaris from 2017

Against the urging of his friends and his lover, Franz, a young officer in the Xhystos government, is sent on a mission to the remote and elusive city of Samaris to investigate the disappearance of several of his colleagues. After weeks of travel, Franz reaches Samaris, to find a practically deserted city of enveloping and deceptive architecture. He is immediately bewitched by a mysterious young woman, drawing the suspicion of the other residents. Can Franz escape the impending doom of this sprawling metropolis? The first in the Obscure Cities series, The Great Walls of Samaris was originally published in Europe in 1983 and in the US in 1987 by NBM. The story has been slightly altered to include characters who appear later in the canon, and reveal Peeters' Kafkaesque storytelling prowess. Schuiten's art in this edition has been reworked to be much truer to the originally intended color palette, and includes 32 additional pages of early Obscure Cities stories, comprising the Mysteries of Pâhry, never before published in English.

The Shadow Of A Man last April,

The fourth release in Alaxis Press' The Obscure Cities series to be published by IDW brings the award winning graphic novels to readers in English for the first time! Newly married Albert Chamisso is having horrific nightmares. Eccentric doctor Polydore Vincent is able to give him relief, but the experimental treatment has a strange side effect: from now on, Albert's shadow will be cast in color. This seemingly inconsequential development brings his life crashing down, ultimately losing him his job and his new wife. Evicted from his home, he moves to the outskirts of Blossfeldtstad where he meets the beautiful and talented Minna, who will help turn his curse into a gift. Together they will create something special, a performance of light and shadow unlike any seen before. The Shadow of a Man is an unforgettable, retro-futurist tale of bittersweet noir romance.

and The Tower in March 2022.

Masterful fantasy comes alive as the fifth release in Alaxis Press' The Obscure Cities series brings the award winning graphic novels to readers in English with an all-new translation! Giovanni Batista is a third-class maintainer of the Tower. His section is deteriorating more and more by the day and he has not heard from any of his inspectors or fellow maintainers in months. Running out of supplies and having filed multiple written complaints, he decides to descend to the base. Using a chute of his own making, he crash lands and is found by Elias Aureolus Palingenius and the lovely Milena. He finds a world full of books and people he never knew of, but the mystery of why the Tower was built still nags at Giovanni so he and Milena decide to climb to the top to find answers. The Tower, presented in this new edition, is a fabulous story for the exploration of a deliquescent world, an epic fable to the dimensions of world-building, a fantastic escape full of paradoxes, simulacra, and pretense. Magnificent mastery, invention, and poetry, this is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful jewels of the exciting saga of the OBSCURE CITIES.