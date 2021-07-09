If At First You Don't Succeed… Aliens Aftermath #1 [Preview]

35 years ago, the Hadley's Hope colony suffered a terrible tragedy as chronicled in the classic film Aliens. And what better way to celebrate the deaths of so many people at the hands of Xenomorphs than by… going back to get a bunch of people killed again! And so, Aliens Aftermath #1 hits stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

ALIENS AFTERMATH #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ben Percy (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Phil Noto

FOR ALIENS' 35TH ANNIVERSARY, A RETURN TO HADLEY'S HOPE!

It's been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley's Hope colony, but what happened to that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery. A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they'll bring back the truth even if it kills them…and what remains in that bombed out site will try to do just that. Benjamin Percy and Dave Wachter imagine a terrifying possible future for LV-426 in this celebration of the 35th Anniversary of one of the most influential science fiction films of all time!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $4.99