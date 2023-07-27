Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: october 2023, robert kirkman, Solicits, walking dead

Image Comics Get Walking Dead Variants In October

Image Comics will be celebrating The Walking Dead 's twentieth anniversary in October with variant covers across their titles in October.

The first nine Walking Dead team-up variants revealed this week are from Skottie Young on I Hate Fairyland #10, Declan Shalvey on Time Before Time #28, Dean Rankin on Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland #4, Andrea Sorrentino on Tenement #5, Stefano Simeone on connecting variants for: No/One #7, Radiant Black #28 covers C & D, Rogue Sun #17, and The Dead Lucky #10.

"The impact of The Walking Dead on Image Comics is immeasurable, and Image would be the company it is today without it," said Eric Stephenson, Publisher at Image Comics. "It's hard to believe it's been a full 20 years since the series first began, but it's thrilling to see so many current Image creators contribute to the celebration of its anniversary."

Here's the full list:

A HAUNTED GIRL #1 CVR E by Jeffrey Edwards – on sale Wednesday, October 11

ANTARCTICA #4 CVR C by Giuseppe Cafaro – on sale Wednesday, October 18

CREEPSHOW #2 CVR D by Rafael Albuquerque – on sale Wednesday, October 11

DESTINY GATE #1 CVR C by Giuseppe Cafaro – on sale Wednesday, October 11

EDENWOOD #2 CVR F by Tony S. Daniel – on sale Wednesday, October 25

ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #3 CVR B by Jacob Phillips – on sale Wednesday, November 22

FIREPOWER #28 CVR C by Andre Bressan & Adriano Lucas – on sale Wednesday, October 25

HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL #1 CVR D by Tim Seeley – on sale Wednesday, October 18

HAUNT YOU TO THE END #5 CVR C by Giuseppe Cafaro – on sale Wednesday, October 11

I HATE FAIRYLAND #10 CVR D by Skottie Young – on sale Wednesday, October 18

ICE CREAM MAN #37 CVR C by Martín Morazzo & Chris O'Halloran – on sale Wednesday, October 25

KAYA #12 CVR C by Wes Craig – on sale Wednesday, November 22

KILL YOUR DARLINGS #2 CVR E by Bob Quinn – on sale Wednesday, October 18

KLIK KLIK BOOM #5 CVR B by Doug Dabbs – on sale Wednesday, October 18

LOCAL MAN #6 CVR D by Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs – on sale Wednesday, October 18

NO/ONE #7 CVR D by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 18

PURR EVIL #4 CVR C by Roberto Meli – on sale Wednesday, October 25

RADIANT BLACK #28 CVR C by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 25

RADIANT BLACK #28 CVR D by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 25

ROGUE SUN #17 CVR C by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 18

SACRIFICERS #3 CVR D by James Harren – on sale Wednesday, October 25

SAVAGE DRAGON #269 CVR C by Erik Larsen – on sale Wednesday, October 18

SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STAR STORM #6 CVR C by Drew Craig – on sale Wednesday, October 18

SCRAPPER #4 CVR B by Natacha Bustos & Jordie Bellaire – on sale Wednesday, October 18

SOMETHING EPIC #6 CVR E by Szymon Kudranski – on sale Wednesday, October 11

SWAN SONGS #4 CVR D by Martín Morazzo & Chris O'Halloran – on sale Wednesday, October 25

TALES OF SYZPENSE #3 CVR E by Ashley Wood – on sale Wednesday, October 18

TENEMENT #5 CVR C by Andrea Sorrentino – on sale Wednesday, October 18

THE DEAD LUCKY #10 CVR B by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 25

THE SCHLUB #3 CVR G by Tyrell Cannon – on sale Wednesday, October 25

THE SCORCHED #23 CVR C by Stephen Segovia – on sale Wednesday, October 18

TIME BEFORE TIME #28 CVR C by Declan Shalvey – on sale Wednesday, October 18

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #27 CVR C by Giuseppe Camuncoli – on sale Wednesday, October 25

VOID RIVALS #5 CVR F – on sale Wednesday, October 18

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #15 CVR C by Tyler Boss – on sale Wednesday, October 25

And here are other Walking Dead 20th anniversary editions from Image Comics' October 2023 solicits and solicitations.

WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230439

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

"CELEBRATE THE WALKING DEAD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THESE LIMITED EDITION BOXSETS!

This limited edition box set collects Vol. 1-8 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.

Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 1-8 TP."

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 125

WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230440

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

"This limited edition box set collects Vol. 9-16 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.

Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 9-16 TP."

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 125

WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230441

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Stefano Gaudiano, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

"This limited edition box set collects Vol. 9-16 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.

Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 9-16 TP."

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 125

WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230442

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Stefano Gaudiano, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

"This limited edition box set collects Vol. 9-16 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.

Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 9-16 TP."

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 125

WALKING DEAD DELUXE #1 NEWSPRINT ED (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230443

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch, Dave McCaig

CELEBRATE THE WALKING DEAD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THIS SPECIAL EDITION!

Re-read the very first issue of THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE with this limited ""Newsprint Edition""! It's printed in beautiful full color on newsprint so you can revisit this historic comic like never before!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #72 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230590

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

"THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE GOES WEEKLY FOR TWD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY!

Michonne hangs up her sword as life in Alexandria finally returns to…normalcy.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary."

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #73 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230593

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Abraham has a close encounter with walkers outside the town, and the group is reminded how thin the wall between safety and danger really is.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #74 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230596

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Rick steps into the role of sheriff once more, while Glenn makes a supply run into the city despite Maggie's protests.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230600

AUG230601 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

AUG230602 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR C WILLIAMS III (MR) – 3.99

AUG230603 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99

AUG230604 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR E QUESADA & ISANOVE (MR) – 3.99

AUG230605 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR F CAPULLO & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

"THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE CELEBRATES 75 ISSUES!

A domestic dispute forces Rick to intervene, revealing to the entire town he still carries his gun, a direct violation of the laws of Alexandria."

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

