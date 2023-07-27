Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: october 2023, robert kirkman, Solicits, walking dead
Image Comics Get Walking Dead Variants In October
Image Comics will be celebrating The Walking Dead 's twentieth anniversary in October with variant covers across their titles in October.
The first nine Walking Dead team-up variants revealed this week are from Skottie Young on I Hate Fairyland #10, Declan Shalvey on Time Before Time #28, Dean Rankin on Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland #4, Andrea Sorrentino on Tenement #5, Stefano Simeone on connecting variants for: No/One #7, Radiant Black #28 covers C & D, Rogue Sun #17, and The Dead Lucky #10.
"The impact of The Walking Dead on Image Comics is immeasurable, and Image would be the company it is today without it," said Eric Stephenson, Publisher at Image Comics. "It's hard to believe it's been a full 20 years since the series first began, but it's thrilling to see so many current Image creators contribute to the celebration of its anniversary."
Here's the full list:
- A HAUNTED GIRL #1 CVR E by Jeffrey Edwards – on sale Wednesday, October 11
- ANTARCTICA #4 CVR C by Giuseppe Cafaro – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- CREEPSHOW #2 CVR D by Rafael Albuquerque – on sale Wednesday, October 11
- DESTINY GATE #1 CVR C by Giuseppe Cafaro – on sale Wednesday, October 11
- EDENWOOD #2 CVR F by Tony S. Daniel – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #3 CVR B by Jacob Phillips – on sale Wednesday, November 22
- FIREPOWER #28 CVR C by Andre Bressan & Adriano Lucas – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL #1 CVR D by Tim Seeley – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- HAUNT YOU TO THE END #5 CVR C by Giuseppe Cafaro – on sale Wednesday, October 11
- I HATE FAIRYLAND #10 CVR D by Skottie Young – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- ICE CREAM MAN #37 CVR C by Martín Morazzo & Chris O'Halloran – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- KAYA #12 CVR C by Wes Craig – on sale Wednesday, November 22
- KILL YOUR DARLINGS #2 CVR E by Bob Quinn – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- KLIK KLIK BOOM #5 CVR B by Doug Dabbs – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- LOCAL MAN #6 CVR D by Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- NO/ONE #7 CVR D by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- PURR EVIL #4 CVR C by Roberto Meli – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- RADIANT BLACK #28 CVR C by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- RADIANT BLACK #28 CVR D by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- ROGUE SUN #17 CVR C by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- SACRIFICERS #3 CVR D by James Harren – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- SAVAGE DRAGON #269 CVR C by Erik Larsen – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STAR STORM #6 CVR C by Drew Craig – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- SCRAPPER #4 CVR B by Natacha Bustos & Jordie Bellaire – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- SOMETHING EPIC #6 CVR E by Szymon Kudranski – on sale Wednesday, October 11
- SWAN SONGS #4 CVR D by Martín Morazzo & Chris O'Halloran – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- TALES OF SYZPENSE #3 CVR E by Ashley Wood – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- TENEMENT #5 CVR C by Andrea Sorrentino – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- THE DEAD LUCKY #10 CVR B by Stefano Simeone – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- THE SCHLUB #3 CVR G by Tyrell Cannon – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- THE SCORCHED #23 CVR C by Stephen Segovia – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- TIME BEFORE TIME #28 CVR C by Declan Shalvey – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #27 CVR C by Giuseppe Camuncoli – on sale Wednesday, October 25
- VOID RIVALS #5 CVR F – on sale Wednesday, October 18
- WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #15 CVR C by Tyler Boss – on sale Wednesday, October 25
And here are other Walking Dead 20th anniversary editions from Image Comics' October 2023 solicits and solicitations.
WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #1 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230439
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard
"CELEBRATE THE WALKING DEAD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THESE LIMITED EDITION BOXSETS!
This limited edition box set collects Vol. 1-8 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.
Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 1-8 TP."
In Shops: Oct 04, 2023
SRP: 125
WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #2 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230440
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard
"This limited edition box set collects Vol. 9-16 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.
Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 9-16 TP."
In Shops: Oct 11, 2023
SRP: 125
WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #3 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230441
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Stefano Gaudiano, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard
In Shops: Oct 18, 2023
SRP: 125
WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #4 (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230442
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Stefano Gaudiano, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard
In Shops: Oct 25, 2023
SRP: 125
WALKING DEAD DELUXE #1 NEWSPRINT ED (ONE-SHOT) (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230443
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch, Dave McCaig
CELEBRATE THE WALKING DEAD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THIS SPECIAL EDITION!
Re-read the very first issue of THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE with this limited ""Newsprint Edition""! It's printed in beautiful full color on newsprint so you can revisit this historic comic like never before!
In Shops: Oct 04, 2023
SRP: 3.99
WALKING DEAD DLX #72 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230590
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig
"THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE GOES WEEKLY FOR TWD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY!
Michonne hangs up her sword as life in Alexandria finally returns to…normalcy.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary."
In Shops: Oct 04, 2023
SRP: 3.99
WALKING DEAD DLX #73 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230593
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig
Abraham has a close encounter with walkers outside the town, and the group is reminded how thin the wall between safety and danger really is.
In Shops: Oct 11, 2023
SRP: 3.99
WALKING DEAD DLX #74 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230596
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig
Rick steps into the role of sheriff once more, while Glenn makes a supply run into the city despite Maggie's protests.
In Shops: Oct 18, 2023
SRP: 3.99
WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230600
AUG230601 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99
AUG230602 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR C WILLIAMS III (MR) – 3.99
AUG230603 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99
AUG230604 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR E QUESADA & ISANOVE (MR) – 3.99
AUG230605 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR F CAPULLO & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig
"THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE CELEBRATES 75 ISSUES!
A domestic dispute forces Rick to intervene, revealing to the entire town he still carries his gun, a direct violation of the laws of Alexandria."
In Shops: Oct 25, 2023
SRP: 3.99
