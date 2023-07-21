Image Comics Full October 2023 Solicits Includes Transformers #1

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, san diego comic con | Tagged: hasbro, james tynion iv, Mark Millar, martin simmons, october 2023, pepe larraz, skybound, Solicits, spawn, todd mcfarlane, transformers, univrsal Monsters

Image Comics' October 2023 solicits and solicitations are here, with Transformers #1 from Daniel Warren Johnson and Skybound, as well as Universal Monsters: Dracula by James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds, Destiny Gate from Ryan Cady and Christian DiBari, Hack/Slash by Zoe Thorogood, A Haunted Girl by Ethan and Naomi Sacks and Marco Lorenzano, the J Scott Campbell Calendar, Midlife: Hero At Fifty by Brian Buccellato and Stefano Simeone, Nights by Wyatt Kennedy and Luigi Formisano, Paladin Of Axes by Gerry Duggan and David O'Sullivan, and the Walking Dead Anniversary Box Sets of all the paperbacks and the Walking Dead newsprint issue #1.

TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230407

AUG230408 – TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR B JOHNSON & SPICER – 4.99

AUG230409 – TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR C JOHNSON & SPICER – 4.99

AUG230410 – TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR D OTTLEY – 4.99

AUG230411 – TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV AROCENA – 4.99

AUG230412 – TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV CHIANG – 4.99

AUG230413 – TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR G 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

AUG230414 – TRANSFORMERS #1 CVR H 100 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

SERIES PREMIERE

THE ALL NEW TRANSFORMERS ERA STARTS HERE!

Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside ENERGON UNIVERSE showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (VOID RIVALS, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation.

Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies-the Decepticons.

As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime.

Discover THE TRANSFORMERS like you've never seen them before!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #1 (OF 4) CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230415

AUG230416 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #1 (OF 4) CVR B MIDDLETON (MR) – 4.99

AUG230417 – UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #1 (OF 4) CVR C SKETCH CVR (MR) – 4.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Martin Simmonds

MINISERIES PREMIERE

THE BIGGEST NAMES IN COMICS RESURRECT THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS!

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH creators JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, Something is Killing the Children) and MARTIN SIMMONDS reteam to tell a new tale of the monster who started it all!

When Dr. John Seward admits a strange new patient into his asylum, the madman tells stories of a demon who has taken residence next door. But as Dr. Seward attempts to apply logic to the impossible…his surrogate daughter Lucy begins to fall under the spell of the twisted Count Dracula!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DESTINY GATE #1 (OF 4) CVR A DIBARI

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230418

AUG230419 – DESTINY GATE #1 (OF 4) CVR B EKEDAL – 3.99

AUG230420 – DESTINY GATE #1 (OF 4) CVR C CAFARO – 3.99

(W) Ryan Cady (A / CA) Christian DiBari

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Writer RYAN CADY (HAUNT YOU TO THE END, Batman) and artist CHRISTIAN DiBARI (REVOLVERS, MAGDALENA: REFORMATION) present…

Life, for the most part, is the product of the decisions you make. For some, a "wrong" decision or two (or more) leads to a crossroads on the other side of the Destiny Gate. Do you fight for a chance to survive and to start anew, or do you succumb to your inner demons and end it all for you and, worse, yours?

In this opening tale, we meet Mitchell Slate at the height of the Great Depression. Down on his luck and heading home to a disappointed and desperate family, Mitchell's train ride veers off the rails and transforms into a macabre and darkly fantastical journey into his own fragile soul.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #1 (OF 4) CVR A THOROGOOD

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230421

AUG230422 – HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #1 (OF 4) CVR B SEELEY – 3.99

AUG230423 – HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #1 (OF 4) CVR C CASELLI – 3.99

AUG230424 – HACK SLASH BACK TO SCHOOL #1 (OF 4) CVR D SEELEY – 3.99

(W) Zoe Thorogood (A / CA) Zoe Thorogood

MINISERIES PREMIERE

HACK/SLASH returns with an untold tale and critically acclaimed cartoonist ZOE THOROGOOD at the bloody helm!

Slasher hunter Cassie Hack is only just getting used to her man-monster partner, Vlad, when she's drawn into a new case involving a murderous bunny mascot, dead kids, and an entire squad of maladjusted teenage serial-killer hunters!

A completely new chapter in the beloved, long-running series that's perfect for new readers and old fans alike, just in time for Halloween.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

A HAUNTED GIRL #1 (OF 4) CVR A QUESADA

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230425

AUG230426 – A HAUNTED GIRL #1 (OF 4) CVR B OSSIO – 4.99

AUG230427 – A HAUNTED GIRL #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YAMADA – 4.99

AUG230428 – A HAUNTED GIRL #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV QUESADA – 4.99

AUG230429 – A HAUNTED GIRL #1 (OF 4) CVR E EDWARDS – 4.99

(W) Sacks, Ethan, Naomi Sacks (A) Marco Lorenzano (CA) Joe Quesada

"MINISERIES PREMIERE

Cleo, an adopted 16-year-old Japanese-American whose depression drove her to near-suicide, is trying unsuccessfully to reintegrate back into her old life. But her struggles are just beginning as she encounters an increasingly terrifying succession of ghosts. Is she losing her grip on reality…or is the explanation much worse?"

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

J SCOTT CAMPBELL FAIRYTALE FANTASIES 2024 CALENDAR DARK

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230430

(W) J. Scott Campbell (A / CA) J. Scott Campbell, Tanya Lehoux

COMING THIS FALL!!! Celebrate the return of FAIRYTALE FANTASIES, featuring ALL-NEW artwork by outstanding artist J. SCOTT CAMPBELL!

After the immense success of the original calendar series, J. SCOTT returns to his creator roots with Femme Fatales, a modern take on classic fairy tales. This highly sought-after collectible is sure to sell quickly!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 29.99

J SCOTT CAMPBELL FAIRYTALE FANTASIES 2024 CALENDAR DLX ED

J SCOTT CAMPBELL FAIRYTALE FANTASIES 2024 CALENDAR LIGHT

MIDLIFE HERO AT FIFTY #1 CVR A SIMEONE

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230433

AUG230434 – MIDLIFE HERO AT FIFTY #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV SIMEONE – 3.99

(W) Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Stefano Simeone

SERIES PREMIERE

RUBEN KWAN is a 50-year-old firefighter who's been afraid of fire his whole life. Instead of running into burning buildings, he pushes papers, living in the shadow of his father-who died a hero on the job. After 25 years in the LAFD, he's firmly in the middle of an unremarkable life…until his new wife gets pregnant and a random act of courage reveals that Ruben is FIREPROOF!

New York Times-bestselling writer BRIAN BUCCELLATO (NO/ONE, The Flash, Chicken Devil) teams up with star artist STEFANO SIMEONE (THE LAST DAYS OF BLACK HAMMER, RADIANT BLACK) to tell the totally relatable (sometimes cringey) story of a middle-aged dad who's about to find out that his new powers have major strings attached.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NIGHTS #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230435

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A / CA) Luigi Formisano

SERIES PREMIERE

A NEW ONGOING SERIES PREMIERE FROM WYATT KENNEDY (BOLERO) & NEWCOMER LUIGI FORMISANO!

Supernatural creatures exist among the common folk, and America is comprised of just 31 states. It's 2003, and Vince Okonma has lost his parents and moved in with his secret mercenary cousin and his video game-making roommate when he befriends "the greatest vampire who's ever lived." And that's just the first 20 pages. Welcome to Florida.

A new vision of urban gothic adventure starts here! Youth is wasted on the young…

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PALADIN OF AXES (ONE-SHOT) CVR A O SULLIVAN

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230436

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) David O'Sullivan

GERRY DUGGAN & DAVID O'SULLIVAN of ANALOG fame reteam on the perfect comic book to celebrate Halloween.

It's the first appearance of HECTOR SMALLEY, a guitar tech known as THE PALADIN OF AXES. He's working for the world's biggest rock band, and when he and the whole band are killed in a plane crash, it's unexpectedly just the beginning of his bad times.

It's a sad tale of working yourself to death-literally. Equal parts Evil Dead and Time Bandits, this horror comedy will put a smile on your face on one page and punch it off on the page turn. Throw your horns in the air for THE PALADIN OF AXES!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 6.99

PALADIN OF AXES (ONE-SHOT) CVR B 10 COPY INCV O SULLIVAN

PALADIN OF AXES (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 20 COPY INCV O SULLIVAN

WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230439

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

"CELEBRATE THE WALKING DEAD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THESE LIMITED EDITION BOXSETS!

This limited edition box set collects Vol. 1-8 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.

Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 1-8 TP."

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 125

WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230440

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

"This limited edition box set collects Vol. 9-16 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.

Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 9-16 TP."

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 125

WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230441

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Stefano Gaudiano, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

"This limited edition box set collects Vol. 9-16 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.

Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 9-16 TP."

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 125

WALKING DEAD 20TH ANNV BOX SET #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230442

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Stefano Gaudiano, Cliff Rathburn (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

"This limited edition box set collects Vol. 9-16 of Robert Kirkman's groundbreaking, historic comic series in one affordable package.

Collects THE WALKING DEAD VOL. 9-16 TP."

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 125

WALKING DEAD DELUXE #1 NEWSPRINT ED (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230443

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Tony Moore (CA) David Finch, Dave McCaig

CELEBRATE THE WALKING DEAD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THIS SPECIAL EDITION!

Re-read the very first issue of THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE with this limited ""Newsprint Edition""! It's printed in beautiful full color on newsprint so you can revisit this historic comic like never before!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ANTARCTICA #4 CVR A ROBERTS

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230462

AUG230463 – ANTARCTICA #4 CVR B TURNBULL – 3.99

AUG230464 – ANTARCTICA #4 CVR C CAFARO – 3.99

(W) Simon Birks (A / CA) Wili Roberts

After tragedy strikes the group, they must dig deep and use all their skills just to stay alive. After another startling discovery, Dr. Curtis puts a gun to the head of alt-Jim. Will Hannah give herself up to save him? And just who are the new unwelcome visitors?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BIG GAME #4 (OF 5) CVR A LARRAZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230465

AUG230466 – BIG GAME #4 (OF 5) CVR B LARRAZ (MR) – 4.99

AUG230467 – BIG GAME #4 (OF 5) CVR C SCALERA (MR) – 4.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Pepe Larraz

The Chrononauts might be dead, but Hit-Girl can use their time travel technology to go back to the world of Empress. This is literally the maddest and most brilliant book out there right now. The comic book event of 2023 and a must for anyone who loves the Millarworld books, as every single character is here for the fun!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #5 (OF 10) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230468

AUG230469 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #5 (OF 10) CVR B WARD (MR) – 3.99

AUG230470 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #5 (OF 10) CVR C SORRENTINO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

"The Eisner-winning creative team of JEFF LEMIRE & ANDREA SORRENTINO brings you another chapter of the newest epic series within THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS!

Secrets are revealed amongst the neighbors as they continue their descent between floors, but when the group attempts to find a way out of the tunnels, they'll find answers that defy logic and terrors beyond reality."

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CREEPSHOW VOL 2 #2 (OF 5) CVR A MARCH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230471

AUG230472 – CREEPSHOW VOL 2 #2 (OF 5) CVR B WALSH (MR) – 3.99

AUG230473 – CREEPSHOW VOL 2 #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SKINNER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Michael Walsh, Dan Watters (A) Michael Walsh, Abigail Larson (CA) Guillem March

"CREEPSHOW is back with two more terrifying tales!

First, MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN) broadcasts a chilling yarn about a down-on-his-luck dad and his son's obsession with TV in ""The Man With No Eyes""!

Then, DAN WATTERS (HOMESICK PILOTS, Arkham City) and Hugo Award-winning illustrator ABIGAIL LARSON (Sandman Universe: The Dreaming) will render you speechless with the story of a young woman burdened and the price she'll pay for silence in ""Stop Haunting Me""!"

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD LUCKY #10 (OF 12) CVR A CARLOMAGNO

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230474

AUG230475 – DEAD LUCKY #10 (OF 12) CVR B SIMEONE – 3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A / CA) French Carlomagno

"Pushed to breaking point and with her allies' resolve wavering, Bibi makes a deal with an old friend that could change everything. Can San Francisco be saved? Does Bibi even want to save it anymore? And what is the horrifying secret of Jimmi Moss?

THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series."

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EDENWOOD #2 CVR A DANIEL (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230476

AUG230477 – EDENWOOD #2 CVR B DANIEL (MR) – 3.99

AUG230478 – EDENWOOD #2 CVR C FRANK (MR) – 3.99

AUG230479 – EDENWOOD #2 CVR D PAQUETTE (MR) – 3.99

AUG230480 – EDENWOOD #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MURPHY (MR) – 3.99

AUG230481 – EDENWOOD #2 CVR F DANIEL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tony S. Daniel (A / CA) Tony S. Daniel

Rion finds himself deep inside Edenwood and immediately on the run from the demon military, which consists of armored tank divisions and patrolling beasts with razor-sharp teeth. Rion sees the beauty and the horrors of this magical place before meeting powerful allies who question how he acquired the armor of one of the greatest demon killers in history.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #3 (OF 6) CVR A PHILLIPS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230482

AUG230483 – ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #3 (OF 6) CVR B PHILLIPS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

Following a brazen and brutal act of psychological warfare by Captain Ely of the Texas Rangers, the Enfield Gang attempts to strike back from Fort Lehane's rooftops

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #28 CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230484

AUG230485 – FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #28 CVR B – 3.99

AUG230486 – FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #28 CVR C – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

The Johnsons finally return home, but what will they find when they arrive?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FORGED #5 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230487

(W) Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann (A / CA) Mike Henderson

Vic attends a quiet, intimate breakfast with the Eternal Empress where absolutely no violence occurs, while the rest of the team similarly engage in genteel R&R. And if you believe that, we've got a planet to sell you, barely used, mineral rights intact.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 6.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #25 CVR A PANOSIAN

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230488

AUG230489 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #25 CVR B KEANE – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Dan Panosian

Another enemy returns from Gunslinger's past, but this time they're looking for his help, not a fight.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 2.99

HAUNT YOU TO THE END #5 CVR A MUTTI

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230490

AUG230491 – HAUNT YOU TO THE END #5 CVR B BOUTIN – 3.99

AUG230492 – HAUNT YOU TO THE END #5 CVR C CAFARO – 3.99

(W) Ryan Cady (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

MINISERIES FINALE

WASHED CLEAN FROM THE FACE OF THE EARTH. With the great Pacific megastorm set to destroy Isla Lodo in a matter of hours, the Shah expedition is running out of time to escape. But there is a higher purpose for them on this island, a hidden power behind its horrors; if it can't be stopped, there may not be a world left for them to escape to.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEXAGON BRIDGE #2 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230493

(W) Richard Blake (A / CA) Richard Blake

Adley and Staden finally meet and form a strong bond as they begin training to rescue her parents. A new, unexpectedly dangerous technology takes them to an ancient city and an encounter with a mysterious, haunting figure.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE FAIRYLAND #10 CVR A BEAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230494

AUG230495 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #10 CVR B BEAN (MR) – 3.99

AUG230496 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #10 CVR C MOMOKO (MR) – 3.99

AUG230497 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #10 CVR D YOUNG (MR) – 3.99

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Brett Bean

END OF STORY ARC

An old nemesis is the last hope for Gert to get home. There's just one problem…that certain Ex-Queen turned Villain is in prison. Did you know prison is really hard to get out of?! Yeah, we didn't either.

Join Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket and Groot) as they conclude their latest story arc and usher in new adventures in I HATE FAIRYLAND!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ICE CREAM MAN #37 CVR A MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230498

AUG230499 – ICE CREAM MAN #37 CVR B LANGRIDGE (MR) – 3.99

AUG230500 – ICE CREAM MAN #37 CVR C MORAZZO & O HALLORAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"Flight of the Figglybumps (Death of a Cartoonist)"

They're cute, they're cuddly, and they're caught up in a conflagration of candy cannons and cartoony combat! But who are the Figglybumps? And what happened to their creator?

The hit horror-adjacent anthology is back-and sadder than ever.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IN HELL WE FIGHT #5

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230501

(W) John Layman (A / CA) Jok

The quest to return a kidnapped angel to heaven hits a serious snag, as a demonic kidnapper wants his angel and will kill to get her back. What happens when you die in hell? You go to an even worse hell, of course!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JUNIOR BAKER RIGHTEOUS FAKER #2 (OF 5) CVR A QUACKENBUSH (MR

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230502

AUG230503 – JUNIOR BAKER RIGHTEOUS FAKER #2 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV (M – 4.99

AUG230504 – JUNIOR BAKER RIGHTEOUS FAKER #2 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV (M – 4.99

(W) Joe Casey (A / CA) Ryan Quackenbush

"THE BUTCHER BAKER SEQUEL CONTINUES!

Tabloid internet journalist Dizzy Baker is chasing the story of the year-where did all the superheroes go? The search for answers results in surreal self-actualization as Dizzy pays a visit to the fabled Church of Existology!"

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KAPTARA UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #3 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230505

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Kagan McLeod

"Within the Hollow Palace, the mysteries of KAPTARA are finally revealed! Like, why is this a book? Shouldn't KAGAN be working on something more important? Doesn't CHIP write Batman?

Plus! MR. KISSES attacks!"

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KAYA #12 CVR A CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230506

AUG230507 – KAYA #12 CVR B HARREN – 3.99

AUG230508 – KAYA #12 CVR C CRAIG – 3.99

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

STANDALONE STORY

Lord Vox, the robot who ordered the destruction of Kaya's village, must answer for what happened in the Poison-Lands. The plans of the all-powerful robot empire are revealed when we meet the empire's supreme leader, the Oracle!

Includes a backup story by GABRIEL WALTA (PHANTOM ROAD, The Vision) and a variant cover by apex predator of art JAMES HARREN (ULTRAMEGA)!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KILL YOUR DARLINGS #2 CVR A QUINN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230509

AUG230510 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #2 CVR B STEGMAN (MR) – 3.99

AUG230511 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #2 CVR C 25 COPY INCV QUINN (MR) – 3.99

AUG230512 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #2 CVR D 50 COPY INCV STEGMAN (MR) – 3.99

AUG230513 – KILL YOUR DARLINGS #2 CVR E QUINN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan (A) John J. Hill (A / CA) Bob Quinn

The terrifying new saga continues! After the fateful fire, Rose finds herself a social outcast. As whispers of murder and insanity plague her, she begins to question everything she's experienced. Will the truth of that night confirm the grisly rumors, or will reality prove to be even stranger?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #27 CVR A PANOSIAN

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230514

AUG230515 – KING SPAWN #27 CVR B AGUILLO – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Dan Panosian

The Dead Zones are open and the march toward the Throne of Hell has begun. Who can Al trust to stand by his side and not be tempted to take its power?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 2.99

KLIK KLIK BOOM #5 CVR A DABBS & WILSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230516

AUG230517 – KLIK KLIK BOOM #5 CVR B DABBS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Douglas Dabbs, Matt Wilson

"MINISERIES FINALE

Sprout has decided a suicide mission is her only chance at revenge. However, Serena and Beatrix-armed with a bag of photos, a polaroid camera, and a plethora of club dancers-are determined to show her there's a better way."

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOCAL MAN #6 CVR A FLEECS & SEELEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230518

AUG230519 – LOCAL MAN #6 CVR B MYCHAELS (MR) – 3.99

AUG230520 – LOCAL MAN #6 CVR C SEELEY & FLEECS (MR) – 3.99

AUG230521 – LOCAL MAN #6 CVR D SEELEY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

"NEW STORY ARC

""THE DRY SEASON,"" Part One

Jack Xaver, Farmington's very own LOCAL MAN, is called in to investigate a mysterious drowning on dry land. The problem is, Jack isn't legally allowed to be a superhero. Oh, also, he's sleeping with the police chief's wife. AND there's a conspiracy theory gaining traction that Jack murdered America's most beloved champion, the Camo Crusader.

Now, Local Man, already in over his head, is drawn into another twisted case with dark ties to his superhero past.

On the flip side-meet Inga. Her stupid boyfriend just skipped town to join a superhero team. He left her with nothing…and now she has nothing to lose. "

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEWBURN #12 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230522

(W) Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers (A) Nick Dragotta (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

"Emily goes back to school for a deadly investigation and runs into the last person she wants to see.

PLUS: In ""GO BACK"" by DRAGOTTA & BROTHERS, the kid finds a brief moment of peace and camaraderie before asking his boss for a favor."

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PURR EVIL #4 (OF 6) CVR A BRAGA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230523

AUG230524 – PURR EVIL #4 (OF 6) CVR B ANDOLFO (MR) – 3.99

AUG230525 – PURR EVIL #4 (OF 6) CVR C CIREGIA (MR) – 3.99

AUG230526 – PURR EVIL #4 (OF 6) CVR D MELI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Laura Braga

"""EVIL MEOWS IN YOUR EAR""

The situation is going downhill! With Deb in Jason's hands and Robert back on the loose, Mucci's evil influence is spreading more and more, bringing the world to the brink of apocalypse! Rita and Steve also have their own problems, with the police after them and their children to save from the end of everything."

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

QUEST #3

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230527

(W) Jonathan Luna, Crystal Wood (A / CA) Jonathan Luna

Anya, Tor, and Nuru travel further into the Demon Lands, searching for any clue that might point toward their captured prince. With the king's search party hot on their heels, our heroes head into dangerous territory.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #28 CVR A FERIGATO MV

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230528

AUG230529 – RADIANT BLACK #28 CVR B FERIGATO MV – 3.99

AUG230530 – RADIANT BLACK #28 CVR C SIMEONE MV – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Marcello Costa (A / CA) Eduardo Ferigato

THE CATALYST WAR continues! The third trial begins. The war begins to take its toll. Nathan and Marshall pay the price.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROGUE SUN #17 CVR A VECCHIO MV

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230531

AUG230532 – ROGUE SUN #17 CVR B MV – 3.99

AUG230533 – ROGUE SUN #17 CVR C SIMEONE MV – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Luana Vecchio

"Still trapped inside the Sun Stone, Dylan's freedom is finally in sight-but who can he trust to help him escape? And, as the battle outside rages across New Orleans, can he get back in time to save his family?

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series."

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SACRIFICERS #3 CVR A FIUMARA

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230534

AUG230535 – SACRIFICERS #3 CVR B ALI – 3.99

AUG230536 – SACRIFICERS #3 CVR C 15 COPY INCV CHIANG – 3.99

AUG230537 – SACRIFICERS #3 CVR D HARREN – 3.99

(W) Rick Remender (A) Dave McCaig (A / CA) Max Fiumara

The one who raises his hand takes the credit. They make speeches about the common good to seduce you and to make themselves stronger. The Old Gods feed on your naive hopes. They can't be defeated.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE DRAGON #269 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230538

AUG230539 – SAVAGE DRAGON #269 CVR B LARSEN (MR) – 3.99

AUG230540 – SAVAGE DRAGON #269 CVR C LARSEN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

Malcolm Dragon's team is assembled as the S.O.S. West goes into action against the scourges of the Seven Seas-The Vicious Fishes!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #6 CVR A DREW CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230541

AUG230542 – SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #6 CVR B WES CRAIG – 3.99

AUG230543 – SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #6 CVR C DREW CRAIG – 3.99

(W) Drew Craig (A) Jason Finestone (A / CA) Drew Craig

WAR! The remaining Heroes of Earth have banded together for a last stand against the invaders of the Draigonian Empire. Starstorm and his companions are tasked by the mysterious warrior known as Ren with using the Starstorm weapon to turn the tide and restore freedom to the galaxy. Earth's fate lies in the balance.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SCHLUB #3 CVR A CANNON

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230544

AUG230545 – SCHLUB #3 CVR B STEGMAN – 3.99

AUG230546 – SCHLUB #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CANNON – 3.99

AUG230547 – SCHLUB #3 CVR D 50 COPY INCV STEGMAN – 3.99

AUG230548 – SCHLUB #3 CVR E 75 COPY INCV CANNON – 3.99

AUG230549 – SCHLUB #3 CVR F 100 COPY INCV STEGMAN – 3.99

AUG230550 – SCHLUB #3 CVR G – 3.99

(W) Kenny Porter, Ryan Stegman (A) Mike Spicer, John J. Hill (A / CA) Tyrell Cannon

Roger has been captured by the world's premier superhero team, the Vigilant, who are dangerously close to exposing his secret. Can Roger take on superheroes, Wyrm, and his ex-wife's blind date? There's only one way to find out!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SCRAPPER #4 (OF 6) CVR A FERREYRA

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230551

AUG230552 – SCRAPPER #4 (OF 6) CVR B BUSTOS & BELLAIRE – 3.99

(W) Cliff Bleszinksi, Alex De Campi (A) Sandy Jarrell (CA) Juan Ferreyra

Scrapper's risk-taking has put his friends in great danger. Rescued by a secret cadre of feral cats, it's now up to him and his feline posse to spring Tank and Daisy from of one of the most secure SMITE bases in the whole city. If you ever wished the cats in Stray could kick Skynet's ass, this is your book.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING EPIC #6 CVR A KUDRANSKI

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230553

AUG230554 – SOMETHING EPIC #6 CVR B KUDRANSKI – 3.99

AUG230555 – SOMETHING EPIC #6 CVR C KUDRANSKI – 3.99

AUG230556 – SOMETHING EPIC #6 CVR D KUDRANSKI – 3.99

AUG230557 – SOMETHING EPIC #6 CVR E KUDRANSKI – 3.99

AUG230558 – SOMETHING EPIC #6 CVR F KUDRANSKI – 3.99

(W) Szymon Kudranski (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

With imaginary dimensions at risk, creativity's bravest heroes rally against the threat! Twenty-nine pages of story and art for the regular price of just $3.99!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #347 CVR A PANOSIAN

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230559

AUG230560 – SPAWN #347 CVR B BARENDS – 2.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Dan Panosian

Groups from all sides of the battlefield are starting to converge on the empty Throne of Hell. Meanwhile, Al makes a decision that could affect the course of humanity.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 2.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #23 CVR A PANOSIAN

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230561

AUG230562 – SPAWN SCORCHED #23 CVR B TOMASELLI – 2.99

AUG230563 – SPAWN SCORCHED #23 CVR C SEGOVIA – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Dan Panosian

The team has survived their latest battle, but dissension starts to rise, and their future is put in doubt…

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 2.99

STARSIGNS #6 (OF 8) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230564

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A / CA) Megan Levens, Kelly Fitzpatrick

"On the run and mourning one of their own, Rana and the others find refuge with an eccentric new Starsign. But when you've been chosen by the stars, peace is always fleeting…

Nothing is what it seems in the latest by SALADIN AHMED and MEGAN LEVENS!"

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SWAN SONGS #4 CVR A YARSKY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230565

AUG230566 – SWAN SONGS #4 CVR B RENTLER (MR) – 3.99

AUG230567 – SWAN SONGS #4 CVR C 50 COPY INCV MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR) – 3.99

AUG230568 – SWAN SONGS #4 CVR D 50 COPY INCV MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A) Filipe Andrade (CA) Caitlin Yarsky

"THE END OF A SENTENCE"

A man obsessed with ""Sad Libs"" gets out of prison, only to find himself totally lost in a world of crime and fill-in vocabulary.

W. MAXWELL PRINCE's obsession with cessation continues, featuring this issue's superstar artist: CAITLIN YARSKY (Black Hammer)!

The end is the beginning is the end; these are the SWAN SONGS."

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TALES OF SYZPENSE #3 CVR A WOOD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230569

AUG230570 – TALES OF SYZPENSE #3 CVR B DANIEL (MR) – 4.99

AUG230571 – TALES OF SYZPENSE #3 CVR C DANIEL (MR) – 4.99

AUG230572 – TALES OF SYZPENSE #3 CVR D 15 COPY INCV WOOD (MR) – 4.99

AUG230573 – TALES OF SYZPENSE #3 CVR E WOOD (MR) – 4.99

(W) Chris Ryall, T. P. Louise, Ashley Wood (A) Nelson Daniel (A / CA) Ashley Wood

"This split-book supernova burns bright! In ""Les Mort 13,"" Part Three, the living Tarot extends its influence over Southport!

Then, the new Dreamweaver not only hates her codename, she's resentful of the powers thrust upon her, too…even more so when the former DW's past returns to haunt them both."

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TERRORWAR #7 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230574

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Jay Leisten (A / CA) Dave Acosta, Walter Pereyra

"Bruised and betrayed, Muhammad and the crew return to the fancy part of town for payback-and find themselves in a battle for Blue City's very survival.

Everything goes up in flames in the latest from SALADIN AHMED and DAVE ACOSTA!"

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE CULL #3 (OF 5) CVR A DE IULIS

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230575

AUG230576 – THE CULL #3 (OF 5) CVR B LOTAY – 3.99

AUG230577 – THE CULL #3 (OF 5) CVR C WALSH – 3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis

Well, it wasn't sentient mushrooms. Was it better or worse than that? You decide. Also? RUN.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #28 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230578

AUG230579 – TIME BEFORE TIME #28 CVR B GEOFFO (MR) – 3.99

AUG230580 – TIME BEFORE TIME #28 CVR C SHALVEY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Geoffo, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

As Marston and Nadia come face to face at last, Tatsuo makes an audacious gamble to save his friends from The Syndicate.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND #4 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230581

(W) Morgan Beem, Jorge Corona (A) Morgan Beem, Jorge Corona (CA) Mike Del Mundo

"Two Untold Tales based on Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG's I HATE FAIRYLAND!

MORGAN BEEM (Swamp Thing, Wonder Woman: Black and Gold) gets deep with ""Arcade Love Song-It's all for You."" And JORGE CORONA (MIDDLEWEST, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) goes downright prehistoric with ""Fairyland Before Time."""

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #27 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230582

AUG230583 – UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #27 CVR B DELLEDERA & WILSON (MR) – 3.99

AUG230584 – UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #27 CVR C CAMUNCOLI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder, Charles Soule (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Matt Wilson (A / CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

"VICTORY," Part Three (of Six)

As our team reels from revelations about extraordinary changes affecting the Outer World, a long-lost member of the expedition returns. Meanwhile, the Nephilim of Zone Bounty are beginning to harbor grave suspicions about their new visitors…

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VOID RIVALS #5 CVR A DE FELICI

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230585

AUG230586 – VOID RIVALS #5 CVR B RUAN – 3.99

AUG230587 – VOID RIVALS #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MANHANINI – 3.99

AUG230588 – VOID RIVALS #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DARBOE – 3.99

AUG230589 – VOID RIVALS #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

"EXPLORE THE ENERGON UNIVERSE!

When Darak and Solila's return to the Sacred Ring doesn't go as planned, a new danger enters their lives!"

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #72 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230590

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

"THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE GOES WEEKLY FOR TWD'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY!

Michonne hangs up her sword as life in Alexandria finally returns to…normalcy.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary."

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #73 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230593

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Abraham has a close encounter with walkers outside the town, and the group is reminded how thin the wall between safety and danger really is.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #74 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230596

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Rick steps into the role of sheriff once more, while Glenn makes a supply run into the city despite Maggie's protests.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230600

AUG230601 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

AUG230602 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR C WILLIAMS III (MR) – 3.99

AUG230603 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99

AUG230604 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR E QUESADA & ISANOVE (MR) – 3.99

AUG230605 – WALKING DEAD DLX #75 CVR F CAPULLO & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

"THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE CELEBRATES 75 ISSUES!

A domestic dispute forces Rick to intervene, revealing to the entire town he still carries his gun, a direct violation of the laws of Alexandria."

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #15 CVR A BOSS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230610

AUG230611 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #15 CVR B THORN (MR) – 3.99

AUG230612 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #15 CVR C BOSS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

"WHERE'S THE DOG?

Prufrock, Mallory, and Merrill find out just how far you have to run to get away from your old problems. They also find out how easy it is to get new problems. But at least they've got a dog."

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WEIRD WORK #4 (OF 4) CVR D MATTHEWS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230609

(W) Jordan Thomas (A) Shaky Kane (CA) Chris Matthews

"MINISERIES FINALE

This is it. The conclusion to the greatest mystery to ever hit Stellar City. It's the showdown to end all showdowns as every killer, criminal, and gun-for-hire converge on our battered and bruised heroes. The only thing to be certain of is that bullets are going to fly and all good intentions get you in Stellar City is a target on your back. "

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ANTIOCH TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230444

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A / CA) Marco Ferrari

A king from a lost kingdom has a message for the modern world: duck! After years of waging war on a polluting oil corp, Antioch decides it's time to prove a point. He turns himself in, prepared to expose the company in court. But prison is dangerous, and Antioch may not live to speak the truth. Guest-starring Frontiersman!

Collects ANTIOCH #1-4

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BLOOD TREE TP

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230445

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A / CA) Maxim Simic

Two obsessed NYPD detectives hunt for a vicious butcher called the Angel Killer, a sociopath who preys on the innocent family members of known murderers in order to "purify" the rest of society.

From comics super team PETER J. TOMASI (THE MIGHTY, Batman and Robin, Superman, Black Adam: The Dark Age, Super-Sons, Detective Comics) and MAXIM IMI? (Escape from New York, Conan) comes a story that confronts the battle of nature versus nurture, considers how present and future generations are tainted by past generations, and asks the age-old question: Who must pay for the sins of the fathers-and perhaps even the sins of the mothers?

Collects BLOOD TREE #1-6

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 16.99

CHOSEN ONE AMERICAN JESUS TRILOGY TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230446

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Peter Gross

The entire AMERICAN JESUS saga, collected for the first time to celebrate the live-action adaptation from Netflix. This is the story of two young children who discover they have a tremendous destiny: to face one another in the desert of Megiddo when they are older. One is the returned Jesus Christ, the other is the Antichrist-and the whole world hangs in the balance.

Collects AMERICAN JESUS, VOL. 1-3

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 24.99

GIANT KOKJU TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230447

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Scott Koblish

This is it-the full release of THE GIANT KOKJÜ as it was intended.

Despicable Deadpool's GERRY DUGGAN & SCOTT KOBLISH reunite for the giant monster attack that movies and TV are too squeamish to show you. It's a tale of woe about a monster with physical needs. It needs a restroom. It needs food, too. And, most unfortunately, it needs…sexual satisfaction. The only thing standing in its way are the men and women of science. Chock-full of violence, mild gore, sexual situations, nudity, dudity, turds, comedy, drama, and tasteful swearing, this story has something for everyone.

Collecting the entire GIANT KÖKJU miniseries, along with a lot of extra goodies, including a cover gallery, scripts, and sketches. This trade is the whole shebang!

Collects THE GIANT KOKJÜ #1-3

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HELL TO PAY TP

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230448

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Will Sliney

In HELL TO PAY, money really is the root of all evil. Married couple Maia and Sebastian Stone have entered into a deal with the mysterious Shrouded College. In exchange for magic abilities, the Stones must locate 666 cursed coins brought up from hell centuries ago, each of which can buy the services of a demon. The coins have been used by awful people to do awful things over the years, and now the Shrouded College wants them for itself. If the Stones fail, they will never be free, and the world will become a living hell. But if they succeed…what price will they pay?

Collects HELL TO PAY #1-6

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 14.99

I HATE THIS PLACE TP VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230449

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Artyom Topilin

"Check this series out. You won't regret it."" -SKTCHD

The breakout hit horror series concludes!

Trudy's past comes back to haunt her, which wouldn't be so bad if she and Gabby weren't already literally haunted by unimaginable forces of evil on a daily basis. Can't a gal catch a break?

The critically acclaimed team of KYLE STARKS (SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON, ASSASSIN NATION) and ARTYOM TOPILIN (ICE CREAM MAN PRESENT QUARANTINE COMIX SPECIAL) conclude the horror series in a way you'll never see coming!

Collects I HATE THIS PLACE #6-10

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 14.99

I KILL GIANTS 15TH ANNV ED TP

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230450

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Ken Niimura

An Eisner Nominated, International Manga Award-winning fan-favorite! Barbara Thorson is your new hero. A quick-witted, sharp-tongued fifth grader who isn't afraid of anything – not the principal, not bullies, NO ONE. Why would she be..? After all, she's the only girl in school who carries an ancient Norse warhammer in her purse and kills giants for a living…

At least, that's what she'll tell you…but where does the fantasy end and reality begin in the heart of this troubled girl? And what if she's telling the truth?

Brought to life with unexpected tenderness by JOE KELLY and KEN NIIMURA, I KILL GIANTS is the quirky, bittersweet story of a young girl struggling to conquer monsters both real and imagined as her carefully constructed world crumbles at the feet of giants bigger than any one child can handle.

Collects I KILL GIANTS 1-7

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

INVINCIBLE COMPLETE LIBRARY HC VOL 04

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230451

AUG230452 – INVINCIBLE COMPLETE LIBRARY HC VOL 04 S&N ED – 175

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Cory Walker, Cliff Rathburn, FCO Plascencia, John Rauch (CA) Dave McCaig (A / CA) Ryan Ottley

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!

Collects INVINCIBLE: ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 7 & 8 into one massive slipcased tome-that's over 600 pages of pure INVINCIBLE goodness! This is a can't-miss for any INVINCIBLE fan and a perfect addition to any sturdy, reinforced bookshelf.

This volume starts with the epic Viltrumite War storyline, which features Invincible and his strongest allies taking on the entire Viltrumite race! No planet, species, or hero is safe from this historic battle.

Collects INVINCIBLE #71-96

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 125

JUNK RABBIT TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230453

(W) Jimmie Robinson (A / CA) Jimmie Robinson

A new hero rises from mountains of consumer waste, the massive homeless population, and devastating climate change. Some call the hero a myth, an urban legend, but others know that it's the JUNK RABBIT come to life! JIMMIE ROBINSON brings a new take to the dystopian tale of how climate disaster alters not only our world, but also the heroes that literally rise from it. Swamp Thing meets RoboCop!

Collects JUNK RABBIT #1-6

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

KING SPAWN TP VOL 03

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230454

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Javi Fernandez, Thomas Nachlik (CA) Puppeteer Lee

All hail the KING! Spawn has assumed control over the Court of Priests, and former allies are beginning to doubt his loyalty to the mission. Unfortunately, like in any monarchy, plots are already in motion to depose the ruler. Spawn doesn't know who he can trust and who has him in their sights!

Collects KING SPAWN #13-18

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 16.99

MONARCH TP

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230455

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Alex Lins

It's Earth vs. Aliens…and one teenager standing between them, in this new tale of terror and high-stakes science fiction!

Growing up in the city of Compton is tough enough as it is, but as Travon has learned all too well, growing up as an orphan in the city of Compton with gang members hunting you down every day is even tougher. But all of that is about to change, because today is the day that aliens make first contact with Earth-and it only spells doom for life as we know it!

Death, devastation, and mayhem-can a single teenage boy rise to the challenge and protect his surrogate family and friends…or will he die trying?

From RODNEY BARNES, the star comics writer behind the Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA and the writer/executive producer of HBO's Winning Time, and up-and-coming Marvel artist ALEX LINS comes a tale of love, triumph, disaster, and defeat!

Collects MONARCH #1-6

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 16.99

MOONSHINE COMP COLL HC (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230456

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Eduardo Risso

Collecting the hit crime/horror hit series in one complete volume!

MOONSHINE tells the story of LOU PIRLO, a city-slick ""torpedo"" sent from New York City to negotiate a deal with the best moonshiner in Appalachia, one HIRAM HOLT. Lou figures it for milk run-what Lou doesn't figure on is that Holt is just as cunning and ruthless as any NYC crime boss and Lou is in way over his pin-striped head. Because not only will Holt do anything to protect his illicit booze operation, he'll stop at nothing to protect a much darker family secret…a bloody, supernatural secret that must never see the light of day-or better still, the light of the full moon. Once bitten and cursed by the werewolf, Lou must travel to the darkest bayous of New Orleans, escape a murderous chain gang along the Mississippi, dodge a serial killer in Cleveland, and finally return to his native New York all in search of cure…that is, IF he wants to be cured!

This definitive hardcover collection includes the entire MOONSHINE series and never-before-seen bonus materials! Witness the acclaimed creative team that defined modern crime comics with Vertigo's 100 Bullets put a horror twist on a classic gangster tale in a book that Nerdist called "damn near perfect!"

Collects MOONSHINE #1-28

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 69.99

NOCTERRA TP VOL 03 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230457

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Francis Manapul (A / CA) Tony S. Daniel

Desperate to find Eos before the shades bring it down, Sundog Convoy is locked in a race against time as they barrel across the country to the unknown. Their mission: deliver the equation and bring back the light. But what they find might just be the most terrifying darkness of all. Don't miss the thrilling conclusion of NOCTERRA's first cycle!

Legendary creators SCOTT SNYDER (Dark Knights: Death Metal, Wytches) and TONY S. DANIEL (Batman, Deathstroke) keep the scares going in the next arc of their pulse-pounding hit ongoing series. Plus, discover the thrilling origin of Val Riggs and the Ferrymen, illustrated by FRANCIS MANAPUL (Justice League, Clear).

Collects NOCTERRA #12-16 and NOCTERRA: VAL SPECIAL

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 16.99

PHANTOM ROAD TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230458

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Mad Max: Fury Road meets The Sandman in this high-octane adventure wrapped in a dark fantasy aesthetic.

Dom is a long-haul truck driver attempting to stay ahead of his tragic past. When he stops one night to assist Birdie, who has been in a massive car crash, they pull an artifact from the wreckage that throws their lives into fifth gear. Suddenly, a typical midnight run has become a frantic journey through a surreal world where Dom and Birdie find themselves the quarry of strange and impossible monsters.

It's grindhouse horror meets high-concept supernatural fantasy in the first volume of a bold new series from JEFF LEMIRE (THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS, LITTLE MONSTERS) and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA (The Vision, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Old Man Whittier), the Eisner Award-nominated creative team behind the bestselling Sentient series.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 14.99

REGRESSION COMP COLL HC (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230459

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert

Plagued by ghastly waking nightmares, Adrian reluctantly agrees to past life regression hypnotherapy. As his consciousness is cast back through time, Adrian witnesses a scene of horrific debauchery and diabolism. Waking, he is more unsettled than before, and with good reason-something has followed him back. Adrian finds himself in the center of an occult conspiracy. Plagued by an insidious cult, haunted by visions of violence and murder, Adrian struggles to keep his sanity when everyone around him seems to have lived many lives, all of which are connected to his own in bizarre ways.

CULLEN BUNN (Harrow County, The Sixth Gun, The Empty Man), DANNY LUCKERT (Red Mother, Shock Shop), and MARIE ENGER (Pistolwhip, 2 Sisters) present a tale of supernatural terror and intrigue unlike any horror comic you've ever experienced.

This deluxe hardcover collection includes the entire series and never-before-seen bonus materials, including original proposal materials, script pages, character pinups and design materials, a cover gallery, and more!

Collects REGRESSION #1-15

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 44.99

SAGA TP VOL 11 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230460

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

While Hazel and her family fight for scraps to survive, the rich and powerful race to forge new allegiances in the universe's never-ending war.

Romeo & Juliet meets Star Wars in this genre-blending, sci-fi/fantasy space opera about star-crossed lovers from enemy worlds. An epic for mature readers, SAGA follows new parents Marko and Alana as they risk everything to raise their child amidst a never-ending galactic war. A multiple award-winning, critically acclaimed masterpiece and one of the most iconic, bestselling comic book series of its time.

The SAGA series has sold over 7 million copies to date across all formats, has been translated into 20 languages, and has garnered multiple Eisner and Harvey Awards, plus a Hugo Award, British Fantasy Award, Goodreads Choice Award, Shuster Award, Inkwell Award, Ringo Award, and more. It has been featured in such mainstream media outlets as TIME, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, NPR, and beyond, and has become a pop culture phenomenon.

Collects SAGA #61-66

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 16.99

SPAWN ORIGINS HC VOL 13

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230461

(W) David Hine (A) Angel Medina, Nat Jones (A / CA) Philip Tan

Fresh from surviving the tortures of hell, Spawn learns he harbors many souls within him that help him beat back the monsters of Armageddon. Meanwhile, God is not in his Heaven, and all is wrong with the world. The goddess Kali is doing some head-hunting in India, while the Angel Zera takes on the Forgotten Ones in a battle to control the hosts of Heaven. Wanda's family is being torn apart as Spawn bares his heart to Cyan, and a new foe, the Disciple, stands between Spawn and preventing the apocalypse.

Collects SPAWN #152-163

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 39.99

