Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: lunar, transformers

Image Comics Hands Out Free Transformers #3 To Lunar Retailers

Image Comics and Skybound have let retailers know that they are getting more copies of Transformers #3 than they planned on getting.

Image Comics and Skybound have sent out the following missive to their retailer customers, letting them know that they are getting more copies of Transformers #3 than they planned on getting. But only to those who order through Lunar Distribution. Those who use Diamond Comic Distributors as a middle-man are out of luck.

Hello Retail Partners.

We've got some exciting news for you.

Normally when we come to you about printing errors, it means something bad – but it turns out, sometimes printing errors can be really good news!

Due to a printing error, we've got extra copies of Daniel Warren Johnson's TRANSFORMERS #3 and we will be sending those copies to retailers free of charge as a thank you for your unprecedented support of The Energon Universe this year.

So, each Lunar account that ordered TRANSFORMERS #3 will receive (5) additional copies of the issue at no cost. These copies will arrive with your shipment of comics for December 27 on-sale, but of course can go on the racks (or into those pull boxes) the minute you get them.

And based on the sales velocity, we imagine those extra copies of TRANSFORMERS #3 will be a nice holiday surprise for all those new customers coming through your doors to discover Void Rivals, Transformers, Duke and (soon) Cobra Commander!

Thank you again for all your support and we look forward to making more Energon Universe history with you in 2024.

Take care, Image & Skybound

Well, here at least, is the Diamond listing…

TRANSFORMERS #3 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

OCT230531

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES HERE! Outnumbered and overpowered, it's time for the Autobots to stand their ground, as Optimus Prime goes to toe to toe with Skywarp!In Shops: Dec 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!