Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Exquisite Corpses, sdcc

Image Comics Panels, Signings & Merch At San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Image Comics panels, signings and merchandise at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Article Summary Image Comics returns to SDCC 2025 with exclusive comics, merch, and collector editions at booth #1915

Panels feature top creators like James Tynion IV, Todd McFarlane, Brian K. Vaughan, and Kyle Higgins

Don't miss signings from stars including Jeff Lemire, Bryan Lee O'Malley, Rob Liefeld, and more all weekend

Score limited edition SDCC variants, pint glasses, pins, and hats exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con

Image Comics is back at San Diego Comic-Con this year at booth #1915. While their lawyers will be in a Baltimore court talking about Diamond Comic Distributors threat to liquidate hundreds and thousands of dollars worth of stock. So they may be looking to sell a little more at the show. With merch, launches, variants, panels and signings to match. There's a bunch of stuff from Skybound as well, but this is the non-Skybound stuff…

EXQUISITE CORPSES #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE – $10 +tax

YOUNGBLOOD DELUXE #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE – $20 +tax

DOLL PARTS HC SDCC EXCLUSIVE – $40 +tax

WITCHBLADE #1 FACSIMILE EDITION SDCC EXCLUSIVE FOIL – $10 +tax

KING SPAWN SDCC EXCLUSIVE BLANK SKETCH COVER – $20 +tax

UNCHOSEN #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE FOIL – $10 +tax

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE FOIL – $10 +tax

LOCAL MAN VOL 01 HC FEATURING SDCC 2025 EXCLUSIVE FOIL DUST JACKET – $65.00 +tax

Image Comics branded pint glasses – $25 +tax

Image Comics branded hats – $25 +tax

Image Comics branded enamel pins – $10 +tax

Image Comics: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate—or Love to Hate! | Room: 24ABC Thursday 11:30AM – 12:30PM Join James Tynion IV (Exquisite Corpses), Charles Soule (Lucky Devils), Bryan Lee O'Malley (Snotgirl), Maytal Zchut (Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story), Deniz Camp (Assorted Crisis Events) and more for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join James Tynion IV (Exquisite Corpses), Charles Soule (Lucky Devils), Bryan Lee O'Malley (Snotgirl), Maytal Zchut (Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story), Deniz Camp (Assorted Crisis Events) and more for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. ROBERT KIRKMAN LIVE AT SDCC | Room 6BCF Thursday 1:00-2:00 PM The biggest Robert Kirkman panel in Robert Kirkman history! Want to learn more about everything Invincible (including the new fighting game Invincible VS and Battle Beast comic series) and The Walking Dead? Excited about his plans for Transformers and Void Rivals via Skybound and Hasbro's Energon Universe? Then don't miss this panel, which includes world premiere announcements and exclusive giveaway surprises—yes, plural—for every attendee!

The biggest Robert Kirkman panel in Robert Kirkman history! Want to learn more about everything Invincible (including the new fighting game Invincible VS and Battle Beast comic series) and The Walking Dead? Excited about his plans for Transformers and Void Rivals via Skybound and Hasbro's Energon Universe? Then don't miss this panel, which includes world premiere announcements and exclusive giveaway surprises—yes, plural—for every attendee! Revival: From Comics to TV | Room: 6A Friday 10:30AM – 11:30AM Join Revival creators Tim Seeley, Mike Norton and some of the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation for an inside look at how this dark, twisted world is being brought to life on screen. Tim, along with actors and showrunners from the show, will talk about what it's been like adapting the comic, the process of fleshing out these characters for TV, and what fans can expect from the show. Whether you've read the comic or you're new to Revival, this is the perfect chance to hear directly from the people making it all happen. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join Revival creators Tim Seeley, Mike Norton and some of the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation for an inside look at how this dark, twisted world is being brought to life on screen. Tim, along with actors and showrunners from the show, will talk about what it's been like adapting the comic, the process of fleshing out these characters for TV, and what fans can expect from the show. Whether you've read the comic or you're new to Revival, this is the perfect chance to hear directly from the people making it all happen. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. Kyle Higgins: Radiant Black, The Massiveverse, and More | Room 25ABC Friday 12:00PM – 1:00PM Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), Brian Buccellato (No/One), Nick Cotton (Rogue Sun), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), and more special surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next! Moderator Ryan Sidoti.

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), Brian Buccellato (No/One), Nick Cotton (Rogue Sun), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), and more special surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next! Moderator Ryan Sidoti. Image Comics Spotlight: Brian K. Vaughan | Room 28DE Saturday 10:00AM – 11:00AM Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storyteller Brian K Vaughan as he shares details about his new OGN, Spectators, as well as upcoming revelations in SAGA and even more. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storyteller Brian K Vaughan as he shares details about his new OGN, Spectators, as well as upcoming revelations in SAGA and even more. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. Todd McFarlane: In Conversation – Spawn, Image Comics & More | Room 6A Saturday 12:30PM – 1:30PM Join Todd McFarlane, Founder and President of Image Comics, Creator of Spawn, CEO of McFarlane Toys, and co-creator of Venom, and Jim Viscardi (Image Comics), as they sit down for a candid conversation about comics, creativity, and the business of pop culture. Expect insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even a few surprises as they dive into the past, present, and future of comics.

Join Todd McFarlane, Founder and President of Image Comics, Creator of Spawn, CEO of McFarlane Toys, and co-creator of Venom, and Jim Viscardi (Image Comics), as they sit down for a candid conversation about comics, creativity, and the business of pop culture. Expect insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even a few surprises as they dive into the past, present, and future of comics. Image Comics: Artists Unleashed | Room 24ABC Saturday 3:30PM – 4:30PM Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers Ryan Ottley (INVINCIBLE), Daniel Warren Johnson (The Moon is Following Us), Ian Bertram (Precious Metal), Sanford Greene (Bitter Root), David Marquez (The UnChosen) & more as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers Ryan Ottley (INVINCIBLE), Daniel Warren Johnson (The Moon is Following Us), Ian Bertram (Precious Metal), Sanford Greene (Bitter Root), David Marquez (The UnChosen) & more as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. Energon Universe Panel | Room 5AB Saturday 4:30PM – 5:30PM TRANSFORMERS & G.I. JOE: ALL OUT WAR IN THE ENERGON UNIVERSE. THE BIGGEST YEAR FOR THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HERE! Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals from Skybound continue to top charts and we aren't letting up. Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers), Joshua Williamson (G.I. Joe), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) reveal their plans for the Quintesson War, the Dreadnok War, and more in a panel that will have everyone on the edge of their seats! Moderated by Arune Singh (VP, Brand, Skybound).

TRANSFORMERS & G.I. JOE: ALL OUT WAR IN THE ENERGON UNIVERSE. THE BIGGEST YEAR FOR THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HERE! Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals from Skybound continue to top charts and we aren't letting up. Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers), Joshua Williamson (G.I. Joe), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) reveal their plans for the Quintesson War, the Dreadnok War, and more in a panel that will have everyone on the edge of their seats! Moderated by Arune Singh (VP, Brand, Skybound). Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics | Room: 10 Sunday 11:30AM – 12:30PM Join Gerry Duggan (Falling in Love on the Path to Hell), Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, News from the Fallout), and Tony Fleecs (Feral, Local Man) for a freewheeling conversation amongst some of the top talent in the comics industry as they discuss genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.







All signings require a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be given out at the Image booth as soon as the convention floor opens on a first-come, first-served basis, on the morning each particular signing is taking place. Signings will have a limit of 3 items per person for ticketed signings,

Thursday 12-12:45 PM – Daniel Warren Johnson

– Daniel Warren Johnson Thursday 1-1:45 PM – Chris Condon, Tony Fleecs

– Chris Condon, Tony Fleecs Thursday 2-2:45 PM – Tyler Boss, Bryan Lee O'Malley & Leslie Hung

– Tyler Boss, Bryan Lee O'Malley & Leslie Hung Thursday 3-3:45 PM Brian Posehn

Brian Posehn Friday 11 – 11:45 AM Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen

Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen Friday 12- 1 PM SYFY's REVIVAL cast signing w/co-creators Tim Seeley & Mike Norton (complimentary REVIVAL poster provided to signing attendees)

SYFY's REVIVAL cast signing w/co-creators Tim Seeley & Mike Norton (complimentary REVIVAL poster provided to signing attendees) Friday 1-1:30 PM Tim Seeley & Mike Norton

Tim Seeley & Mike Norton Friday 1:30 – 2:30 PM James Tynion IV, Josh Hixson, Martin Simmonds

James Tynion IV, Josh Hixson, Martin Simmonds Friday 3 – 3:45 PM Gerry Duggan, Massive-verse signing feat. Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato, Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton & Melissa Flores

Gerry Duggan, Massive-verse signing feat. Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato, Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton & Melissa Flores Friday 4 – 4:45 PM Brian K. Vaughan & Marcos Martin, Todd McFarlane

Brian K. Vaughan & Marcos Martin, Todd McFarlane Saturday 10 – 10:45 AM Todd McFarlane

Todd McFarlane Saturday 11 – 11:45 AM Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley, Sanford Greene & Chuck Brown (complimentary BITTER ROOT poster provided to signing attendees)

Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley, Sanford Greene & Chuck Brown (complimentary BITTER ROOT poster provided to signing attendees) Saturday 12 – 12:45 PM David Marquez, Deniz Camp

David Marquez, Deniz Camp Saturday 1 – 1:45 PM Derek Kirk Kim, Charles Soule

Derek Kirk Kim, Charles Soule Saturday 2 – 2:45 PM Joshua Williamson, Daniel Warren Johnson

Joshua Williamson, Daniel Warren Johnson Saturday 3 – 3:45 PM Brian K. Vaughan & Marcos Martin

Brian K. Vaughan & Marcos Martin Saturday 5:30 – 6:30 PM Rob Liefeld

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!