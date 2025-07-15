Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: Energon Universe, skybound

Invincible, Energon Universe, Walking Dead Plans From Skybound For SDCC

Invicible, Energon Universe, Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals and The Walking Dead Plans SDCC from Skybound for San Diego Comic-Con

Skybound Entertainment has announced its plans for San Diego Comic-Con with Invincible, a newly announced fighting game Invincible VS, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, the Energon Universe and Robert Kirkman and David Finch's series Skinbreaker, and The Walking Dead. Bleeding Cool previously ran the gossip of a new Transformers/GI Joe/Void Rivals Energon Universe animated series, but I understand it won't be announced at SDCC 2025. We do, however, get these panels:

Thursday, July 24: Robert Kirkman LIVE at SDCC 1:00pm – 2:00pm | Room 6BCF The biggest ROBERT KIRKMAN panel in Robert Kirkman history! Want to learn more about everything Invincible (including the new fighting game Invincible VS and Battle Beast comic series) and The Walking Dead? Excited about his plans for TRANSFORMERS and VOID RIVALS via Skybound and Hasbro's Energon Universe? Then don't miss this panel, which includes world premiere announcements and exclusive giveaway surprises – yes, plural – for every attendee!

2:45pm – 3:45pm | Room 6BCF. Join , aka Straw Hat Goofy (Get Rec'd with Straw Hat Goofy)—known for his sharp insight, infectious energy, and millions of loyal followers—for a LIVE version of his Get Rec'd With Straw Hat Goofy Podcast. The special episode will feature candid conversation with (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and other special guests about their upcoming projects, their love for movies, and personal film, TV, and pop culture recommendations for the audience—hence the title Get Rec'd! Saturday, July 26: TRANSFORMERS & G.I. JOE: All Out War in the Energon Universe. 4:30pm – 5:30pm | Room 5AB THE BIGGEST YEAR FOR THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IS HERE! TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and VOID RIVALS from Skybound continue to top charts and we aren't letting up. Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals, TRANFORMERS), Daniel Warren Johnson (TRANSFORMERS), Joshua Williamson (G.I. Joe), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/Publisher, Skybound) reveal their plans for the Quintesson War, the Dreadnok War, and more in a panel that will have everyone on the edge of their seats! Moderated by Arune Singh (VP, Brand, Skybound).

Signings at the Image Comics Booth (#1915)

Thursday, July 24 12:00pm-12:45pm Daniel Warren Johnson (TRANSFORMERS) *TICKETED

(TRANSFORMERS) *TICKETED Friday, July 25 1:30pm-2:30pm James Tynion IV & Martin Simmonds (Universal Monsters: Dracula) *TICKETED

& (Universal Monsters: Dracula) *TICKETED Friday, July 25 1:30pm-2:30pm Joshua Williamson (G.I. JOE) *TICKETED

(G.I. JOE) *TICKETED Saturday, July 26 2:00pm-2:45pm Daniel Warren Johnson (TRANSFORMERS) *TICKETED

Saturday, July 26 2:00pm-2:45pm Joshua Williamson (G.I. JOE) *TICKETED#

Invincible Universe Comic Book Signing

Saturday, July 26 11:00am – 1:00pm | Now or Never Comics (1055 F Street, San Diego, CA 92101). The worlds of Invincible collide for a special signing event at Now or Never Comics in Downtown San Diego. Fans will have a chance to get their hands on limited-edition copies (while supplies last) of an Invincible Universe comic book variant featuring an exclusive character reveal from the hotly anticipated Invincible VS video game and get it signed by artist Dan Eder (Invincible VS Art Director).

