Iman Vellani Writes Adult Ms Marvel As A Herald Of Galactus (Spoilers)

Iman Vellani plays Ms Marvel and also writes Ms Marvel comic books as well. Including today's Marvel 85th Anniversary Special.

Article Summary Iman Vellani explores an adult Ms Marvel who becomes the Herald of Galactus in a future Marvel 85th Anniversary Special.

Set in the 85th century, Ms Marvel seeks life-sustaining planets for Galactus without harming sentient beings.

Kamala Khan's future is revealed, showing her married with a child, indicating her immense responsibilities.

Questions arise on Marvel continuity, as future AI may have fabricated parts of Ms Marvel's legendary tale.

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel in the TV series of the same name and The Marvels movie. She has also been writing a number of Ms Marvel comic books as well. And in today's Marvel 85th Anniversary Special she takes that further than before, set in the 85th century, with stories of the past, of Marvel's Heroic Age written by future AI extrapolating from past objects. In this case Ms Marvel's scarf.

In a story by Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirazda and Stephen Byrne, Ms Marvel is portrayed as an adult but much more than that.

She is the Herald of Galactus, travelling the cosmos as the Silver Surfer used to, trying to find life sustaining planets for Galactus to feed on, without harming any sentient life in the process.

Though she does have a little help. And we learn more about the woman she has become and the sacrifices she has to make.

Kamala Khan is married with a kid as well. As if she needed any more responsibility. As to how much this is now established Marvel continuity? Well here's the thing. The 85th century AI could have just made it all up and got confused… and if that's the version you – or Marvel – want, that's the version you get. But it did get the thing about the scarf right…

