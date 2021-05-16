Immortal Hulk's Secret Origin Revealed in Time of Monsters #1 Preview

You thought you knew everything about the origins of the Immortal Hulk! But if you did know everything, what reason would Marvel have to sell you five-dollar one-shots about? Did you ever think of that, mister smartypants? Well, luckily, Marvel always has your best interests in mind which is why Immortal Hulk Time of Monsters #1 will be in stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.
IMMORTAL HULK TIME OF MONSTERS #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210636
MAR210637 – IMMORTAL HULK TIME OF MONSTERS #1 RON LIM VAR – $4.99
(W) Al Ewing, More (A) More (A / CA) Juan Ferreyra
AL EWING AND ALEX PAKNADEL INTRODUCE THE ORIGINAL HULK!
• Ten thousand years ago, something green and glowing comes to poison the ancient ground of the Fertile Crescent – and the hearts of its people.
• One boy is left to bear the consequences – and, for the first time…to open THE GREEN DOOR.
• Plus: Bruce Banner faces a challenge unlike any he's seen before as writer David Vaughan makes his Marvel debut!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210636 IMMORTAL HULK TIME OF MONSTERS #1, by (W) Al Ewing, More (A) More (A / CA) Juan Ferreyra, in stores Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
