Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?

This week sees the publication of Immortal She-Hulk, a one-shot by Al Ewing and Jon Davis-Hunt that follows the Empyre event, and the resurrection and change that She-Hulk underwent, in the context of Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's storylines in Immortal Hulk. Which has seen many gamma-radiated beings return from the dead in a way that has both scientific and supernatural aspects to it, depending on which filter you choose. Recently it was revealed that She-Hulk's survival in Civil War II was also as a result of this change.

But we get to meet Wolverine and She-Hulk reuniting during battle, and a conversation about returning from the dead – as Wolverine always has done and that all mutants can now do as well.

Krakoa? It's a well for mutants.

"That's because it's not for you. Because you have everything. Everything is for you – and this one thing is for him."

Anyway, here's the full Immortal She-Hulk preview. With the She-Hulk back from the dead, and with Al Ewing writing Krakoan mutants ahead of, well, whatever it is that he will be writing for later. That Classified X-Men comic for December? it could well be that. Or something else. Maybe both.



