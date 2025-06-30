Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: thor

Immortal Thor #25 Preview: Hammer Time in the Land of the Dead

Thor faces his ultimate destiny in Immortal Thor #25 as he battles the Serpent wearing his own face. Will the God of Thunder survive this final confrontation?

The final issue of Immortal Thor hits stores on July 2nd, featuring art by Justin Greenwood, Jan Bazaldua, and Pasqual Ferry

Multiple variant covers available, including a Death of the Immortal Thor 3-part connecting variant by Martin Coccolo

THE STORY ENDS… At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the deciding of his fate.

Immortal Thor #25

by Al Ewing & Justin Greenwood & Jan Bazaldua & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Pasqual Ferry

THE STORY ENDS… At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the deciding of his fate.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 02, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960620664302511

Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620664302516 – IMMORTAL THOR #25 GREG LAND VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620664302521 – IMMORTAL THOR #25 MARTIN COCCOLO DEATH OF THE IMMORTAL THOR 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960620664302531 – IMMORTAL THOR #25 DAN JURGENS RETROVISION VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

