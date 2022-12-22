In March, Marvel Will Reveal What Spider-Man Did That Was So Bad

The Amazing Spider-Man Marvel relaunch from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr earlier this year gave the series a six-month time jump and shattered all of his relationships. Peter Parker had done something, something bad with a big crater as a result. Mary Jane Watson had left him and moved in with Paul and became a mother to two kids.

We still don't know what it was he did that was so bad.

Mary Jane Watson knows what he did.

Aunt May knows what he did.

The Human Torch knows what he does.

Wolverine kinda knows what he did. But we have been none the wiser. But in March that all changes, Here are the solicits for Amazing Spider-Man #21 and #22, here for the first time. Pop by in twenty minutes for everything else from March…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

WHAT HAPPENED TO PETER AND MARY JANE?!

• It's time. This arc will answer your questions including…WHAT DID PETER DO?!

• Who caused all of this?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

• Who is this mysterious figure and what do they have to do with Peter's and Mary Jane's disappearances?!

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI

WHAT HAPPENED TO PETER AND MARY JANE?!

• It's time. This arc will answer your questions including…WHAT DID PETER DO?!

• Who caused all of this?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

• Who is this mysterious figure and what do they have to do with Peter's and Mary Jane's disappearances?!

32 PGS./Rated T…$3.99