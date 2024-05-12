Frank Miller, Jamie Hewlett & Jim Lee Commissions for Brazil Flood Aid

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: brazil, bryan hitch, frank miller, gary frank, jamie hewlett, jason fabok, jim lee, lee bermejo, pepe larraz, rafael grampa
Jim Lee, Jamie Hewlett, Frank Miller, Rafael Grampa, Bryan Hitch, Lee Bermejo, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank & Pepe Larraz Commissions for Brazil Flood Aid
Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran an article looking at eighty comic book creators who were donating original artwork or commissions to help thousands of Brazilian families dealing with floods right now. and being conducted on X/Twitter. The auction comes to an end later today, but here are a few high-performing bids that are likely to go a lot higher before it ends tonight, in which you can ask these creators to draw anything you want! Including Jim Lee, Jamie Hewlett, Frank Miller, Rafael Grampa, Bryan Hitch, Lee Bermejo, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Pepe Larraz and many more.
- Frank Miller full-body pencils and inks at A3 currently at $5000 by Jan Huyse, beating Rafael Grampa's $4000 bid.
- Jamie Hewlett half-body pencils and inks at A4, currently at $1560 from Fabiano Broki beating Rafael Grampa's bid of $1100.
- Rafael Grampa's own full-body pencils and inks at A3 is currently $2500 from ScoopFlow
- Jim Lee bust pencils and inks at A4 currently at $4000 from Benton also the high bidder for Ivan Reis' Green Lantern #1 cover at $1500.
- Jeff Lemire half-body pencils and inks at A4, currently $1500 from Joshua Sloan.
- Frank Quitely half-body pencils at A3, currently at $2400 from Nelsonodamus
- David Marquez half-body pencils at A4, currently at $300 from JB From The Ashes – who also has a high bid of $1010 for Bryan Hitch's A3 half-body pencils and inks.
- Francesco Francavilla Swamp Thing Original Artwork A3 is currently at $570 by Nicholas Fenner
- Lee Bermejo half-body pencils and inks at A3 currently at $1850 by Andrea Saladino
- Arthur Adams half-body pencils and inks at A4 currently at $2000 by Richie
- Bilquis Evely half-body pencils and inks at A4 currently at $2400 by Bill Byers
- Dan Mora half-body pencils and inks at A4, currently at $1250 by Bolão Maroto
- John Romita Jr's half-body pencil sketch at A4 is currently at $560 from Frank.
- Gary Frank's cover to the unsolicited Geiger #6, currently at $1050 from Chris Mandemaker
- Greg Capullo's Batman from Todd McFarlane, currently at $1550 from Tiang WM who also has a high $1500 bid on Jason Fabok's bust pencils and inks at A4, and $2000 on the
- Pepe Larraz full-body pencils and inks at A3.
- Geoff Johns' Stargirl pilot script signed by the cast, currently at $400 from JamesT.
- Mark Millar's piece from his own art collection with Kirby pencils and Ditko inks currently has a high bid of $3000 from Edward Charris, beating out Phil Hester.
- And Flash writer Jeremy Adams has a $1050 bid for Francis Manapul's original art cover to Jay Garrick: Flash #3.
You can find all the items on this Twitter account, and bidding is already fast and furious. Many of these creators don't offer commissions at all, and for those who do, completion can be months or even years away. Here's a full list of auctioned creators.
Abel, Alex Shibao, Andrei Bressan, Arthur Adams, Becky Cloonan, Bilqurs Every, Brad Anderson, Brad Meltzer, Bryan Hitch, Camilo Solano, Carlos Rafael, Carlos Reno, Dan Mora, David Marquez, Eder Messias, Eduardo Ferigato, Eduardo Pansica, Edu Souza, Eduardo Risso, Elena Casagrande, Danilo Beyruth, Dustin Nguyen, Elton Thomasi, Felipe Watanabe, Fido Nesti, Francis Manapul, Francesco Francavilla, Frank Miller, Frank Quitely, Gary Frank, Geoff Johns, Gustavo Duarte, Greg Capullo, Ivan Reis, Jamie Hewlett, Jason Fabok, Jeff Lemke, Jim Lee, Jonas Trindade, John Romita Jr., Totino Tedessco, Lee Bermejo, Leonardo Romero, Lipe Dias, Lucas Werneck, Luciano Vecchio, Magenta King, Mahmud Asrar, Marcio Hum, Mark Millar, Mark Wald, Matteo Scallera, Mauro Fodra, Maytal Zchut, Max Fiumara, Oliver Coipel, Paul Pope, Pedro Cobiaco, Pepe Lana, Peter J. Tomasi, Peter Kuper, Peter Snejbjerg, Phil Hester, PJ Kaiowa, Priscilla Petraites, Rafael Albuquerque, Rafael Grampa, Rafael Pimentel, Rafael Sarmento, Renato Arlem, Rob Leigh, Rod San, Rod Reis, Roger Cruz, Santtos, Sebastian Fiumara, Scott Snyder, Valerio Schiti, Wes Craig, Wilton Santos, Yildiray Cinar, Ze Carlos