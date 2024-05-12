Frank Miller, Jamie Hewlett & Jim Lee Commissions for Brazil Flood Aid

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: brazil, bryan hitch, frank miller, gary frank, jamie hewlett, jason fabok, jim lee, lee bermejo, pepe larraz, rafael grampa

Jim Lee, Jamie Hewlett, Frank Miller, Rafael Grampa, Bryan Hitch, Lee Bermejo, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank & Pepe Larraz Commissions for Brazil Flood Aid

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran an article looking at eighty comic book creators who were donating original artwork or commissions to help thousands of Brazilian families dealing with floods right now. and being conducted on X/Twitter. The auction comes to an end later today, but here are a few high-performing bids that are likely to go a lot higher before it ends tonight, in which you can ask these creators to draw anything you want! Including Jim Lee, Jamie Hewlett, Frank Miller, Rafael Grampa, Bryan Hitch, Lee Bermejo, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Pepe Larraz and many more.

You can find all the items on this Twitter account, and bidding is already fast and furious. Many of these creators don't offer commissions at all, and for those who do, completion can be months or even years away. Here's a full list of auctioned creators.

Abel, Alex Shibao, Andrei Bressan, Arthur Adams, Becky Cloonan, Bilqurs Every, Brad Anderson, Brad Meltzer, Bryan Hitch, Camilo Solano, Carlos Rafael, Carlos Reno, Dan Mora, David Marquez, Eder Messias, Eduardo Ferigato, Eduardo Pansica, Edu Souza, Eduardo Risso, Elena Casagrande, Danilo Beyruth, Dustin Nguyen, Elton Thomasi, Felipe Watanabe, Fido Nesti, Francis Manapul, Francesco Francavilla, Frank Miller, Frank Quitely, Gary Frank, Geoff Johns, Gustavo Duarte, Greg Capullo, Ivan Reis, Jamie Hewlett, Jason Fabok, Jeff Lemke, Jim Lee, Jonas Trindade, John Romita Jr., Totino Tedessco, Lee Bermejo, Leonardo Romero, Lipe Dias, Lucas Werneck, Luciano Vecchio, Magenta King, Mahmud Asrar, Marcio Hum, Mark Millar, Mark Wald, Matteo Scallera, Mauro Fodra, Maytal Zchut, Max Fiumara, Oliver Coipel, Paul Pope, Pedro Cobiaco, Pepe Lana, Peter J. Tomasi, Peter Kuper, Peter Snejbjerg, Phil Hester, PJ Kaiowa, Priscilla Petraites, Rafael Albuquerque, Rafael Grampa, Rafael Pimentel, Rafael Sarmento, Renato Arlem, Rob Leigh, Rod San, Rod Reis, Roger Cruz, Santtos, Sebastian Fiumara, Scott Snyder, Valerio Schiti, Wes Craig, Wilton Santos, Yildiray Cinar, Ze Carlos

