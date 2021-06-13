In this Preview of Mighty Valkyries #3… A Horse Will Be Fridged?!

Mighty Valkyries #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, things are looking grim for Jane Foster's trusty steed, Mr. Horse. The characters has become beloved by fans, which makes him a perfect target to be assassinated by Kraven the Hunter. And Kraven has the poor beast in his sights. You'll need to wait for the issue to see whether Mr. Horse survives, but check out the preview below.

MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210879 – MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3 (OF 5) GONZALES SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Erica D'Urso (A / CA) Mattia De Iulis

CHILDREN OF THE AFTERLIFE!

While Kraven the Hunter stalks Jane Foster on Midgard and the newest Valkyrie fights for her soul on Perdita, Karnilla, the queen of Hel, works a miracle in the land of the dead! But Karnilla isn't Hel's only ruler-and now she's upset the cosmic balance. There will be a price to pay…and Karnilla intends to ensure the Valkyries pay it.

