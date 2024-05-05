Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Flamingo Simulation Systems, Kid Pilot

Kid Pilot Confirmed For Steam Release In Late-May

Flamingo Simulation Systems will release Kid Pilot for Steam in a few weeks, giving you a VR experience of flying small planes.

Article Summary Flamingo Simulation Systems' Kid Pilot hits Steam May 23.

Engage in VR flying adventures with intuitive hand controls.

Earn badges and unlock new maps and planes in the game.

Suitable for all ages, from beginner gamers to VR veterans.

VR developer and publisher Flamingo Simulation Systems has confirmed the release date of Kid Pilot, as it will arrive on Steam in a few weeks. The game looks pretty cool as you'll be a kid pretending to fly toy planes on fun adventures, only the planes end up in obstacle courses where your skills will come in hands, navigating it through a number of challenges and races. Enjoy the latest trailer as it comes out on May 23.

Kid Pilot

Set against dazzling backdrops of stunning virtual environments, Kid Pilot brings the nostalgia of paper airplanes to an interactive 3D space. Using a unique set of hand gestures, players will turn, tilt, accelerate, and navigate their plane through different aerial challenges. Try your hand at completing obstacle courses, honing your aim during target practice, or exploring the depths of a treacherous volcano. As you complete these sightseeing adventures, earn badges for completing achievements and overcoming challenging boss fights, striving to become a Top Pilot. The sky is the limit! True adventurers may test their skills against any of Kid Pilot's boss encounters, encouraging users to employ their learned skills to lead them to victory (and a spot as a Master Pilot). Earn different rewards as you quell bosses and overcome obstacles to enhance your flight experience, including new maps, planes, and encounters that dare to reach the cosmos! Thanks to the game's intuitive and accessible controls–navigating the toy planes with only the twist of your wrist–Kid Pilot is suited for everyone, from novice gamers to dedicated VR experts.

Master of the Skies: Take control of your aircraft with simple hand gestures for multi-directional flight.

Take control of your aircraft with simple hand gestures for multi-directional flight. Continental Explorer: Earn achievement badges to unlock new maps and planes, expanding your world in Kid Pilot!

Earn achievement badges to unlock new maps and planes, expanding your world in Kid Pilot! Rise to the Challenge: Adjust your flight pattern to pass through numerous obstacles, whether traversing a tiki maze or enjoying some target practice.

Adjust your flight pattern to pass through numerous obstacles, whether traversing a tiki maze or enjoying some target practice. Fun for the Whole Family: Kid Pilot's maps offer a range of challenges, accommodating the skills of every type of player.

Kid Pilot's maps offer a range of challenges, accommodating the skills of every type of player. Fully Immersive: Taking advantage of VR's 360° dimensions, let yourself fly into distant lands you could only dream of!

