In This Superman: Son of Kal-El #9 Preview… Nightwing WILL DIE?!

Nightwing is tossed off a building in this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #9, and Superman has no intention of helping him out. Of course, that's probably because Nightwing will be perfectly fine on his own, but "Nightwing WILL BE PERECTLY FINE" doesn't make for as nice of a headline. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #9

DC Comics

0122DC165

0122DC166 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #9 Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain Cover – $4.99

0122DC167 – Superman: Son of Kal-El #9 Janaina Medeiros Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Superman/Nightwing crossover part 2 of 2! Nightwing promised Clark Kent that while he's off-planet, Nightwing would look after Clark's son, Jon, as he tries to fill his father's shoes as Superman. But with someone out there murdering superpowered people, is Nightwing in over his head? Read Nightwing #89 for part 1 of this crossover story!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

