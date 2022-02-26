In This What If…? Miles Morales #1 Preview, Prowler… WILL DIE!!!

Marvel kicks off this preview of What If…? Miles Morales #1, in which Miles becomes Captain America, by killing off poor Uncle Aaron. Dying on page two? That's gotta be rough. Check out the preview below.

What If… Miles Morales #1

by Cody Ziglar & Paco Medina, cover by Sara Pichelli

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD… CAPTAIN AMERICA! What if…Miles Morales had never been bitten by a genetically enhanced spider and became Spider-Man? What if instead…the U.S. government recruited, trained, and granted him incredible powers with the Super-Soldier Serum? What makes Miles a hero no matter the circumstances, no matter the reality?! And are there OTHER super heroes the many Miles of the multiverse might have become instead of Spidey?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620313000111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620313000121 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 1 ANDREWS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620313000131 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 1 COELLO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620313000141 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 1 RAMOS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620313000151 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 1 CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620313000161 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 1 STELFREEZE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620313000171 – WHAT IF…? MILES MORALES 1 COELLO DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.