Incredible Hulk #23 Preview: Hulk vs. Fashion Police

Check out the preview for Incredible Hulk #23, where Charlie's skinwalker powers lead to a dangerous case of identity theft. And you thought your stolen credit card was bad!

Article Summary Incredible Hulk #23 hits March 26th, featuring Charlie’s skinwalker powers and a twist on identity theft.

Eldest’s demonic servant steals skin to weaponize godlike power, sparking chaos and a brutal Hulk showdown.

Dynamic art by Nic Klein and stark storytelling deliver a raw, twisted Marvel narrative with high stakes.

SKIN IN THE GAME! As Charlie tries using her new skinwalker powers to make a friend, her OWN skin is stolen by a servant of Eldest…and the demonic thief aims the godskin's power at Hulk! As the nearby town burns, both Eldest and federal agencies discover Charlie's and the Hulk's location, with disastrous consequences!

Incredible Hulk #23

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein, cover by Nic Klein

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620663602311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620663602321 – INCREDIBLE HULK #23 PEACH MOMOKO KIMONO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663602331 – INCREDIBLE HULK #23 MITSUHIRO ARITA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620663602341 – INCREDIBLE HULK #23 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

