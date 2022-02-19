Iron Man #17 Preview: Iron God vs. Silver Surfer?

Silver Surfer crashes the party of haters planning to take down Tony Stark in this preview of Iron Man #17, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Why can't they just let Iron Man be a cosmic god? Well, if nothing else, Tony is getting a taste of his own medicine for persecuting the X-Men during Avengers vs. X-Men. Even your own girlfriend has chosen Doctor Doom over you! Check out the preview below.

Iron Man #17

by Christopher Cantwell & Ibraim Roberson, cover by Alex Ross

Tony Stark roils with the Power Cosmic – the Iron Man now the IRON GOD! But despite his best intentions, is this truly a good thing for the Earth and the universe? Patsy Walker, A.K.A. HELLCAT, really doesn't think so…which is why she's gone for broke and enlisted the help of one DOCTOR DOOM. But if there's anybody who can make Tony angry, it's Victor… What happens when a cosmically powered Stark feels betrayed by the world's most arrogant Latverian? Likely, nothing short of total devastation.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609866801711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609866801721 – IRON MAN 17 SOUZA X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866801731 – IRON MAN 17 MCKELVIE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866801741 – IRON MAN 17 SWAY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

