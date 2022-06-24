Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 Preview: Wedding Nightmares

Patsy Walker faces her greatest nightmare in this preview of Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 — marrying Tony Stark! Check out the preview below.

Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1
by Christopher Cantwell & Ruairi Coleman, cover by Logan Lubera
Spinning out of the pages of IRON MAN, Hellcat travels to San Francisco to get her house in order…only this house is an aging Victorian manor left to her by her mother Dorothy. The house and its secrets will reunite Patsy with old friends like Hedy Wolfe – as well as others she'd hoped to leave dead and buried. When a supernatural crisis arises, will Hellcat and Iron Man combined be enough to beat back the flames of Hell itself?!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D   | 2 oz | 120 per carton
On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620343700111
| Rated T+
$4.99
Variants:
75960620343700121 – IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620343700141 – IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL 1 ZULLO VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620343700151 – IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL 1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620343700161 – IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL 1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others.

