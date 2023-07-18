Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, san diego comic con | Tagged: frank thorne, gail simone, red sonja, roy thomas

Is This The Best Of Red Sonja For Her Fiftieth Anniversary?

Dynamite Entertainment is to collect The Best Of Red Sonja hardcover for the character's 50th Anniversary, 360 pages across the decades.

Dynamite Entertainment is to collect The Best Of Red Sonja hardcover for the character's 50th Anniversary, 360 pages collecting work across the decades. Including comic book stories by Gail Simone, Frank Thorne, Roy Thomas, Mike Carey, Amy Chu, Mark Russell, Walter Geovani, Michael Avon Oeming, Frank Cho, Luke Lieberman, Mel Rubi, Esteban Marot and more, with a cover by Jenny Frison from the Simone run. Here is the current planned listing:

"Red Sonja" by Roy Thomas, Esteban Maroto, & Neal Adams – Savage Sword of Conan #1

"The Day of the Sword" by Roy Thomas, Doug Moench & Howard Chaykin – Kull & the Barbarians #3

"The Temple of Abomination" by Roy Thomas & Dick Giordano – Marvel Feature (1975) #1

"The Blood of the Unicorn" by Roy Thomas, Ed Summer, Clair Noo, & Frank Thorne – Red Sonja (1977) #1

"The Message" by Michael Avon Oeming, Mike Carey & Mel Rubi – Red Sonja (2005) #1

"One More Day" by Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray & Liam Sharp – Red Sonja: One More Day

"The Return of Kulan Gath: Goddess" by Michael Avon Oeming, Mel Rubi & Steve Sadowski – Red Sonja (2005) #12

"Queen of the Frozen Wastes" by Frank Cho, Doug Murray & Homs – Savage Red Sonja #1

"The Cloud Tiger" by Arvid Nelson & Pablo Marcos – Red Sonja (2005) #50

"Wolves on the Road: War Season" by Eric Trautmann & Walter Geovani – Red Sonja (2005) #51

"Red Sonja" by Gail Simone & Walter Geovani – Red Sonja (2013) #1

"Three Wishes" by Luke Lieberman & Sergio Davila – Red Sonja (2013) #100

"Worlds Away" by Amy Chu & Carlos Gomez – Red Sonja (2016B) #1

"The Coronation" by Mark Russell & Mirko Colak – Red Sonja (2019) #1

"Birth of the She-Devil" by Luke Lieberman & Sergio Davila – Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil #1

Dynamite Entertainment 2023. Friday July 21, 2023 2:30pm – 3:30pm Room 10

Dynamite staff and freelancers give a sneak peek at upcoming projects from the publisher of Red Sonja, Vampirella, The Boys, 007, Sheena, Barbarella, and countless other fan favorites. Dan Panosian, David F. Walker, Sara Frazetta, Luke Lieberman, David Avallone, Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson, and Lucio Parrillo spotlight new titles, creative teams, and artwork.

Dynamite Entertainment Disney Titles 2023 Sunday, July 23 • 11:30am – 12:30pm Room 23ABC

With its all-new tales for Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and Disney Villains, Dynamite has become one of the premiere publishers of Disney comics, and they're just getting started! Dynamite staff discuss the Disney-Dynamite titles and preview never-before-seen artwork with Greg Weisman, Amanda Deibert, Amanda Conner, Lucio Parrillo, and Clayton Crain!

