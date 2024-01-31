Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, sabretooth, wolverine

Is This The Most Horrifying Wolverine Ever? (Spoilers)

There is suddenly a League Of Extraordinary Sabretooths in the Wolverine comic book from Marvel. Sabreteeth? Working together...

Article Summary A new league of dimensional Sabretooths wreaks havoc in Wolverine #42.

Sabretooth's hinted return from House Of X #6 takes a terrifying twist.

Body Horror reaches new levels with Wolverine's adamantium-bound form.

Extreme measures lead to a limbless Wolverine, still determined to fight.

There is suddenly a League Of Extraordinary Sabretooths in the Wolverine comic book from Marvel. Sabreteeth? They gathered from multi-dimensions and worked together to wreak their terrible revenge.

Ah yes, Sabretooth, tossed into the bit way back in House Of X #6 in 2019.

And he made a promise…

I mean, looking back, he didn't make that promise per se.

But maybe he did in his head. In another dimension.

And it's not as if Wolverine was even part of the Quiet Council. But he did follow through with the thing about Wolverine's kids, anyway. And a few others as well.

And so we have Wolverine strapped permanently by Omega Red's carbonadium coils, suspended in mid-air and looking rather like that classic Marc Silvestri cover.

But Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does isn't pretty. And today, in Wolverine #42, it may be the least pretty it has ever been.

Chopping off his hands, while the claws are retracted into his forearms. And then extending them again. Oh, and his feet for good measure.

Leaving us with a Boxing Helena version of Wolverine. And one that is still coming for you.

He will heal back, Eventually. But for now, we have one of the greater examples of Body Horror Wolverine going. Even Sabretooth will freak out a bit at this one, right? Wolverine #42 by Benjamin Percy, Victor Lavalle and Cory Smith is published by Marvel Comics today. Will that panel above be the second printing cover???

WOLVERINE #42

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230538

(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Leinil Yu

SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 2! VICTOR CREED and the SABRETEETH have big plans for LOGAN. See the war escalate under the claws of the many Creeds!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!