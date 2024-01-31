Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , ,

Is This The Most Horrifying Wolverine Ever? (Spoilers)

There is suddenly a League Of Extraordinary Sabretooths in the Wolverine comic book from Marvel. Sabreteeth? Working together...

Article Summary

  • A new league of dimensional Sabretooths wreaks havoc in Wolverine #42.
  • Sabretooth's hinted return from House Of X #6 takes a terrifying twist.
  • Body Horror reaches new levels with Wolverine's adamantium-bound form.
  • Extreme measures lead to a limbless Wolverine, still determined to fight.

There is suddenly a League Of Extraordinary Sabretooths in the Wolverine comic book from Marvel. Sabreteeth? They gathered from multi-dimensions and worked together to wreak their terrible revenge.

Marvel Comics
Wolverine #42

Ah yes, Sabretooth, tossed into the bit way back in House Of X #6 in 2019.

X-Men
House Of X #6

And he made a promise…

Marvel Comics
Wolverine #42

I mean, looking back, he didn't make that promise per se.

X-Men
House Of X #6

But maybe he did in his head. In another dimension.

The Most Horrifying Wolverine Yet? (Spoilers)
House Of X #6

And it's not as if Wolverine was even part of the Quiet Council. But he did follow through with the thing about Wolverine's kids, anyway. And a few others as well.

Marvel Comics
Wolverine #42

And so we have Wolverine strapped permanently by Omega Red's carbonadium coils, suspended in mid-air and looking rather like that classic Marc Silvestri cover.

Wolverine #42
Wolverine #42

But Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does isn't pretty. And today, in Wolverine #42, it may be the least pretty it has ever been.

Wolverine #42
Wolverine #42

Chopping off his hands, while the claws are retracted into his forearms. And then extending them again. Oh, and his feet for good measure.

Wolverine #42
Wolverine #42

Leaving us with a Boxing Helena version of Wolverine. And one that is still coming for you.

Marvel Comics
Wolverine #42

 

He will heal back, Eventually. But for now, we have one of the greater examples of Body Horror Wolverine going. Even Sabretooth will freak out a bit at this one, right? Wolverine #42 by Benjamin Percy, Victor Lavalle and Cory Smith is published by Marvel Comics today. Will that panel above be the second printing cover???

WOLVERINE #42
MARVEL COMICS
NOV230538
(W) Ben Percy, Victor Lavalle (A) Smith, Cory (CA) Leinil Yu
SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 2! VICTOR CREED and the SABRETEETH have big plans for LOGAN. See the war escalate under the claws of the many Creeds!
PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

