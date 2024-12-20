Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Is This The Return Of Itsy Bitsy To Amazing Spider-Man?

Is this the Return of Itsy Bitsy to Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 2025 from Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr?

Article Summary

  • Marvel teases historic 2025 relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man with creators Kelly, Larraz, and Romita Jr.
  • Speculation arises about the return of villain Itsy Bitsy, linked to Kelly's past Spider-Man/Deadpool run.
  • Marvel hints at Spider-Man facing a hidden villain, weaponizing classic foes like Rhino.
  • Market interest in Spider-Man/Deadpool comics resurges, with potential Itsy Bitsy return boosting sales.

Marvel Comics said, regarding the new launch of Amazing Spider-Man #1 from Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr, "Marvel Comics history is made this April with the launch of a new volume of its most iconic title—AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! The next era of the beloved series will be brought to you by celebrated Amazing-Spider-Man and Deadpool scribe Joe Kelly, legendary Amazing Spider-Man artist John Romita Jr. and one of the industry's most acclaimed contemporary artists, Pepe Larraz, fresh off his exemplary work on Blood Hunt and X-Men. The new AMAZING SPIDER-MAN will deliver classic Spidey storytelling with bold new horizons for Spider-Man; his supporting cast (including the recently redeemed Norman Osborn and Peter's new girlfriend Shay), and the greatest supervillains in all of pop culture. The new run finds Peter without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a rampaging Rhino who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to these days?"

Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz & John Romita Jr Relaunch Amazing Spider-Man #1

A Spider-Villain we haven't seen in over seven years? Maybe, like with Zeb Wells' run, a villain linked to a previous Joe Kelly comic? Say… isn't that Itsy Bitsy on the cover?

Is This The Return Of Itsy Bitsy To Amazing Spider-Man?

 

Spider-Man/Deadpool #8 was just over seven years ago, with the first appearance of Itsy Bitsy, a genetic combination of Spider-Man and Deadpool. Kinda making her their daughter… though she did;t have much daddy-daughter feeling. Her first full appearance was issue 9, created by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness.

Copies of Spider-Man/Deadpool #8 have recently sold for pennies, with #9 selling for a couple of bucks. Might it be about time these comics get a little more market action? Itsy Bitsy spider climbs up the eBay spout…

 

