It's Absolute Superman Vs Absolute Peacemaker To The Death (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Superman faces a deadly rematch with Absolute Peacemaker in issue #10, raising the stakes dramatically.

Brainiac and Ra's al Ghul remove Peacemaker's limits, making him more dangerous than ever for Superman.

Superman, drained of power and filled with rage, must act quickly in a fierce, Miracleman-style confrontation.

The battle explores revenge, legacy, and whether Superman will embrace his darker side to protect all he loves.

In Absolute Superman #8 from Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, out a couple of months ago, the Absolute Peacemaker Smith went up against the Absolute Superman. And won.

Only for that victory to be snatched away from him by remote control Braniac.

Now Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval and Carmine Di Giandomenico, out today, is a rematch. With Peacemaker getting the safeties taken off by Brainiac and Ra's Al Ghul.

This time, this Superman knows what is coming. And it all starts to feel a bit Miracleman.

Absolute Superman's powers may have been drained in the dark, far from the sun, but he can do more in four seconds than most.

With revenge, protection, family legacy, and what Peacemaker Smith has done to others, flitting behind Superman;ss glowing red eyes…

Will Absolute Superman go all Zack Snyder Superman? He is young after all… this is his moment… it's as black and white as they come.

It all depends on the acts of God still to play out. Absolute Superman #10 by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval and Carmine Di Giandomenico is published today from DC Comics.

Absolute Superman #10

by Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Carmine Di Giandomenico

Superman's true enemy stands revealed. The notorious Ra's al Ghul, lord ofLazarus Corp, murderer of millions, has plans for the Last Son of Krypton. Will Kal-El's rage unleash the dark power of Superman: Son of the Demon?

