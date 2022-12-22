It's Avengers Vs Black Panther As John Ridley Finishes His Run

John Ridley's run on Black Panther which began in 2021, is coming to an end at Marvel Comics with Black Panther #15 to be published by Marvel in March 2023. The Oscar-winning writer of Twelve Years A Slave has seen him write a Wakanda moving towards democracy with no place for a monarch anymore, as well as a potential replacement for T'Challa amidst the political and social ructions, including the revelation of Wakanda sleeper agents acting across the United States Of America and beyond. And in Black Panther #13, it looks like it is the Avengers being tasked with taking T'Challa down.

John Ridley told ComicBook "The last fifteen months working on BP have been "nuts" in the best sense. Comic books remain some of the most valuable real estate in all of storytelling. To have the chance to work that real estate, link T'Challa's past with the present, while building out Wakanda's future – particularly with Tosin… The feeling that comes with that opportunity is hard to describe. I know I was fortunate to be able to experience it. A thank you to the editors and artisans on the book. They respectively kept me on track, and lifted the visuals way over the words. A deep thank you to Alex Ross for his fifteen instant classic covers. And of course thank you to the readers. Especially for the unexpected love of Buffalo Soldier. Who knew? What I do know: I'm looking forward to doing it all again."

BLACK PANTHER #15

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

THE EPIC FINALE OF JOHN RIDLEY'S GAME-CHANGING RUN!

Finally, all things must come to a head! Jhai, T'Challa's best friend and the sleeper agent whose assassination served as the catalyst for all of T'Challa's recent troubles…is alive. Not only is he alive, but he seeks to seize control of the entire world, all in the name of Wakanda! Still injured, Black Panther rushes forward to take down the man who was once his closest comrade. But T'Challa knows he must still pay his pound of flesh for his role in bringing so much strife to fruition…