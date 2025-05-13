Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: christopher priest, joe quesada

It's Not Just About The Death Of The Black Panther, In Marvel Knights

It's not just about the death of The Black Panther, in Marvel Knights: The World To Come by Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest...

Article Summary Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest return to Marvel Knights with The World To Come, launching June 2025.

The story goes beyond Black Panther's death, focusing on legacy, new characters, and Wakanda's future.

Issue #3 promises shocking secrets from T'Challa's past and game-changing revelations for Marvel Knights.

Priest and Quesada aim for a bold, contemporary story that honors and reinvents the Marvel Knights legacy.

Talking about Marvel Knights: The World To Come, and the return of Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest to Marvel next month, together, Quesada says "My entire career, I've made it a point never to look back. Learn but not dwell on my mistakes; live in the present and focus on what's ahead. So, if you had asked me years ago if I'd ever return to Marvel Knights, I would have smiled politely and said, "Maybe someday. You never know." But, in my mind, I would be thinking, hell no! Not because I didn't love that time, the people I worked with, or the books we published, but because I'm thinking about what's next. That was… until I got an email from Christopher Priest in October of 2017.

"Priest Had This Idea… And that one email kicked off months of back-and-forth, building on his premise, digging into every corner of it, turning over every stone. The more we talked, the more I realized I didn't want anyone else drawing this thing but me. Because this wasn't nostalgia. Priest was writing something new; he just happened to be using some toys from the old toy box… While much of the marketing has centered around a character's death, don't be fooled; this is about life and legacy. Yes, you'll see some familiar faces. But you'll also meet brand-new characters making their debut in this series, characters we hope will leave a real mark on the Marvel Universe. Most importantly, this isn't about looking back or longing for a more innocent time. This is about meeting readers where they are and giving YOU the ride of your life. Plus, when you finish issue 1, I promise you'll be counting the days until issue 2 hits the stands."

Priest says "I always assumed it would take a very special project (and perhaps a herd of Clydesdales to drag me off the sofa) for me to return to Black Panther, the Marvel character with which I am most closely identified. This Marvel Knights revisit, and Joe Quesada's expansive vision for The World to Come, has created unique opportunities for me to say something new with and contribute to the Panther's legacy while reviving the social and political complexity, pathos and humor, that made the Marvel Knights Panther so memorable. It's nice to be home again."

Well, with issue 1 out next month, Marvel Comics are starting to push issue 3, out in August. And yes, they are leading with the death of the Black Panther. And that Joe Quesada and Christopher Priest "reveal a shocking secret from T'Challa's past in Marvel Knights: The World To Come #3".

"Epic in scope, MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME is a story that spans generations, kicking off with the death of T'Challa and taking readers on a journey packed with revelations and character introductions that will forever alter the world's perception of Black Panther and Wakanda. Today, fans can see what lies ahead with the reveal of the cover for MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3, on sale in August. In MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #3, the shocking saga goes from Wakanda to New York City as some of T'Challa's history is revealed for the first time in the wake of his death. The key to saving the future lies in both T'Challa's past and the past of the man who will destroy the world!

MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IS HERE! The future of the Marvel Universe is here as two of the most visionary creators in comic history show you THE WORLD TO COME! The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants. With T'Challa gone, the future of the Marvel 616 Universe will be determined by a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne and the mysterious victor who will change Wakanda, and the Marvel Universe, forever. MARVEL KNIGHTS visionary creators JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST collaborate on a future of the 616 through the lens of the revolutionary MARVEL KNIGHTS line of books that changed comics as we know it. You do not want to miss this landmark project! Rated TIn Shops: Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $5.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #2 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE WORLD TO COME and how it got that way is revealed! What is happening in Mexico? What does Everett K. Ross have to do with what's happening? And who is T'Challa's heir?! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 09, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!