J Michael Straczynski is Working on a New Monthly Comic for Marvel

J Michael Straczynski is working on a a brand new monthly comic for Marvel... any idea what it is? Penny in the air...

J Michael Straczynski posted on X, "I'm working on a new monthly for Marvel that should gather a fair amount of attention…"

There was one point when Babylon 5, Jeremiah and Sense8 creator J Michael Straczynski had a fractious relationship at Marvel. He had a well-received run on Thor, Fantastic Four and Amazing Spider-Man, which led to him writing the Thor movie, though this soured towards the end over the handling of the One More Day event that annulled the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. But he has been popping back a few times over recent years, including a recent long run on Captain America. And that continues in 2025 as he wrote a series of Double Headers, Marvel Two-In-Ones, a new line of standalone one-shots that costar two Marvel icons of his choosing, teaming up or facing off with Will Robson, Bernard Chang, Elena Casagrande, Germán Peralta, Juan Ferreyra, and Phil Noto. With Doctor Doom/Rocket Raccoon, Captain America/Volstagg, Nick Fury vs. Fin Fang Foom, Hulk/Doctor Strange, with a backup story: Aunt May and Agatha Harkness, Ghost Rider Vs Galactus and now Spider-Man vs The Sinister Sixteen for July. But then, what comes next?

He's even back with Joe Quesada again for Quesada's Amazing Stories imprint with Mad Cave Studios. And that relationship was the focus of the Marvel Comics problems back then, so we can be assured that everything really is good again. Isn't it nice when folk make up?

And now it seems he is returning for a new Marvel monthly comic. And no, no idea what yet. I think we did pretty well getting three hundred words out of a sixteen-word tweet and didn't even have to resort to lorum ipsum and all that.

Now, about that Babylon 5 revival…

