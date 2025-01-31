Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Angoulême, joe quesada

Joe Quesada's Amazing Stories Adds JMS, Ennis, Priest, Stegman, Ribic

Joe Quesada's Amazing Stories adds Garth Ennis, Steven Paul Judd, Derek Kolstad, Christopher Priest, Esad Ribic, JMS, Ethan Sacks, Ryan Stegman, Charles Dorfman, and Ronan Toulhoat at Angoulême

Article Summary Joe Quesada unveils Amazing Comics at Angoulême with top creators like Garth Ennis and Christopher Priest.

Amazing Comics, in partnership with Mad Cave and Dupuis, aims to redefine graphic novels globally.

First title Disciple is a Shakespeare-inspired story, co-written by Quesada and Charles Dorfman.

Disciple expands on Hamlet, promising history, intrigue, and surprising twists for readers.

Joe Quesada and his new publisher, Amazing Comics, are at the Angoulême International Comics Festival in France this week and have been announcing new projects including comic books by Garth Ennis, Steven Paul Judd, Derek Kolstad, Christopher Priest, Esad Ribic, Joe Strączyński, Ethan Sacks, Ryan Stegman, Charles Dorfman, and Ronan Toulhoat. John Romita Jr is also at the show, but I haven't heard anything about his involvement… yet. And it looks like any hatchet between Quesada and JMS has been buried for this new publishing initiative announced at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, with Mad Cave Studios in the US and Dupuis in Europe.

"Amazing Comics has been living in my creative journal since 2005 — I always knew it was in my future," said Quesada. "Having the opportunity to help rebuild Marvel and later become part of the Disney family was one of the greatest highlights of my career. It allowed me to play in almost every creative sandbox imaginable and collaborate with some of the most brilliant talents on the planet. Now, I get to take everything I've learned over two-plus decades at Marvel and pour it into Amazing Comics, bringing many of those incredible creators along with me. Our mission is simple: to tell great stories with stunning art and to build a true community between Amazing and our readers." Amazing Comics' first title, Disciple, was announced last year, Quesada and Dorfman will co-write the reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet. Dorfman, writer and director of Barbarians, Associate Producer on The King's Speech and producer of The Lost Daughter, will be making his comics debut with the series illustrated by Quesada and inker Wade von Grawbadger, with colourist Richard Isanove and letterer Joe Caramagna.

"I'm beyond excited about Disciple— not just because it's my return to self-publishing but because I get to team up with Charles on something truly special," said Joe Quesada. "Inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet, Disciple isn't just a retelling — it's a full-on expansion, building a world around the original story that's packed with history, intrigue, and all the drama you'd expect, but with some wicked surprises along the way. We're keeping all the classic Shakespearean names, but make no mistake — this story is going to take some wild, unexpected turns that'll have readers hooked and guessing every step of the way!"

"Dupuis Publishing and Média-Participations are both very proud and excited by the editorial joint venture between our group and the formidable team of Mad Cave Studios to undertake an unprecedented and historical endeavor in the graphic novel space, banding together with comic book legend Joe Quesada and his Amazing Comics team to produce innovating creative content for the worldwide audience," said Senior Editor of Dupuis Olivier Jalabert. "Dupuis' commitment to high-quality production and artistic excellence is a perfect match for this international endeavor."

"Wait, Bandes Desinée meets North American comics meets Joe Quesada?! I can't wait, and I bet it's truly Amazing!" said Mad Cave Studios President Mark Irwin. Bleeding Cool has some boots on the ground at Angoulême, let's see what we can see…

