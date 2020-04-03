J Scott Campbell, Godzilla and The Daily LITG April 3rd 2020

The comic industry continues to struggle. However, yesterday's statistic suggested the very real possibility that J Scott Campbell could save us all with cheesecake. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

J Scott Campbell at comic con
J Scott Campbell photo © Luigi Novi

 J Scott Campbell, Godzilla and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

  1. More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
  2. Today, The Comic Shops Direct Market Was Saved
  3. Godzilla, King Of The Monsters Comes To "Magic: The Gathering"
  4. Ethan Van Sciver Mean Streak Directed at Creators and Retailers Alike
  5. J Scott Campbell Black Widow, Death Metal, Joker Top Advance Reorders
  6. "Stargirl": Brec Bassinger, Geoff Johns On Arrowverse Connections
  7. Marvel Unlimited Expands with Free Classic Story Collections
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. James Tynion IV Shows New Work With Gary Frank and Martin Simmonds
  10. Can ComicHub Save The Comics Industry?

One Year Ago, When Major X Was All The Rage

  1. Major Spoilers For Major X #1 – Who Is He and Who Came With Him?
  2. The Nature of Mark Alessi's Death Last Week
  3. Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
  4. This is Why Marvel Team-Up With Spider-Man and Ms Marvel is Going to be a Thing (#1 Major Spoilers)
  5.  Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
  6. April Fools for Avengers Endgame, Cyberfrog, Frank Miller, Bisexual Harry Potter and Final Fantasy XIV Manga
  7. A Meaty Snack in Tomorrow's War Of The Realms #1 (Major Spoilers)
  8. Rob Liefeld Redraws New Mutants #98 For Major X #1 (Spoilers)
  9. 'This Is The Fight Of Our Lives' Avengers Endgame Mini-Trailer Goes Live as Tickets Go On Sale
  10. Now DC Comics Collects Titles That Don't Exist

Comics News & Events Happening Today

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

  • Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California
  • James Viscardi, EIC of ComicBook.com
  • Butch Burcham (F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger
  • Mark Nevelow, editor of Piranha Press
  • Doug Wikinger, assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library
  • Simon Wyatt of Unbelievable: The Man Who Ate Daffodils.

