J Scott Campbell, Godzilla and The Daily LITG April 3rd 2020

The comic industry continues to struggle. However, yesterday's statistic suggested the very real possibility that J Scott Campbell could save us all with cheesecake. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
J Scott Campbell, Godzilla and the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- Today, The Comic Shops Direct Market Was Saved
- Godzilla, King Of The Monsters Comes To "Magic: The Gathering"
- Ethan Van Sciver Mean Streak Directed at Creators and Retailers Alike
- J Scott Campbell Black Widow, Death Metal, Joker Top Advance Reorders
- "Stargirl": Brec Bassinger, Geoff Johns On Arrowverse Connections
- Marvel Unlimited Expands with Free Classic Story Collections
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- James Tynion IV Shows New Work With Gary Frank and Martin Simmonds
- Can ComicHub Save The Comics Industry?
One Year Ago, When Major X Was All The Rage
- Major Spoilers For Major X #1 – Who Is He and Who Came With Him?
- The Nature of Mark Alessi's Death Last Week
- Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
- This is Why Marvel Team-Up With Spider-Man and Ms Marvel is Going to be a Thing (#1 Major Spoilers)
- Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
- April Fools for Avengers Endgame, Cyberfrog, Frank Miller, Bisexual Harry Potter and Final Fantasy XIV Manga
- A Meaty Snack in Tomorrow's War Of The Realms #1 (Major Spoilers)
- Rob Liefeld Redraws New Mutants #98 For Major X #1 (Spoilers)
- 'This Is The Fight Of Our Lives' Avengers Endgame Mini-Trailer Goes Live as Tickets Go On Sale
- Now DC Comics Collects Titles That Don't Exist
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
- Ryan Higgins, owner of Comics Conspiracy in Sunnyvale, California
- James Viscardi, EIC of ComicBook.com
- Butch Burcham (F. Newton Burcham) of Miracel Squad, Twlight Avenger
- Mark Nevelow, editor of Piranha Press
- Doug Wikinger, assistant director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library
- Simon Wyatt of Unbelievable: The Man Who Ate Daffodils.
