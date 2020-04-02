James Tynion IV Shows New Work With Gary Frank and Martin Simmonds

Comic book writer James Tynion IV is having a tough time of it right now. But he has a newsletter and an audience. Empire Of The Tiny Onion always makes for a keen insight into the creative mind as well as the comic book industry.

This week he talks about the Batman #92 that should have come out this week, Also, how he was planning to talk about the Clownhunter character for the Joker War. "So, my original plan was to show off the Clownhunter design, and talk a bit about the character and how he'll appear in issue #96, and how I've already seen the first variant with him on it and all that cool sh-t. But I've been asked to hold back on that until we're back in a world where you can actually order your books, and we know, generally WHEN Joker War and all of that is going to come out. Which is FAIR." Fair but frustrating for all.

But James Tynion had some things he could talk about. "I spent the afternoon talking about some cool projects that will branch out of Death Metal. Right now I have lettering for a Green Lantern 80th Anniversary Special Alan Scott story with Gary Frank art that I keep having to pinch myself to remember that it's all real" However it is real, and he provides proof.

James Tynion IV and Gary Frank on Alan Scott

He also showed off art for an unannounced comic book he is creating with Punks Not Dead's Martin Simmonds.

Nicknamed Project Dallas in the Warren Ellis fashion, he has previously described it last year, thus. "First script is going through final revisions and the artist will be wrapped with his current commitments in the coming weeks. The artist and I have been talking about this book since September 2018, and it's been in my head since summer 2017. I have a logo and a cover mockup staring at me from my desktop, and it looks really f-cking cool if I have to say so myself." And he's previewing plenty of other projects as well. You really should sign up.