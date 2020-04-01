"Stargirl": Brec Bassinger, Geoff Johns On Arrowverse Connections

With more than a month to go before The CW and DC Universe's live-action Stargirl sticks a sweet superhero three-point landing (May 18 on the streaming service, the following day on the network), series star Brec Bassinger and executive producer/co-showrunner Geoff Johns are offering more details on where the series will fit with regards to the network's "Arrowverse" series of shows.

In case you forgot, Stargirl (along with teammates S.T.R.I.P.E., Doctor Mid-Nite, Hourman, and Wildcat) was featured as being a part of the post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" Earth-2 during a montage at the end of the crossover's last chapter. Which not only established Stargirl as part of the "Arrowverse" via the new multiverse, but also set the series as a bridge to the DC Universe' line-up.

Johns explained that the idea came about after production had wrapped on Stargirl and footage screened to CW executives, and it was one that was a win-win for the series:

"I was incredibly excited about the opportunity for that because it just meant more people would see it. And totally, Stargirl and the show has always been for everybody. Anyone can watch it. So it fits in nicely to that world. It fits in nicely to things like The Flash, and so that was something that was new."

While both Johns and Bassinger are more than open to the idea of crossing over with other "Arrowverse" series, Johns knows what the first prioroty should be:

"The future is wide open in the DC multiverse, so anything can happen between film and TV. Who knows? Because that's what the multiverse is. Obviously, right now the main concern is making sure that this show is great, that these characters are great, that they have their own stories and they get the proper screen time and the proper episodes to develop on their own. So hopefully in the future we can do something fun, but the first season is all about making sure that Stargirl is the best show it can possibly be."

The interest must be pretty strong, because Bassinger revealed that there were conversations about having Stargirl visit the folks over at The Flash this season:

"There have been talks of Stargirl getting to go on an episode of Flash, and having a bigger storyline, but it didn't happen this season. But I just think that would be the coolest thing. So much of my family has watched Flash for years."

While Bassinger would be excited over any crossover opportunity, there's one character in particular she would like to be sharing screen time with:

"Last night I was watching a bunch of interviews of Melissa [Benoist], and she's just the best Supergirl. I bet Stargirl and Supergirl would be this dynamic duo. That would just be awesome. So yes, my hopes are high. I really, really hope for it. But as of now, nothing planned, but fingers crossed."

About The CW & DC Universe's "Stargirl"

In DC Universe' Stargirl, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore finds her smooth-going high school experience derailed when her mother marries and moves the household from Los Angeles to bucolic Blue Valley in distant Nebraska. Struggling to adapt, Courtney discovers her stepfather has a secret past as a superhero sidekick. She also discovers an artifact of immense power – a long-lost hero's cosmic staff – and ends up on a journey to becoming the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

DC Universe's live-action Stargirl series stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl), Luke Wilson (Pat Dugan aka Stripesy/STRIPE), Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat), Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother).

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board.

Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.