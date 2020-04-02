Marvel Unlimited Expands with Free Classic Story Collections

Marvel is expanding its Marvel Unlimited binge-reading subscription service with a new free tier featuring collections of classic stories, the publisher revealed in a press release today. The classic story collections chosen all represent Marvel trade paperbacks available to purchase from local comic shops, Marvel was sure to point out in the press release lest the news upset panicky retailers.

Marvel Unlimited has remained largely unchanged over the last decade, though it's worth noting that free comics were part of the service that became Marvel Unlimited when it originally launched in 2007.

Classic Stories Coming to Marvel Unlimited

Marvel plans to make new classic stories available each month, with April's collections including:

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN

CIVIL WAR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RED GOBLIN

BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 1

THANOS WINS BY DONNY CATES

X-MEN MILESTONES: DARK PHOENIX SAGA

AVENGERS: KREE/SKRULL WAR

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 1: THE FINAL HOST

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1: FOUREVER

BLACK WIDOW VOL. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.'S MOST WANTED

CAPTAIN AMERICA: WINTER SOLDIER ULTIMATE

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 1: HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER, MORE

The current month's free stories will be removed at the end of the month and replaced with a new set.

The stories offered range from classics like the Dark Phoenix Saga and the Kree/Skrull War to more polarizing stories like Avengers vs. X-Men, a super-mega-crossover event in which The Avengers, presented as the "good guys," invaded the sovereign mutant nation of Utopia to demand the X-Men hand over an innocent teenager to be imprisoned on the moon for crimes she might commit in the future while under the influence of a bird-themed cosmic death god. When the X-Men refused, Thor kicked a teenager in the stomach and Iron Man created technology to split the Phoenix Force into five parts, each possessing a different X-person, who used the powers to solve all the world's problems, eliminating things like war and hunger. Jealous, the Avengers attacked and defeated the X-Men, led by Cyclops, who was then treated like a mustache-twirling villain for several years afterward.

To gain access to the free comics, new subscribers must download the Marvel Unlimited app, while existing subscribers should update their copy.