More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently

Today, Bleeding Cool looked at one potential solution to save the comic book shop that is being rolled out. Not all comic shops will make it that far. The coronavirus pandemic is already causing some shops to shutter, not just for the duration, but for good. Bleeding Cool previously reported that's what Lee's Comics was doing, but a few more comic stores have made a similar decision. More stores opened in 2019 than closed, but it is unlikely anyone will be able to say the same in 2020 and we will see more comic book stores close.

Sho'Nuff Comics of Tuscaloosa, Alabama

They posted the following on Facebook last week, "This is something that we never thought we would have to be writing. After March 31st Sho'Nuff Comics will no longer be in business. Through the month of April we will have sporadic hours, but will keep them updated on Facebook. Due to many different factors and the current health crisis, it's all but done us in. We will still be getting comics this week and will be on sale starting around 2pm on March 24th, but after that we will not (also due to Diamond halting shipments for the time being). We cherish each, and every, one of our customers/friends that we've served through the years, and think of all of you as family. All the friendships & memories that we've made over the years have sustained us through many hard times, and hope to keep in touch with as many of you as we can in the future. Also after this crisis is subsided sometime in April we hope that we can have one last Sale for all our customers."

They updating a few days later. "Unfortunately seems we cannot be open through the 31st now, between the City & now the State deciding that we can't be open past 5pm Saturday. We will be open today till 6pm, and Saturday 10am to 5pm."

Blue Moon Comics of San Rafael, California

They also posted on Facebook last week, "Just wanted to inform you of our status. We have stopped all comic shipments at this time. So, no new comics for the next month or so. Stephen and I are accessing the viability of keeping the business going. As you know, business has not been good for quite some time and this may be fate's way of saying it is time to stop. When we know you will know. Thank you all for your support over the years. We do this for you, the comic fans and the love of the medium!! Please be safe and lets all hope for good things to come after this trying time is over."

Purple Turtle Comics, Vallejo, California

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that this store has permanently closed, after opening only a year ago. A popular store, running signings with well know comic book creators, the Diamond shutdown was too much, it seems.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comics stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.