Jack Black, Ho99o9 & Lucas Mendonça in Behemoth March 2022 Solicits

Behemoth Comics leads with Jack Black appearing in Ho99o9's Kult Cable in May's Free Comic Book Day, as well as the launch of Lucas Mendonça's Strgirl in March 2022.

FCBD 2022 KULT CABLE #1 FEAT JACK BLACK (MR)

BEHEMOTH ENTERTAINMENT LLC

Featuring a guest appearance from the man, the myth, the legend – Jack Black!

Kult Cable is a series of comedic sketches created by Jean Lebrun, AKA 1/2 of hip-hop group Ho99o9. All characters are fictional, all scenarios are satire. It is based on modern life, which is intrinsically offensive. Guest stars abound as this issue brings in the legend himself, Jack Black!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

STRGRL #1 CVR A MENDONCA

BEHEMOTH COMICS

Enter the world of STRGRL, created by the award-winning artist Lucas Mendonça.

The cosmic organization known as STRGRL no longer exists. As enemy forces continue to threaten the integrity of the galaxy as a whole, a group known as the Moon Gang, formed by 4 general stargirls from the moons of Jupiter intercepts the enemy.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

INTO THE DARKNESS #2 (OF 4) CVR A CONNELLY (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

The sequel to the series that moved 55,000+ copies of the first issue.

The end of the world is close. In Alaska, Sebastian and Jolene are escaping from a group known as the Comet Society. Meanwhile, in the not-so-distant future, Sage and the others fight with an old friend. The darkness grows …

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #2 (OF 6) CVR A VASSALLO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

Seek, destroy and return, warrior. Moving at the will of the cosmic mirror, Dave trades his drumsticks in for an axe and is sent to hunt down the parasitic agents. Meanwhile the possessed elderly women continue to seduce and capture unsuspecting johns.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

QUAD #3 CVR A SANTOS (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

(W/A) Diego Sanchez

Every day in the life of Eko is the same: wake up, get to work, return to the lodgings, rinse, repeat. That wasn't a problem until he met the Trashmen, a gang of motor-bikers that freely barter and trade their way into the Automaton City. It makes Eko feel that something is wrong, something is missing. His life will never be the same.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

UNTIL MY KNUCKLES BLEED #3 CVR A SANTOS (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

The new series from the creator of the bestselling comic Polar, now a NETFLIX HIT MOVIE continues. Gabin is back in action. The bouncer maybe should have minded his own business. The hero is back into his old nightmare facing his old nemesis. Near death experiences are always the closest we can get to our true self. The hero, Damager is back.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

NO HOLDS BARD #4 (OF 6) CVR A KARI (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

A party in Verona leads to a forbidden romance, and the children of two houses (both alike in dignity) are having troubles of their own! Can Bard and Page intervene before Romeo and Juliet do something dumb? Find out in No Holds Bard #4!

Gail Simone says, "…brilliantly written, gorgeously illustrated. This is why I am in love with comics."

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

NINE STONES #8 CVR A SPANO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

The story with 4 million readers and 40 thousand monthly subscribers on Tapas continues! 6 years later and a lot of things have changed, for better or for worse for Allie. But it's the revelation his father will make that will bring chapter one of the trilogy to close on a cliffhanger no one will expect.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

MFKZ TP VOL 01 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

One of the biggest indie comic debuts of 2021 arrives in TPB.

Jump into the unique world created by legendary artist RUN, that was turned into a NETFLIX distributed movie. Follow Angelino and his flaming-skull pal Vinz, who live in a gang and cockroach infested dystopian metropolis called DMC, a city that hides secrets even weirder than its inhabitants. Our hero had a strange scooter accident that changed his life in a fraction of a second. He is now the most wanted person on Earth with some crazy new fighting skills. Secret services, aliens, weirdos they all want him DEAD… or ALIVE?

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

