Jack Skellington's Pumpkin King Origin For Free Comic Book Day Free Comic Book Day sees TokyoPop explore the Nightmare Before Christmas origin of Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie in The Pumpkin King.

TokyoPop has had the Nightmare Before Christmas license for some time, and has explored earlier days of a number of character's lives. But for Free Comic Book Day tomorrow, they are looking at the origin of Jack Skellington, his initial battle with Oogie Boogie and how Jack became the Pumpkin King in the first place, with Disney's Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For The Pumpkin King #1 by Dan Conner, Dj Milky, Shaun McLaughlin and Deborah Allo, free at comic book stores all over… here's a preview of the preview. The final graphic novel will be published by TokyoPop in September.

FCBD 2023 NBX BATTLE FOR PUMPKIN KING #1

TOKYOPOP

DEC220042

(W) Dan Conner, Dj Milky, Shaun McLaughlin (A) Deborah Allo (CA) Yishan Li

How did Jack Skellington become the Pumpkin King?

Explore Jack and Oogie Boogie's early days in Halloween Town and learn how their infamous friendship turns sour as they battle to become the next Pumpkin King. Discover the mastermind who's pulling the strings and relive the fantastic world of The Nightmare Before Christmas in this all-new manga adaptation! Preview Material Rating: All-Ages

Jack Skellington is the main protagonist of the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, and was based on sketches by Tim Burton from a poem he wrote with the same name in the early eighties. The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, a fantasy world based solely on the Halloween holiday, his spoken voice was by Chris Sarandon and Danny Elfman as his singing voice.