Jacksepticeye's Altrverse Comics From Bad Egg Coming Out In November

Seán William McLoughlin, better known online as Jacksepticeye, is an Irish gaming YouTuber and philanthropist with 30 million subscribers and over 16 billion views. He's a co-founder of the clothing brand Cloak with fellow YouTuber Markiplier and the founder and owner of the Top of The Mornin' Coffee company. And now he is turning to comic books in 2024. Jacksepticeye will be launching The Altrverse with multiple comic book series coming out from Bad Egg next year. And it's something that Jacksepticeye has been teasing in recent months.

Void Silver by Alejandro Arbona and Suzi Blake "explores a version of contemporary London in which magic is real and only certain people aare trained in how to use it. As such, magic-users cultivate celebrity and status, operating across government, STEM, and even entertainment. They are overseen by the imperious Magic Circle, which decides who can learn magic, when, and how. Marvin, an eldritch magician, is kicked out of the Magic Circle for his reckless path toward self-discovery. In Void Silver, he continues to defy the Circle's limitations even as he's sucked into a murder mystery and must get along with the higher-ups to find out what happened. This prologue comic will set up the greater Altrverse and establish Marvin's world."

The Somewhat Incredible Jackie-Boy Man! by James Asmus, Connie Daidone and Megan Huang "follows Jackie, a 20-something man living in a big city working a ton of odd jobs in the gig economy. He never has time to do anything cool or meet anyone his age because he works so much to afford his terrible apartment. Although he strives to be a better person than his late father, who died when he was young, Jackie struggles to make deep connections as he constantly avoids deep conversations and often uses comedy as a defense or deflection tactic. But when he encounters a collapsed building, burning cars, and robots during a delivery gig, he quickly jumps to conclusions and then jumps into the fray. He manages to dismantle the robots, put out the fire by opening a nearby hydrant, and haul away debris to save a dummy. As it turns out, Jackie has interfered in a controlled demonstration that cost the company Cyber Mass a lot of money. His quick action makes investors and media question the constitution of the company's bots. While everyone around him starts arguing, Jackie slips away to finish his delivery, hoping to stay out of it."

Bad Egg is a publishing venture from talent management company Mana Talent Group and merchandising firm Warren James, and has already published GodSlap and Plague Seeker comics from 13 million subscriber content creator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. It looks like this, now with Jacksepticeye, is their publishing model going forward.

The first comic in The Altrverse being promoted by Jacksepticeye, will be released on the 22nd of November, and pre-order will open between the 20th and 22nd of October on Bad Egg's website.

