Jacob Edgar, On A New Creator-Owned Comic With Brian Bendis

You may know Jacob Edgar for drawing the Death To the Army of Darkness series from Dynamite, as well for Vampirella, Red Sonja, Dejah Thoris and more, including his creator-owned comic Fantastic Bandits with Nate Crosby. Well, it appears that he may be coming to Dark Horse Comicstoo, with a new creator-owned comic with Brian Bendis. Jacob Edgar tweeted out; "Sneak peek at the upcoming project from me, @BRIANMBENDIS and @DarkHorseComics What could it be??? 🤔🤐"

Brian Bendis tweeted in reply "in retrospect, I should have included panel descriptions. #jinxworld @DarkHorseComics #creatorowned" adding om his Substack "And that isn't even Thursday's announcement! That's right. There's an announcement on Thursday!".

In early August last year, Bleeding Cool scored the news that Brian Bendis' creator-owned comics under the Jinxworld banner had left DC Comics but would return with a new publisher. That publisher is Dark Horse Comics, with a new series Joy Operations by Bendis and Stephen Byrne, who he worked with at DC on Wonder Twins. A number of other series have returned and been republished. But from this there are at least two new series for Bendis to announce, one on Thursday and another with Jacob Edgar.

In 2017, when Brian Bendis left Marvel Comics for a DC Comics exclusive deal, people wondered about the creator-owned comics that Brian published through Marvel's Icon imprint Powers, Brilliant, Scarlet, Takio and The United States Of Murder, Inc, and the like. Then in November 2017, all the Icon books were pulled off of digital services ComiXology and Amazon's Kindle. Those who had already bought digital copies could still read them, but no new sales could be made. Then DC Comics added all the Brian Bendis creator-owned books to their own listings on ComiXology, Kindle, and other services, with some new series such as Pearl and Cover. In January last year, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Brian Bendis was no longer exclusive at DC Comics – though he was still working at DC Comics with Justice League and Checkmate. But as a result, ComiXology dropped those Brian Bendis titles from DC as well. Pearl and Cover, which both originated at DC Comics were still on ComiXology under "Jinxworld". But none of the others. Most were listed on Amazon under Jinxworld, with DC Comics in the description. At the time we asked "will it be a return to Image Comics for Jinxworld? Boom? IDW? Dynamite? Dark Horse? Those are basically… the only possibilities." And it was, indeed, the last one.