Brian Bendis' Creator-Owned Comics To Return With A New Publisher

In 2017, when Brian Bendis left Marvel Comics for a DC Comics exclusive deal, people wondered about the creator-owned comics that Brian published through Marvel's Icon imprint Powers, Brilliant, Scarlet, Takio and The United States Of Murder, Inc, and the like. Then in November 2017, all the Icon books were pulled off of digital services ComiXology and Amazon's Kindle. Those who had already bought digital copies could still read them, but no new sales could be made. Then DC Comics added all the Brian Bendis creator-owned books to their own listings on ComiXology, Kindle, and other services, with some new series such as Pearl and Cover. But in January of this year, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Brian Bendis was no longer exclusive at DC Comics – though he was still working at DC Comics with Justice League and Checkmate. But as a result, ComiXology dropped those Brian Bendis titles from DC as well. Here's where Powers used to be. Here's where United States Of Murder used to be. Pearl and Cover, which both originated at DC Comics were – and are – still on ComiXology under "Jinxworld". But none of the others. Most are listed on Amazon under Jinxworld, with DC Comics in the description, But how long will that stock last?

Well, Brian Bendis tweeted out an update. "happy to report… RIGHT around the corner!! the newest surprise #jinxworld book is on the cover of next month's previews catalogue. with that will come details about all things #jinxworld going forward, NEW titles! continuations of our hit books, the archive…"

Well, that's not Marvel or DC now but does indicate a Premier Diamond publisher. Will it be a return to Image Comics for Jinxworld? Boom? IDW? Dynamite? Dark Horse? Those are basically… the only possibilities. Unless. of course. Jinxworld itself becomes a Premier Diamond publisher… let's check in a few weeks, shall we?