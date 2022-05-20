James Bond & Lady Hel in Full Dynamite August 2022 Solicitations

Dynamite Entertainment launches a new James Bond comic, 007 #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Marco Finnegan, as well as Lady Hel #1 by Erik Burnham, Zhengis Tasbolatov, and Fairy Tales volumes for Red Sonja, Dejah Thoris and Vampirella. Here arethe full Dynamite August 2022 solicits and solicitations.

007 #1 CVR A EDWARDS

DYNAMITE

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Marco Finnegan (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

OO7 is back in action! After a high-stakes rescue mission is mysteriously, violently sabotaged, Bond's future at MI6 hangs in the balance. As he awaits his fate, James Bond is urgently contacted by an old flame and mentor: Gwendolyn Gann, formerly Agent OO3, who warns Bond of an existential threat to England and the global balance of power. But before they can meet, OO3 turns up dead, sending Bond on the most personal mission of his career: find Gwendolyn Gann's killers, and expose the shadowy organization known only as "Myrmidon."

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JAMES BOND HIMEROS HC

DYNAMITE

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Himeros is the Greek god of sexual desire and one of the Erotes, the winged gods of love. When Aphrodite was born from the sea-foams she was greeted by the twin loves Eros and Himeros.

But when sexual desire goes too far, it takes the legendary super-spy James Bond to bring justice to the most vulnerable among us as he investigates the suspicious death of an accused sex trafficker – one whose ties run deep… and deadly.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 24.99

LADY HEL #1 CVR A PARILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Zhengis Tasbolatov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

She is the very personification of death – or at least she WAS. When we last saw Lady Hel, she was paying the price for messing with the half-demon, Purgatori. Now deposed, Lady Hel must find a way to seize back her throne. There's just one problem: she no longer has the power to do much more than exist. Meanwhile, what happens to the world when death is no longer a fact of life? It ain't pretty! Plus: where Lady Hel goes, can Lady Demon be far to follow?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EVIL ERNIE #1 30TH ANN FACSIMILE ED

DYNAMITE

(W) Brian Pulido (A) Steven Hughes (CA) Eric Mache

Back in print for the first time in decades, just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary! The holy grail and origin of the Chaos! universe can finally be added to your collection with this new facimile edition. In 1991, horror mastermind Brian Pulido and the maestro artist Steven Hughes kicked off what would become an innovative and expansive world of characters. Originally published by Eternity Comics, Dynamite is proud to re-present one of the biggest key issues in comics history! Meet Ernest Fairchild, a disaffected and abused teen being held in the Clearview Mental Institution. Dr. Leonard Price has tried experimental treatments like dream therapy, wherein Ernest met the mysterious and captivating Lady Death, which only prodded him further into homicidal urges. Mary Young visits the institute and observes his violence firsthand, convincing her maybe they can cure him forever with neurotech… Turning him into the maniacal Evil Ernie! This facsimile edition presents the original comic in all its glory, including advertisements and more.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EVIL ERNIE #1 30TH ANN FACSIMILE PREMIUM METAL ED

EVIL ERNIE LIVES TP

DYNAMITE

(W) Scott Lobdell (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Brett Booth

Earnest Gleckman is a good kid with exceptional grades in his senior year at college…his only quirk is the rock band he sings in every Saturday night. He enjoys the rock esthetic and "dressing the role," even if he's anything but a nihilistic punk.

All that changes when he is mortally wounded – and he discovers he must "pay down his new lease on life" by serving as a part-time fixer for a death cult as Ernie Ernie!

The polar opposite of Earnest, Evil Ernie is vicious and cruel and sadistic as he employs all manner of torture or murder (or both, why not?) against his targets.

Collects Evil Ernie #1-5 plus a complete cover gallery!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 19.99

RED SONJA FAIRY TALES ONE SHOT CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Andres Labrada (CA) Soo Lee

Sonja as you've never seen her…in a fairy tale!

Once Upon A Time, a handful of magical beans fell to the ground, and up grew a towering beanstalk that reached above the clouds! Those brave enough to scale the beanstalk would find at its top a hungry giant, with a taste for human bones. But his hunger will not be sated when he is visited by a SHE-DEVIL WITH A SWORD…

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

DEJAH THORIS FAIRY TALES ONE SHOT CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

(W) Ron Marz (A) Andres Labrada (CA) Soo Lee

Dejah as you've never seen her…in a fairy tale!

Once Upon A Time, a queen most jealous sought to destroy any woman fairer than she. And so, a beautiful woman struck out into the wilderness, desperate to evade the queen's envious wrath. The beauty would find allies in the wild, unlike any she'd ever seen before. And she made plans to return to the queen, to lay claim to the planet of Barsoom…

In Shops: Aug 10, 20





VAMPIRELLA FAIRY TALES ONE SHOT CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

(W) Soo Lee (A) Emiliana Pinna (CA) Soo Lee

Vampirella as you've never seen her…in a fairy tale!

Once Upon A Time, there was a cottage deep within the forest, were an elder lived, eagerly awaiting the arrival of her granddaughter with wine and cake – not knowing of the horrid fanged beast that stalks the forest, seeking easy prey. But little does the fanged beast realize that the granddaughter has fangs of her own…

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #2 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Collette Turner

"The History of the World" continues! Having fled the elite underground city of New Asema to hide from Lilith's enemies, a preteen Vampirella takes refuge on the surface world, which has been ravaged by a drought caused by her mother's machinations. Taken in by a wealthy aristocrat, Vampi learns compassion for Drakulon's underclass, which leads to a comical petty theft that brings Vampi into confrontation with her mother's mysterious Lieutenant, who is certain to expose the child's secret and ruin Vampi's one chance to escape her mother's influence.

All this and the origin of the planet Drakulon and the mysterious alternate reality of Earth known as Arcadia!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY TP

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Lucio Parillo

Has Vampirella cheated fate? That's the question our interstellar vampire faces as she unites in unholy matrimony with the man who would be DRACULA!

The honeymoon begins! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile secrets and mystery grow around Vampi's spouse, who may not be nearly as innocent as he appears to be. Join us for Vampirella's next tale, by twice-bitten writer Christopher Priest and bloodthirsty artist Donny Hadiwidjaja!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #2 CVR A SIMKO

DYNAMITE

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby (CA) Joe Simko

For the first time in recorded history, the "heavyweights of gross" have combined forces in a massive merchandising blitz that pits the Madballs against the Garbage Pail Kids! And, as part of this blitz, Dynamite presents the comic book cross-over of these iconic 80s brands!

For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross", co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event features the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever met! This issue: ""BAND SLAMMED"", ""PYRAMID SCHEME"" (a Puzzle page!), ""MAD(BALL) SCIENCE"", and ""MAKE YOUR OWN MADBALL"" (an activity page!)

Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers: Legendary Garbage Pail Kids artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby and a special trading card team-up cover, created specially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #2 CVR A FLEECS

DYNAMITE

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Tony Fleecs

When an archaeological dig unveils an important element from the world of the Army of Darkness, it ends up in the absolute worst hands of all… Dr. Herbert West. As West tinkers in God's domain, our reluctant hero is once more drawn within the sphere of destiny as he faces a triple threat of danger!

This issue: Bad Ash and Herbert have teamed up, but it's the Necronomicon that's large and in charge. And wait, what's that Ash spies with his little eyes? A portal! That can't be good, can it?

Writer Erik Burnham is joined by returning Dynamite artist Eman Casallos to bring you all of the excitement and deadite action! Joining Dynamite superstar cover artists Arthur "Zombie King" Suydam and Stuart (KISS) Sayger is Tony (Stray Dogs) Fleecs and the Dynamite debut of Christopher (Hellboy) Mitten!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SAMURAI SONJA #3 CVR A HENRY

DYNAMITE

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Clayton Henry

Sonja's journey to a fortress of wonders brings her to a vast bridge, guarded by a terrible and humongous Oni. She must use her speed and precision against size and brute strength, for even a single blow from the three-eyed Oni would be fatal…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EVERYBODY LOVES CATS VS PICKLES HC

DYNAMITE

(W) Farrel Darren (A) Tafuni Gabriele

To what lengths will the Pickles go to cultivate a furry friendship?

Will our Cats pay them ANY attention at all?

Which Cats will totally freak out (hint: all of them)?

Find out in EVERYBODY LOVES CATS VS PICKLES, the debut title, featuring three hilarious stories that will keep you coming back for more.

EVERYBODY LOVES CATS VS PICKLES includes 2 sticker sheets and collectible postcards.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ELVIRA WRATH OF CON VIRGIN ART CVR

DYNAMITE

(W) Elvira, David Avallone (A / CA) Dave Acosta

A DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE – FIRST TIME OFFERED! It's a wacky and wonderful 48-page original comic written by Elvira with her "Diabolical Double-D" partners – Devilish David Avallone and Dastardly Dave Acosta! Haven't you always wanted to go to Comic Con with Elvira? Elvira is the guest of horror, and an army of angry maniacs want her beautiful head on a platter! Join the Mistress of the Dark for a fun-filled weekend in San Diego, with all the usual stuff – loyal fans, amazing cosplay, celebrity sightings, and ritual cult murder in…Elvira: Wrath of the Con!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 50

MARS ATTACKS RED SONJA JURGENS SP LINE ART CVR

DYNAMITE

(W) John Layman (A) Fran Strukan (CA) Dan Jurgens, Scott Hanna

Legendary artist Dan Jurgens (The Death of Superman) creates this new cover to a classic Dynamite debut issue! She is the red-haired she-devil with the sword. They are the green-skinned invaders from the red planet. Yes, those dastardly Martians are back, and these are the Martians in the Hyborian Age. It's up to Red Sonja to stop the attack, but how will steel and strength and savagery stand against laser guns, sci-fi technology, and weird Martian science?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 50

SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #2 METAL CVR

DYNAMITE

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Jamie Biggs

SPECIAL METAL COVER EDITION – Jamie Biggs Todd McFarlane Homage Cover. "The Queen of the Jungle Returns! Featuring an all-star creative team! This thrilling adventure combines the classic elements of the legendary character along with a modern sensibility Sheena has entered the MegaPark – under the watchful eye of her keeps at Cardwell Industries – in search of her animal friends and the mysterious beast wreaking havoc in the man-made jungle, but what she's discovered threatens to destroy her very world! Jurassic Park meets Predator meets The Hunger Games. Sheena is Queen of all!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 100

DRACULINA #6 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Collette Turner

In an effort to teach Draculina a lesson, Hesiod, an interdimensional "reality merchant," has scrambled multiple realities, resulting in a now-human (and powerless) Draculina being stalked by an evil, bloodthirsty Dark Vampirella (or "Vampirella Dark"?). Plus, having failed in her attempt to destroy the

demon Belial, Lilith of Drakulon is given an impossible choice: to choose which version of the daughter she has searched for over several lifetimes will live and which will die?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #4 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

(W) David Avallone (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Dave Acosta

Elvira's next stop in the Multiverse of Movies finds the Mistress of the Dark face-to-face with the Man of Your Nightmares. Will they bond over manicures and their mutual hatred of bratty teens… or will it be a fight to the Dream-Death? It doesn't matter what street you live on, only a Craven coward would miss out on the hilarious horror hijinks, from writer David Avallone (Elvira Meets Vincent Price, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Silvia Califano (Star Trek, Judge Dredd.)

All the fun, thrills and spills under a series of amazing covers by returning artists Dave Acosta, John Royle, series artist Califano, and an amazing Elvira photo cover!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #5 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Nakayama

At last, Merlyn! As brave Lancelot battles the Green Knight, Sonja seeks counsel and aid from the once-mighty wizard. But a dreadful secret will be revealed that will, change everything about her quest…

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

(W) Chuck Brown (A) George Kambadais (CA) Dave Acosta

The Ninth technology can bring the humans back to Earth and send the Barsoomians back to Mars, but only if John Carter can use his abilities to destroy a deadly meteor. In order to save two worlds, an impossible sacrifice must be made…

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NYX #9 CVR A MATTEONI

DYNAMITE

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Giuseppe Matteoni

Nyx has raised her younger sister only to see their father, the Mad God Chaos, lead her down his depraved path of death and conquest…a path Nyx knows will drive her sister to madness and even suicide. Can Nyx save her sibling from their twisted father, or will she lose another loved one to this mad god? One thing's for sure: whatever happens, Nyx and Chaos are on a collision course that will end with one of them wiped out of existence!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #5 CVR A ROOTH

DYNAMITE

(W) Ron Marz, Andy Lanning (A) Emilio Utrera (CA) Michael Rooth

Who exactly is John Doe? Hero? Villain? Friend? Foe? All will be revealed, including the ultimate fate of all the patriotic heroes, in the climactic finale of the Project Superpowers: Fractured States epic! Will a broken country be healed, or will it be swept into the dustbin of history? All this, and the introduction of a brand-new hero!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA (2021) #12 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

The demon Xamul is free at last, and the High Priestess of the cult is determined to harness her power. And in this final chapter, Red Sonja prepares to face the last battle for Sitha's life!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA RED SITHA #4 CVR A YOON

DYNAMITE

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

Red Sitha will have to confront old enemies – the Blindfolded Warlocks who have coveted her powers for years. Sitha has prepared herself for battle, but the one thing she did not expect is a trap!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #9 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Steve DeSouza (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Legendary scribe Steve de Souza continue to weave a modern pulp masterpiece as Sheena explores strange – very strange – and lost – very lost – worlds. This issue's got everything as the "Cenozoic" epic screams toward its conclusion, with U-Boats, Nazis, Jungle Queens (of course!), and a revelation about that the Serpent God that must be seen to be believed! Artist Jethro Morales continues to illustrate the adventures of Sheena, with returning cover artist Lucio Parillo, Arthur Suydam, Joseph Michael Linsner and stunning new cosplayer Jackie Goehner round out the most thrilling adventure comic on the racks!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having fulfilled her destiny in Vengeance, Vampirella is now poised to Strike in this series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of the acclaimed series Vengeance of Vampirella!

In this issue, the threat of the Drujh weapons intensifies. After the assault on Danse Macabre headquarters by those possessed by the weapons from Hell, Vampirella and the team are left in disarray. Something is about to happen that could threaten all life in Sepulcher City…and eventually the world. Something drastic is going to need to be done-but what? This is the penultimate chapter of the Drujh saga!

Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing artist by

returning superstars Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Jung-Geun Yoon, and a stunning cosplay cover featuring Rachel Hollon as Vampirella!!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99