James Bond & Sweetie Candy Vigilante in Dynamite October 2022 Solicits

Dynamite Entertainment launch new series Sirens Gate, Sweetie Candy Vigilante, Unbreakable Red Sonja and Garbage Pail Kids: Origins in their October 2022 solicits and solicitations, as well as the usual Vampirella, James Bond and more.

SIRENS GATE #1 CVR A MAER

AUG220536

AUG220537 – SIRENS GATE #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MAER VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220538 – SIRENS GATE #1 CVR C ATLAS SGN ED – 49.99

(W) Shannon Maer (A / CA) Shannon Maer

"SUPERSTAR ARTIST SHANNON MAER MAKES HIS WRITING AND INTERIOR ART DEBUT! Red-hot artist Shannon Maer's covers have been showcased on some of the best-selling books in the industry, and fans have asked for years when will he draw interiors. Well, wait no more, as Shannon makes his writing and interior art debut with this fiendish tale that explores the very nature of what we call reality, illuminated with the kind of stunning artwork that only he can deliver.

Tara, an aspiring writer, has never thought of herself as anyone special. For better or worse, all that is about to change.

When a mysterious young man extends an unexpected invitation, Tara is awed at the opportunity to meet with her literary idol, Lady Rose. This unique encounter sparks a series of events, forever thrusting her into a world of the unimaginable.

What Tara once assumed to be nothing more than the imagined pages of dark fiction, slowly begins to unravel itself as the true reality."

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR A PARRILLO

AUG220539

AUG220540 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR B CELINA – 3.99

AUG220541 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR C MATTEONI – 3.99

AUG220542 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR D FINCH B&W – 3.99

AUG220543 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG220544 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

AUG220545 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV JONG – 3.99

AUG220546 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

AUG220547 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR I 15 COPY INCV PANOSIAN – 3.99

AUG220548 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR J 20 COPY INCV CELINA B&W – 3.99

AUG220549 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR K 25 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220550 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR L 30 COPY INCV FINCH B&W VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220551 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR M 40 COPY INCV MATTEONI VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220552 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR N 50 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220553 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR O PARRILLO PREMIUM METAL – 100

AUG220554 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #1 CVR P PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jim Zub (A) Giovanni Valletta (CA) Lucio Parrillo

As we head toward the 50th anniversary of the She-Devil With a Sword in 2023, Dynamite Entertainment is proud to present a sweeping story of sword and

sorcery and high adventure by writer Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons, Avengers) and artist Giovanni Valletta (John Wick, James Bond)!

In this debut issue, Red Sonja carries a hazy vision that lurks just out of reach in her memories. The answer to that mysterious moment will unlock a journey of forbidden magic and searing steel as Sonja's past and present collide in a quest beyond anything our scarlet-haired hero has faced before!

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #1 CVR A ZORNOW (MR)

AUG220556

AUG220557 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #1 CVR B HOWARD (MR) – 3.99

AUG220558 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #1 CVR C HOWARD POPSTAR (MR) – 3.99

AUG220559 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV HOWARD POPSTAR – 3.99

AUG220560 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #1 CVR E 20 COPY INCV HOWARD TINT (M – 3.99

AUG220561 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV ZORNOW VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220562 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #1 CVR G ALTAS SGN ED (MR) – 49.99

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A / CA) Jeff Zornow

IT'S SUGAR, ICE AND YOU BETTA' BE NICE! Sweetie Candy Vigilante is a honey-dipped, dark-humor infused horror/fantasy that tells the tale of Sweetie, an ethereal, beautiful, charming, well-meaning (yet unquestionably unhinged) blood relative of the mythological "candy man"…you know, the dude that takes the sunrise and sprinkles it with dew? Yeah – that guy. Dismayed by the blight and decay of her community, Sweetie is hell-bent on enacting a blood-caked, sugar-coated manifesto on society by utilizing her other-worldly powers and proprietary family secrets in her quest to make the world a "sweeter" place. She's starting brick-by-brick in her hometown, New York City.

In issue #1, on a snowy, icy night, Sweetie pays a visit to a NYC landmark sweet shop known as the Ice Cream Bunny, hoping to find its namesake at the helm. To her dismay, she finds the shop transformed from its once sugary splendor to a salty den of iniquity. The once-beloved store is now a front for a notorious crime syndicate, and they're not very nice at all. Sweetie uses her captivating persona and unassuming confectionary weapons to tear the place, and its gang of thugs, limb from limb – as the first step to restoring its former glory. All the while enjoying a dynamic punk rendering of the Archies' pop classic "Sugar, Sugar" on the jukebox, as heads roll – literally.

This issue includes a download code for a free pop-rockin' MP3 of "Sugar, Sugar," performed by Osaka Popstar (as featured in the issue) so you can listen along while Sweetie kicks butt! Will Sweetie find any good eggs among the clientele of the Ice Cream Bunny? Who exactly is the Ice Cream Bunny? Who is Sweetie's oversized Gummee hench-bear? This issue has it all: Blood, guts, and a sugar rush! It's all going down in the debut issue of "Sweetie Candy Vigilante." Isn't that nice?

Sweetie Candy Vigilante kicks off with an extra-sized Dynamite Debut issue to get you hungry for more! So buckle up gum-drop, and make sure you save room for dessert, because, it's not like a little sugar is going to KILL you, RIGHT?

Osaka Popstar is the pop-punk multimedia music and art project led by singer/producer John Cafiero, longtime Misfits and Ramones collaborator and platinum selling film and video director. The critically acclaimed debut album "Osaka Popstar and the American Legends of Punk" featuring frontman Cafiero with a revolving lineup of punk-rock legends as his backing band including members of the Misfits, the Ramones, Black Flag, the Voidoids, and more. Sweetie made her debut appearance on the cover of Osaka Popstar's latest release "Ear Candy", which has been featured on CNN and debuted at #7 on the top 10 SubModern Album chart.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR A LAGO

AUG220563

AUG220564 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR B BUNK – 3.99

AUG220565 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR C ZAPATA – 3.99

AUG220566 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR D TRADING CARD – 4.99

AUG220567 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

AUG220568 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BUNK B&W – 3.99

AUG220569 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR G 20 COPY INCV ZAPATA B&W – 3.99

AUG220570 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR H 25 COPY INCV BUNK VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220571 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR I 30 COPY INCV ZAPATA VIRGI – 3.99

AUG220572 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR J 40 COPY INCV TRADING CARD – 4.99

AUG220573 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR K TRADING CARD PREMIUM META – 100

AUG220574 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS ORIGINS #1 CVR L LAGO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg, Jeff Zapata (A) Jeff Zapata (CA) Ray Lago

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff and Jeff Zapata have joined forces to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before. Dynamite Entertainment and this incredible trio of creators proudly presents give you… Garbage Pail Kids: Origins!

This all-new GPK comic book event is a bad-ass, sprawling, superhero epic; we not only learn how our GPK heroes came to be… but we also reveal to the world that Adam Bomb and his gang of good guys were instrumental in the outcome of World War II and the fate of humanity!

Issue #1 starts with Adam Bomb's origin and how he begins as an unassuming, flat-footed soda jerk named Adam Baum… ultimately transforming into an All-American superhero named Adam Bomb. Thanks to an unfortunate radiation leak, Adam leads a team of other enhanced super-charged garbage humans to take down the axis of evil… led by Nasty Nick.

Featuring 4 incredible covers by Jeff Zapata, Tom Bunk, Ray Lago and a classic GPK Trading Card image, presented on cardstock!

Adam F. Goldberg is a producer and writer, well-known for The Goldbergs, How to Train Your Dragon, The Muppets: Mayhem, and Garbage Pail Kids: Fury Load. He's currently writing a new "Damage Control" series for Marvel Comic (with Hans Rodionoff) and created the all-new Muppets series for Disney in addition to his work on "Garbage Pail Kids: Origins"!

Hans Rodionoff is a writer and producer, known for Mnemovore, Lost Boys: The Thirst (2010) and Man-Thing (2005). He's currently writing a new "Damage Control" series for Marvel Comic (With Adam F. Goldberg), writing on the all-new Muppets series for Disney in addition to his work on "Garbage Pail Kids: Origins"!

Jeff Zapata has worked in the comic book and trading card biz for over twenty-five years, including thirteen gross, memorable ones as an editor, art director on Garbage Pail Kids Co Trading cards and other major brands at the Topps Company. Zapata Co-directed Thirty Years of Garbage: The Garbage Paul Kids Documentary. Zapata also recently illustrated R.L Stine's New York Times Best Selling Garbage Pail Kids Children book series published by Abrahams Books

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR A LINSNER

AUG220575

AUG220576 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR B DEWEY – 3.99

AUG220577 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR C LEIRIX – 3.99

AUG220578 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR D CASE – 3.99

AUG220579 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG220580 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIR – 3.99

AUG220581 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR G 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LIN – 3.99

AUG220582 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR H 25 COPY INCV CASE VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220583 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR I 30 COPY INCV DEWEY VIRGI – 3.99

AUG220584 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR J LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

AUG220585 – VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #2 (OF 5) CVR K LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ben Dewey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Dark, impossible energy has shunted modern-day Vampirella's mind back to her body in the 1970s, when things were different – and deadlier. Vampi will have no time to reacquaint herself with her surroundings before she encounters starving demons with an obsessive taste for vampire! This brain-bending adventure is brought to you by writer Jeff Parker (Batman '66) and artist Benjamin Dewey (Namor)!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NINJETTES #2 (OF 5) CVR A LEIRIX

AUG220586

AUG220587 – NINJETTES #2 (OF 5) CVR B LAU – 3.99

AUG220588 – NINJETTES #2 (OF 5) CVR C QUALANO – 3.99

AUG220589 – NINJETTES #2 (OF 5) CVR D PIRIZ – 3.99

AUG220590 – NINJETTES #2 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

AUG220591 – NINJETTES #2 (OF 5) CVR F 15 COPY INCV PIRIZ VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220592 – NINJETTES #2 (OF 5) CVR G 20 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220593 – NINJETTES #2 (OF 5) CVR H 25 COPY INCV LAU VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Joseph Cooper (CA) Leirix

The Ninjettes are a deadly collection of women that have been trained to kill…and at the moment, they're all trying to kill each other.!But they'll probably realize that they're all fighting for a common cause and band together, instead of all of them trying to stab one another. Probably.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA UNHOLY DLX ULTRA PREMIUM CARD SET DIS CASE

AUG220595

(A) Various

Dynamite proudly presents a very special Vampirella Deluxe Ultra-Premium Trading Card Set for discerning collectors featuring a large selection of the iconic and seductive siren's art by fan-favorite artists. This specially selected set includes rare art portraying the world-renowned, raven-haired beauty in all her majestic, bloody glory! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Secrets and mysteries grow to a blood-curdling climax as Vampirella's epic love/hate affair with the Lord of Evil plays out in this amazing trading card set! This set will be the centerpiece of any Vampirella collector and includes an 18 card base set, plus Dynamite chase cards that include: 9 Signed Cards, 12 Line Art Cards, 9 Puzzle Cards, 2 Special Box Topper Cards, and hundreds of one-of-a-kind hand-drawn signed original art full color Sketch Cards. Every signed card features a color ink or ultra-rare gold ink signature! Every individual Mini-Box w/ Foil Pack includes 2 Base Cards, 2 Sketch Cards, 1 Line Art Card, 1 Puzzle Card, and 1 Signed Card. Every specially designed, four-color display case includes 12 Mini-Boxes with Foil Packs plus 2 Special Box Topper Cards! Featuring art from: Luccio Parrillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Rose Besch, Shannon Maer, Kyuyong Eom, Peach Momoko, Artgerm, Darryl Petrucci, cosplayers Ani Mia, Rachel Hollon and Ireland Reid plus many, many others!

Two guaranteed in every pack, one of a kind, hand-drawn sketch cards by sketch card artists:

Roy Cover, Aaron Laurich, Adam Quinones, Adam Talley, Alpay Ya??z, Alperen Geçgel, Andy Bohn, Anthony Helmer, Anthony Richichi, Arwenn Necker, Bianca Thompson, Bill Pulkovski, Bobby Blakey, Bradley Hudson, Caleb King, Caesar Crawford, Celina Hernandez, Debjit Kar, Diablos Grande, Chuck The Hun, Clinton W. Yeager, Damien Torres, Dan Curto, Dan Lawler, Elfie Lebouleux, Elias Gambit Melendes, Emrah Ç?ld?r, Emre Varl?ba?, Erica Hesse, Ernest Romero, Floydman, Geoffrey Gwin, Gordon Purcell, Jackson Ong, J Hammond, James Nungesser, Jason Montoya, Jason Mooers, Jeffrey C. Benitez, Jesse Lundberg, Joe DelBeato, Joe Wigfield, Jon Mangini, Karl Jones, Ken Haeser, Kevin B. Cleveland, Kevin Meinert, Kevin Munroe, Kirstine Danica Lim, Limuel Pinzon, Mai Irving, Mariano Nicieza, Matt Buttich, Matt Stewart, Michael Metlen, Mike LaPeruta, Mike Mastermaker, Mike Munshaw, Miki Organski, Monty Anderson, Nick Caponi, Nick Gribbon, Omar Soto de la Torre, Paul Hill, Paul Maitland, Quinton Baker, Rhiannon Owens, Rich Molinelli, Richard Johnson, Robert Stuart, Roberto Duque, Rusty Gilligan, Samuel Martinez, Sat Phoun, Scott Harrel, Tim Shay, Tom Romano, Vanessa Solis, Walter Figueroa, Will Torres, William Russell, Zachary Woolsey and many, many more!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 1199.88

VAMPIRELLA UNHOLY DLX ULTRA PREMIUM CARD MINI BOX FOIL PACK

AUG220596

(A) Various

Same as above except last paragraph: Every individual Mini-Box w/ Foil Pack includes 2 Base Cards, 2 Sketch Cards, 1 Line Art Card, 1 Puzzle Card, and 1 Signed Card.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 99.99

STAN LEE ALLIANCES HC SGN ED

AUG220597

(W) Stan Lee, Luke Lieberman, Ryan Silbert (A) Bill Sienkiewicz

SIGNED BY COWRITERS LUKE LIEBERMAN AND RYAN SILBERT, AND ARTIST BILL SIENKIEWICZ!

From the mind of legendary comics creator Stan Lee, the architect of the Marvel Universe, comes Alliances: Orphans, a brand-new original graphic novel set in the New York Times best-selling Alliances universe, co-written by Lee with Luke Lieberman (Red Sonja) and Ryan Silbert (The Coldest Case). This cosmic adventure features fully painted artwork by Bill Sienkiewicz, who handles the prologue and cover, and Szymon Kudranski. This special edition is signed by co-writers Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert and superstar artist Bill Sienkiewicz!

Orphans blasts readers into the heart of our galaxy alongside William Ackerson, a man lost in space on a quest to find the source of his uncanny abilities. As gravity waves ripple across reality, warping time and space, he meets the Orphans. They are each the last of their kind, all their kin having been wiped out by the alien Hive: Little Boy, their giant childlike leader; Haze, a caustic creature of pure vapor; Rascal, a self-loathing zealot with dark secrets; and Critter, a being that's equal parts monster and puppy.

This ragtag group find themselves in over their heads when their space-heist is hijacked. They have a stowaway with her own agenda: Samsi, the fearsome survivor of a civilization that once ruled the galaxy. Orphans is a fast-paced, intergalactic treasure hunt that explodes the Alliances universe into the cosmos. It introduces an extraordinary band of lone survivors, that must become a family to save the very fabric of reality.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 59.99

BARBARELLA WOMAN UNTAMED TP VOL 02

AUG220598

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Derrick Chew

She is known only as "the Lady." Her identity, her origins, even her rise to power, are shrouded in utter mystery. And make no mistake, that's purely intentional. That she rules increasingly larger portions of the galaxy with an iron grip and a wave of fear is not remotely in question. Why she wants to wipe out every human is. And why Barbarella is targeted to be the first and most important human to die is the deadliest question of all!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SHEENA DANGEROUS GAME TP

AUG220600

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The Queen of the Jungle Returns! Featuring an all-star creative team.

The thrilling adventure combines the classic elements of the legendary character along with a modern sensibility that will make it the perfect debut for fans new and old!

Sheena is recruited – that's being kind, she's kind of forced to enter the "bio-dome" — an amazing synthesis and nature and machine, where something has gone terribly wrong. Outside the dome, she faces with human trickery and deceit, inside the dome, she facing the deadly jungle and a fast, murdering mystery.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

VAMPIRELLA PARRILLO SGN LITHO

AUG220605

Direct Market Exclusive! Signed by Lucio Parrillo! Vampirella is one of Lucio Parrillo's favorite characters and his amazing new painting for the Vampirella #10 limited edition cover makes for a beautiful piece of wall art. Printed on thick, premium paper stock and formatted at a very generous 18×24" size, this limited edition collectible is highly suited for framing.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 150

007 #3 CVR A EDWARDS

AUG220614

AUG220615 – 007 #3 CVR B ASPINALL – 3.99

AUG220616 – 007 #3 CVR C LAMING – 3.99

AUG220617 – 007 #3 CVR D WOOTON – 3.99

AUG220618 – 007 #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV EDWARDS B&W – 3.99

AUG220619 – 007 #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV WOOTON VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220620 – 007 #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV LAMING VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220621 – 007 #3 CVR H 30 COPY INCV ASPINALL VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220622 – 007 #3 CVR I EDWARDS LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Marco Finnegan (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

People want to kill Bond. People that know how. But they don't know how much Bond has already revealed to others about their secrets. So Bond survives…for now…

The superspy epic by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Last God) and artist Marco Finnegan (Kolchak) shifts into high gear!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR A FLEECS

AUG220623

AUG220624 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR B MITTEN – 3.99

AUG220625 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

AUG220626 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR D SAYGER – 3.99

AUG220627 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220628 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220629 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220630 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR H 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG220631 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR I FLEECS LTD VI – 50

AUG220632 – AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING #4 CVR J SUYDAM LTD VI – 50

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Tony Fleecs

When an archaeological dig unveils an important element from the world of the Army of Darkness, it ends up in the absolute worst hands of all… Dr. Herbert West. As West tinkers in God's domain, our reluctant hero is once more drawn within the sphere of destiny as he faces a triple threat of danger!

This issue: West PLUS West PLUS Ash PLAUS Ash!?!? Where is it all going? Nowhere good if the Necronomicon has its way. And you can just bet there's a vortex waiting to open up and send our hero and his nemesis somewhere strange and weird when it's all over!

Writer Erik Burnham is joined by returning Dynamite artist Eman Casallos to bring you all of the excitement and deadite action! Joining Dynamite superstar cover artists Arthur "Zombie King" Suydam and Stuart (KISS) Sayger is Tony (Stray Dogs) Fleecs and the Dynamite debut of Christopher (Hellboy) Mitten!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR A LEIRIX

AUG220633

AUG220634 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR B YOON – 3.99

AUG220635 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

AUG220636 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR D ACOSTA – 3.99

AUG220637 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG220638 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

AUG220639 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

AUG220640 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220641 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR I 25 COPY INCV ACOSTA VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220642 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR J 30 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220643 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

AUG220644 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #7 CVR L LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Leirix

The She-Devil with a Sword and her cursed chainmail companion continue their magical journey through the muck and mire of dead lands. What she finds in the endless fog will change her forever, and set the world in a new direction. The epic journey continues, courtesy of writer Dan Abnett and artist Alessandro Ranaldo!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LADY HEL #3 CVR A PARILLO

AUG220645

AUG220646 – LADY HEL #3 CVR B VIGONTE – 3.99

AUG220647 – LADY HEL #3 CVR C MAHLE – 3.99

AUG220648 – LADY HEL #3 CVR D MAINE – 3.99

AUG220649 – LADY HEL #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG220650 – LADY HEL #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

AUG220651 – LADY HEL #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220652 – LADY HEL #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV VIGONTE VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220653 – LADY HEL #3 CVR I 25 COPY INCV MAINE VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220654 – LADY HEL #3 CVR J 30 COPY INCV MAHLE VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220655 – LADY HEL #3 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

AUG220656 – LADY HEL #3 CVR L VIGONTE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Zhengis Tasbolatov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

After her confrontation with Lady Demon, Hel has a clearer picture of how she lost control of the underworld, and realizes the only way to regain her power is to return to her realm in secrecy by using one of the hidden paths that ancient mortals once used to find their way to the other side. The only problem is that there are more obstacles on the road to the underworld than there used to be, and they're all deadly. Can Hel make it back to the underworld in one piece, or might the personification of death actually be destroyed in the attempt?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #4 CVR A SIMKO

AUG220657

AUG220658 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #4 CVR B CROSBY – 3.99

AUG220659 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #4 CVR C TRADING CARD – 4.99

AUG220660 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV CROSBY B – 3.99

AUG220661 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #4 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CROSBY V – 3.99

AUG220662 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #4 CVR F 20 COPY INCV SIMKO B& – 3.99

AUG220663 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #4 CVR G 30 COPY INCV TRADING – 4.99

AUG220664 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS #4 CVR H SIMKO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby (CA) Joe Simko

For the first time in recorded history, the "heavyweights of gross" have combined forces in a massive merchandising blitz that pits the Madballs against the Garbage Pail Kids! And, as part of this blitz, Dynamite presents the comic book cross-over of these iconic 80s brands!

For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross", co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event features the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever met! This issue: the momentous conclusion with a full-length story… don't miss "Family Feud"!

Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers: Legendary Garbage Pail Kids artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby and a special trading card team-up cover, created specially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR A HENRY

AUG220665

AUG220666 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR B LEIRIX – 3.99

AUG220667 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR C QUALANO – 3.99

AUG220668 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR D LAVINA – 3.99

AUG220669 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG220670 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

AUG220671 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220672 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LAVINA VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220673 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR I 25 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220674 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR J 30 COPY INCV HENRY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220675 – SAMURAI SONJA #5 CVR K LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Clayton Henry

Samurai Sonja reaches her full potential! Facing off at last against the horrid Doji, she puts her hard-earned abilities to the test to defeat her sworn enemy once and for all…

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR A PARRILLO

AUG220676

AUG220677 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR B SEGOVIA – 3.99

AUG220678 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR C YOON – 3.99

AUG220679 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR D CALDWELL – 3.99

AUG220680 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG220681 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV DEODATO JR MODERN I – 3.99

AUG220682 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220683 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR H 20 COPY INCV SEGOVIA B&W – 3.99

AUG220684 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR I 25 COPY INCV CALDWELL VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220685 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR J 30 COPY INCV SEGOVIA VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220686 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR K PARRILLO VIRGIN LTD – 50

AUG220687 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #6 CVR L YOON VIRGIN LTD – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having fulfilled her role in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's

Vengeance of Vampirella series!

It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural, and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a world very much in need of Vampirella.

Whispers on the street of Sepulcher City talk of evil on the rise. The Cult of Chao is up to something big – but what? A secret meeting of the Cult's highest ranking officials is about to occur in a Romanian castle where their plans will be revealed, a meeting that Vampirella must attend – but how? The answer to this question is revealed in the pulse pounding, first issue of this latest Vampirella Strikes story arc.

Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing artist by returning superstars Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Jung-Geun Yoon, and another stunning cosplay cover – featuring Ireland as Vampirella!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR A TURNER

AUG220688

AUG220689 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR B PARRILLO – 3.99

AUG220690 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR C COHEN – 3.99

AUG220691 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR D MARCH – 3.99

AUG220692 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

AUG220693 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV NOWLAN PENCILS ORI – 3.99

AUG220694 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER ORIGINAL – 3.99

AUG220695 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR H 20 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

AUG220696 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR I 25 COPY INCV MARCH VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220697 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR J 30 COPY INCV COHEN VIRGIN – 3.99

AUG220698 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR K TURNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

AUG220699 – VAMPIRELLA YEAR ONE #4 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Collette Turner

Lilith, the de-throned Black Queen of Drakulon, has vanished from the planet, and Dreyvant Aepostyl, her chief military general, is determined to have Vampirella ascend her mother's throne in a ruthless coup attempt to retake power. But Vampirella has plans of her own, plans that are interrupted by an unexpected arrival: a human being from planet Earth!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

