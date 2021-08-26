James The Stanton's Roadshow in Silver Sprocket's November Solicits

James The Stanton has a new comic book for November, Roadshow from Silver Sprocket, as well as Ben Passmore's Sports Is Hell graphic novel and a reissuing of the Chain Mail Bikini Anthology Of Women Gamers graphic novel. Here are the Silver Sprocket November 2021 solicitations.

ROADSHOW #1 (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

SEP211764

(W) James The Stanton (A) James The Stanton

Arriving at the start of a mysterious race three days late isn't ideal, and discovering that the entire race is one long battle might be worse. Monolithic rock monsters, hoards of lizards, sharks and truck driving birds face off in the first issue of this humorous battle comic mini-series.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 5.99

SPORTS IS HELL SC GN (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

SEP211765

(W) Ben Passmore (A) Ben Passmore

After her city wins the Super Bowl, Tea is separated from her friend during a riot and joins a small clique fighting its way through armed groups of football fanatics to meet a star receiver that just might end the civil war or become the city's new oppressive leader.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 15

SPORTS IS HELL HC GN (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

SEP211766

SRP: 24.99

CHAIN MAIL BIKINI ANTHOLOGY OF WOMEN GAMERS GN (O/A) (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

SEP211767

(W) Hazel Reed Newlevant, M. K. Reed (A) Jane Mai, Molly Ostertag, Sophie Yanow (CA) Hellen Jo

Chainmail Bikini is an anthology of comics by women and nonbinary people about gaming! 40 artists and writers have contributed comics about the games they're passionate about, from video games to tabletop role-playing to collectible card games. The comics in Chainmail Bikini explore the real-life impact of entering a fantasy world, how games can connect us with each other and teach us about ourselves. Alliances are forged, dice get rolled, and dragons get slain! Chainmail Bikini showcases non-cis-male artists expressing their viewpoints as players, makers, and critics of games.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 20

NEXT WORLD TAROT CARD SET POCKET ED (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

SEP211763

(W) Cristy C Road (A / CA) Cristy C Road

Featuring body outlaws, endangered cultures, and anti-colonial belief systems, The Next World Tarot envisions a world where justice relies on respect and revolutionary love. This pocket edition includes an updated cover, 78 beautifully illustrated tarot cards, and a booklet with instructions and descriptions for each card.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 25

