James The Stanton's Roadshow in Silver Sprocket's November Solicits

James The Stanton has a new comic book for November, Roadshow from Silver Sprocket, as well as Ben Passmore's Sports Is Hell graphic novel and a reissuing of the Chain Mail Bikini Anthology Of Women Gamers graphic novel. Here are the Silver Sprocket November 2021 solicitations.
ROADSHOW #1 (MR)
SILVER SPROCKET
(W) James The Stanton (A) James The Stanton
Arriving at the start of a mysterious race three days late isn't ideal, and discovering that the entire race is one long battle might be worse. Monolithic rock monsters, hoards of lizards, sharks and truck driving birds face off in the first issue of this humorous battle comic mini-series.
SPORTS IS HELL SC GN (MR)
SILVER SPROCKET
(W) Ben Passmore (A) Ben Passmore
After her city wins the Super Bowl, Tea is separated from her friend during a riot and joins a small clique fighting its way through armed groups of football fanatics to meet a star receiver that just might end the civil war or become the city's new oppressive leader.
SPORTS IS HELL HC GN (MR)
SILVER SPROCKET
CHAIN MAIL BIKINI ANTHOLOGY OF WOMEN GAMERS GN (O/A) (MR)
SILVER SPROCKET
(W) Hazel Reed Newlevant, M. K. Reed (A) Jane Mai, Molly Ostertag, Sophie Yanow (CA) Hellen Jo
Chainmail Bikini is an anthology of comics by women and nonbinary people about gaming! 40 artists and writers have contributed comics about the games they're passionate about, from video games to tabletop role-playing to collectible card games. The comics in Chainmail Bikini explore the real-life impact of entering a fantasy world, how games can connect us with each other and teach us about ourselves. Alliances are forged, dice get rolled, and dragons get slain! Chainmail Bikini showcases non-cis-male artists expressing their viewpoints as players, makers, and critics of games.
NEXT WORLD TAROT CARD SET POCKET ED (MR)
SILVER SPROCKET
(W) Cristy C Road (A / CA) Cristy C Road
Featuring body outlaws, endangered cultures, and anti-colonial belief systems, The Next World Tarot envisions a world where justice relies on respect and revolutionary love. This pocket edition includes an updated cover, 78 beautifully illustrated tarot cards, and a booklet with instructions and descriptions for each card.
