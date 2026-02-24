Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comicspro, james tynion iv, killboy, tiny onion

James Tynion IV's Killboy Gets His Own Comic Book Series

James Tynion IV and Ricardo Lopez Ortiz's Killboy from Razorblades gets his own comic book series

Article Summary James Tynion IV announces a new solo comic series, Killboy, created with artist Ricardo Lopez Ortiz.

Killboy originated in Tynion's horror anthology Razorblades and now gets a full comic book series.

Described as Spider-Man meets Johnny the Homicidal Maniac with ultraviolent manga influences.

Tynion aims to reframe the superhero genre as horror, diving into darker, weirder territory.

After running through Exquisite Corpses, Odin, Something Is Killing The Children and Department Of Truth at ComicsPRO, James Tynion IV turned his Tiny Onion vision to something new, calling it his "fully solo-written original series in two years with a character I created with Ricardo Lopez Ortiz back in my self-published horror anthology series Razorblades. Killboy is my ultra-violent answer to the Absolute line of DC Comics…"

Hang on, James, I thought that was Exquisite Corpses? "….by way of Chainsaw Man"… okay, I think Clay Mann beat you to that, "and you will be hearing a lot more about it as the year goes on."

I am sure. You can read up more of our ComicsPRO coverage here. When launching Razorblades, James Tyion IV talked about Killboy, who appeared in the second issue. "My last evil goal with Razorblades to give a home to this weird little thought that's been growing over the last year. As I transition more and more away from superheroes (aside from Batman) and more into creator-owned, I started to have this inkling that there's a way to reframe the whole superhero thing as a horror story. It is genuinely very, very upsetting to think of these self-appointed costumed figures declaring neighborhoods to be their territory and then effectively deciding what the law is based on their own individual moral code… But doing that straight-up would be BORING, and so I wanted to lean into the WEIRD side of that idea. I also wanted to do all of the ultraviolent shit I can't get away with in the for-real superhero comics I'm writing…

"

"So I reached out to Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, and together we fleshed that idea out into KILLBOY, whose first chapter appears in this issue of Razorblades. In my head, Killboy is the weird mascot of our little horror mag. Killboy is Spider-Man meets Johnny the Homicidal Maniac as an ultraviolent manga, by me, Ricardo, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. I am very excited for you to see his first story, and start to fall in love with and/or be absolutely horrified by this little dude as he protects his neighborhood."

And now Killboy is getting his very own series…

