Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: comicspro, Exquisite Corpses, james tynion iv, tiny onion

James Tynion IV & Michael Walsh's Exquisite Corpses' Season Two & More

James Tynion IV & Michael Walsh announce Exquisite Corpses: Season 2 and Rascal Randy, Lone Gunman, Fox Mask Killer, Book Of The Dead,

Article Summary Exquisite Corpses Season 2 announced by James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh after huge sales success.

First killer-focused miniseries, Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy, launches in July with star creators.

Upcoming titles include Fox Mask Killer, Lone Gunman, and a special Book of the Dead for Halloween.

Season 2 will introduce new killers, a new town, and reunite the creative team from Season One.

James Tynion IV, owner and founder of Tiny Onion Studios, told the assembled retailers at Comics PRO, that "Last ComicsPRO, Tiny Onion announced the existence of the serial-killer Battle Royale comic series called Exquisite Corpses, releasing through Image Comics, and I want to thank you all for the incredible support you've shown this book to date. We sold 600,000 copies of this series—with the latest FOC for issue #10 pushing sales back up over 56,000 copies." "We're heading towards the end of our first season, with #13 out this May, and I'm thrilled to tell you that this is only the beginning. The success of the series means that Michael Walsh and I are kicking off a five-year publishing plan to continue exploring this brutal action-horror world." You can catch up with more of our ComicsPRO coverage right here.

And as well as the Exquisite Corpses game being shown off at the show, Tynion reminded retailers that Exquisite Corpses Season One ends late this May, but "last year I promised that this was my answer to the Energon Universe. So what happens next in comic publishing in Exquisite Corpses, as we introduce 12 terrifying killers that we unleashed under the small town of Oak Valley? Retailers have been asking us all year to learn more about these killers, and we've listened."

"In July we will release our first killer-focus limited series, with a terrifying slasher comic: Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy. Tyler Boss with Dylan Burnett on art, Jordie Bellaire on colors, and Becca Carey on letters. And Rascal Randy is just the start.

"Fox Mask Killer by Absolute Catwoman's Che Grayson and Adam Gorham, leans into the Kill Bill and John Wick influences behind the iconic assassin. Lone Gunman by Absolute Green Arrow's Pornsak Picketshot and Alberto Ponticelli will serve as a kind of Punisher journal about our terrifying mercenary killer. And for Halloween we plan to release an oversize special called Exquisite Corpses: Book of the Dead, which will explore all the killers not getting their own miniseries."

"And all of this will lead to the launch of Exquisite Corpses Season Two next year. Michael Walsh and I have been designing new killers and cooking up a brand-new town full of new civilians, and I'm thrilled to announce that for the second season we will bring back all of the writers who helped me and Michael bring Season One to life." And expect Rascal Randy to be showing up at Tiny Onion events through the year…. in person.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!