James Tynion Vs Tom King Over Batman/Catwoman? (Batman #101 Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Batman #101. Next month sees the publication of Batman/Catwoman #1. The latter is what would have been the continuation of Tom King's run on Batman after issue #85, till about #105 – until everything changed. Tom King was fired from the book by publisher Dan DiDio, his remaining story arc to play out in the Batman/Catwoman mini-series.

James Tynion IV was brought in as a fill-in writer to keep things ticking along ahead of the Batman #100 relaunch of Batman by John Ridley for the big 5G event that would have seen traditional DC characters aged up and replaced in their roles by newer characters. Then Dan DiDio was fired, 5G was canned, folded into a Future State two month band-aid, and Tynion took the Batman comic to new sales heights, keeping him on the title beyond Batman #100 and into #101. Batman plans have changed again, it looks like the original plan would have seen the Joker reveal Bruce Wayne's secret identity as Batman to the world. Instead, we have a "Defund Batman" change in the nature of the character instead. No Batcave, no Wayne Manor, no Robin, no Alfred, no billions… and no Catwoman? Catwoman #26., also out today reveals she has a price on her head.

And this is of concern to Batman given his new Defunded state.

He needs a little time? I know a Beautiful South song about that.

And Catwoman goes along with this.

They're on a one year break. Which, in DC Universe time could be a lifetime. But this is happening when Batman/Catwoman is meant to be published – also for a year. And in that series, Batman and Catwoman are still a couple, and the series was meant to focus on their relationship – as Tom King's final Batman arc was meant to. The "one year" choice does seem a little on the nose and underlines that the Tom King/Clay Mann series is to be totally out of continuity with the main Batman titles now. Almost as if they did it on purpose…

BATMAN #101 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202575

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Guillem March

A new day dawns in Gotham and the horrors of "The Joker War" are just being realized. A bold new direction for Batman begins as Bruce Wayne's circumstances are forever changed. How did the Joker's rampage affected the citizens of the city? And why does Cole Cash-a.k.a.-Grifter, now work for Lucius Fox? !In Shops: Oct 20, 2020 SRP: $3.99 CATWOMAN #26

DC COMICS

AUG202602

(W) Ram V(A) Fernando Blanco

In the aftermath of "The Joker War," Selina Kyle has taken up residence in Alleytown. But when she finds that her old stomping grounds have been taken over by drug-running mobsters, she hatches a plan to take the town back! However, unbeknownst to her, she is being tracked by a terrifying new foe: a hit man in priest's clothing known only as Father Valley, who carries a bag of bibles around as trophies from each of his victims. Will she be able to loosen the mafia's stranglehold on her, new hometown or become another victim to Father Valley's sacred oath?In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

SRP: $3.99 BATMAN CATWOMAN #1

DC COMICS

OCT207000

At last, Tom King returns to the rocky, romantic saga of Batman and Catwoman with his Heroes in Crisis collaborator, superstar artist Clay Mann!

Echoing plot points from King's epic Batman run, this sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when the Bat and the Cat first fell in love; the present, where their union is threatened by one of Batman's lost loves; and the future, where the couple have a happy life and legacy-including their daughter Helena, the Batwoman. And as the story begins, after a long marriage, Bruce Wayne passes away-which frees Selina Kyle to settle an old score.

At every stage of their relationship, Bruce and Selina have an unwelcome chaperone: The Joker!

Oh, and that lost love of Bruce's? It's Andrea Beaumont-a.k.a. Phantasm. Just thought you'd want to know.In Shops: Dec 01, 2020

SRP: $4.99

I bought my DC Comics this week from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.