Defund Batman – Joker Was Right, in Batman #101 (Spoilers)

Batman #101 time. Spoilers ahead. But at the NYCC/MCM/Metaverse series of online videos, Batman comic book writer James Tynion IV said of Batman, post Joker War, "he needs to figure out in this moment how can he be Batman today, knowing that the city is growing more and more dangerous. The key thing with Joker War was, basically, to set off a whole bunch of change in Gotham City and it's going to deeply affect the status quo. To the point that Batman needs to change his approach. He's going to need to change his base of operations. He's going to need to change how he's interacting with crime in the city. And this is something that is scary on one front but it's also really exciting because Batman loves building things."

Bleeding Cool has been reporting on what we have described as "Defund Batman" for a while now, a new approach within the DC Comics series to strip away Briuce Wayne's billions, his manor, his butler and everything that sets up above and apart from the people of Gotham, the very people he is meant to be serving and protecting. The allegories to police and the "defund police" movement seems to be a very clear one. And with Joker's speech from Batman #100 ringing in his ears.

And so Batman is having to change, and Batman #101, published today, sees it all play out. With a major confession from Batman. The Joker was right.

Put that on a T-shirt along with the Free Punchline ones? So how are things going to be?

Lucius Fox has the billions but he can't let Bruce Wayne use them any more as he used to. The Joker brought the eyes of the media and the authorities to bear.

Bruce Wayne, Batmechanic? As for where he is going to live.

Moving into Gotham City itself. Oh, and for non-Americans, a "Brownstone" refers to a brown sandstone that was once a popular building material. The term is used in the United States to refer to a townhouse clad in this, or any of a number of aesthetically similar materials. So basically, a city building, nothing too grand, too modern or too much of a slum. Somewhere… nice. And presumable with a big basement to take the place of the Batcave. But this is going to have to be a different Batman. No billions, no Manor, no Robin, no butler, no Batcave, no string of Batvehicles, no super Batcomputer tech – and no Catwoman either. Defund Batman indeed.

BATMAN #101 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202575

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Guillem March

A new day dawns in Gotham and the horrors of "The Joker War" are just being realized. A bold new direction for Batman begins as Bruce Wayne's circumstances are forever changed. How did the Joker's rampage affected the citizens of the city? And why does Cole Cash-a.k.a.-Grifter, now work for Lucius Fox? !In Shops: Oct 20, 2020

SRP: $3.99

I bought my DC Comics this week from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.