Jamie McKelvie and Kieron Gillen on Batman In April

Kieron Gillen has stated his short story in April's Batman: Black and White #5 with Jamie McKelvie is "My first time writing a story for a DCU character. This is a short story, and is one of the densest, most formalist things we've ever done. It's also funny. And brutal. I hope folks like it."

Considering how dense and formalist most of Kieron's work is, especially that with McKelvie, that is quite the claim. Also means that it will have to beat Gillen's Peter Cannon Thunderbolt as well. DC Comics promise that the Batman vs. Riddler story "pits Batman against the Riddler in a way you've never seen before". Will every page be in the shape of a question mark?

The two collaborated most prominently on comic books Phonogram, Young Avengers and The Wicked + The Divine. Kieron Gillen recently returned to work-for-hire comics at Marvel for Eternals and Warhammer 40,000 while Jamie McKelvie

You know, when Dan Mora was announced as the ongoing artist for Detective Comics, I wondered what the effect would be on Dan Mora's series with Kieron Gillen, Once And Future for Boom Studios. I didn't think Dan would be able to bring Kieron and Jamie over to the Dark Knight side… the rest of DC's April 2021 solicitations can be read here.

BATMAN BLACK & WHITE #5

written by JORGE JIMENEZ, MARIKO TAMAKI, JAMAL CAMPBELL, KIERON GILLEN, and LEE WEEKS

art by JORGE JIMENEZ, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, JAMAL CAMPBELL, JAMIE McKELVIE, and LEE WEEKS

cover by LEE WEEKS

variant cover by JENNY FRISON

The Riddler variant cover by GARY FRANK

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 4/27/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 5 OF 6 | FC | DC

The penultimate issue of the acclaimed return to Batman Black & White is here with a look at some of Gotham City's most twisted and compelling souls.

• Superstar Batman artist Jorge Jimenez writes and illustrates a story starring Bruce and Damian Wayne as they try to prepare for a sting operation as Batman and Robin, with Damian questioning Bruce's methods every step of the way.

• Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer of Detective Comics Mariko Tamaki and fan-favorite artist Emanuela Luppachino show what's become of Gilda Dent, former bride of Two-Face and current scourge of super- villains.

• Jamal Campbell, acclaimed co-creator of Naomi and Green Lantern Jo Mullein from Far Sector, tells a story that spans the full history of Nightwing.

• Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, the celebrated team behind Phonogram, Young Avengers, and The Wicked + the Devine, make their DC debut with a story that pits Batman against the Riddler in a way you've never seen before!

• And finally, legendary comics artist Lee Weeks writes and draws a story that has the ghosts of Jim Gordon's past coming back to haunt him!